Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned deadly in Clarion County.State Police say 46-year-old Jeremy Dailey went to a home on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township and got into a fight with 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer.Troopers say Dailey shot Kemmer, who died at the scene.Dailey remains in jail this morning without bail.
WJAC TV
Police: Brookville 8th grader charged, accused of stabbing other student with pencil
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Brookville Borough Police Department say a local student is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly stabbing a fellow classmate last week. Police say they began an investigation on Friday, Jan. 27th, after receiving a complaint from a parent of the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Grampian Man Charged for Threatening to Shoot 2 Water Authority Employees with Crossbow
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A Grampian man is facing charges for threatening to shoot two water authority employees with a crossbow. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Tyler J. Smith, 43, was charged by state police with two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person,...
WJAC TV
Troopers: Emporium man waited for woman outside bar prior to kidnapping, raping her
Cameron County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Cameron County say an Emporium man is facing several felonies, accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her to her home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Authorities say, during the early morning hours of Sunday, January 22nd, troopers were dispatched...
WJAC TV
DuBois Police Chief hospitalized after deadly chemical incident to return this week
DUBOIS, Pa. (WJAC) — An update to a story we told you about last week. The DuBois police chief was injured after inhaling chemical fumes from a woman who died by suicide, Thursday. Police Chief Blaine Clark told 6 News on Sunday morning that he's resting up and will...
Pa. man threatened to extort, kill bar owner: reports
A Blair County man is behind bars after being accused of threatening to kill and extort a bar owner who was an old friend of his, according to reports from 6WJAC and WTAJ. According to the affidavit, 52-year-old Ryan Hollingsworth, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on Jan. 26, according to WTAJ.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Accused of Back-Handing Clarion County Jail Corrections Officer Due in Court Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Punxsutawney man–currently an inmate at the Clarion County Jail–is scheduled for Tuesday morning for reportedly back-handing a corrections officer. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Dane David Kells, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled for Tuesday, January...
House search leads to Altoona man’s arrest
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A house search lead police to arrest a man who’s accused of selling drugs. Michael Brecht, 47 of Altoona, is facing drug delivery charges after police found multiple different drugs during a search. Officers searched Brecht’s residence around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 and found the following, according to court documents. […]
WJAC TV
Officials: Threatening note taped to door prompts early dismissal of Westmont HS students
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Westmont Hilltop School District announced that Junior/Senior High School students will be dismissed early Monday after a "threatening note" was found taped to a door. Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in a statement that the note was found at approximately 8 a.m. and...
Man facing homicide charges following wrong-way crash in Indiana County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A local man is facing homicide charges after a deadly crash on Route 119 in Center Township on Thursday night. State troopers were called to the scene around 11:30 and they learned that Elias Lopez Jimenez was driving north in the southbound lane and collided with another driver head-on. A passenger in the car that was hit, a 30-year-old man from Jeannette, later died at the hospital from his injuries. The driver and another passenger were also taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, Jimenez fled the scene and was later found hiding under a bed inside a room at a nearby hotel. Troopers said he showed signs of being drunk and did not have a valid driver's license. He was arraigned and is in the Indiana County Jail until his preliminary hearing next month.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
explore venango
Two Drivers Injured in Collision on Route 36
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Giving False Report to Police After Her Vehicle Crashes into House
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly lying to police regarding a vehicle that crashed into a house on Harriot Avenue in March 2022. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Bobbi Jo Ruddell, of Oil City, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Altoona man accused of possessing drugs, counterfeit money
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges for reportedly having drugs and counterfeit money on him during a traffic stop. Officers were surveilling around 3rd Avenue on Dec. 14, 2022, when they saw a vehicle, operated by Greg Potter, 43, turn onto 3rd Street without using a turn signal. Police conducted a […]
WJAC TV
Troopers: Indiana man fled scene of fatal Route 119 crash; was found intoxicated at hotel
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say a local man is behind bars for reportedly causing a fatal crash along Route 119 late Thursday night. Troopers say first responders were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash scene, located in Center Township, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According...
wccsradio.com
TWO FIRES, TWO CRASHES REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911
Two fires were reported Friday evening by Indiana County 911. The first fire was a flue fire at a home on Forest Ridge Road in White Township at 5:10 PM. Indiana Fire Companies 2 and 3 responded to the scene. The other call was 20 minutes later, at 5:30 along Five Points Road in Washington Township. Plumville, Creekside, Marion Center and Clymer Fire Dearptments were dispatched to the scene at that time along with Citizens’ Ambulance. Marion Center fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the fire was at a commercial structure, and when the fire captain arrived on-scene, smoke and flames were showing. No other details on this fire are available.
explore venango
Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
wccsradio.com
SENTENCING, PLEA HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY
It is expected to be a busy day in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas. Along with the many ARD hearings on the schedule, there will also be a handful of plea and sentencing hearings today. One of the sentencing hearings today will be for Kevin T. Albright of...
Comments / 0