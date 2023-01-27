Alan Wayne Barnes, 69, of Branson, died Monday Jan. 16, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Kathleen Barnes. Alan grew up on the family dairy farm in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1971. He attended college at CMSU in Warrensburg and graduated from SMSU in Springfield. Alan worked in the restaurant industry most of his life and was a well-known bartender at Lake of the Ozarks and in Branson. He loved people, never met a stranger, and was always willing to help someone less fortunate.

BRANSON, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO