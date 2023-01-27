Read full article on original website
ksgf.com
Shooting Near Springfield’s Glendale High School
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man in his 20s was shot Saturday night while walking near Sunset and Linden. His injuries are not life-threatening. No arrests have been made. KY3 says the shooting happened near Glendale High School, which was hosting a speech and debate tournament at...
Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
KYTV
Firefighters in Douglas County, Mo. test their search and rescue skills during missing person training
EASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters from multiple agencies were all in Eastern Douglas County on Saturday training search and rescue skills. The day started with everyone at the firehouse moving to the staging area. From there, teams and search grids were assigned. As the day went on, participants were given a description of a missing person along with clues that may help find him.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
bransontrilakesnews.com
One arrested after Hollister standoff
The Hollister Police Department detained four people following a hostage situation on Thursday, Jan. 26, however, only one is in the Taney County Jail. According to Hollister police, their officers were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to a residence at 902 Evergreen St. over reports of a woman and a child being held against their will.
KYTV
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning. Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School. The first unit to arrive on the scene...
KTLO
Midway woman charged with Class Y felony for drug trafficking
A Midway woman is charged with multiple felonies, including a Class Y charge for trafficking a controlled substance. According the to probable cause affidavit, special agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) met with the 14th Judicial Task Force and a confidential informant for the purpose to make a controlled purchase of fentanyl from a known person.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth man accused of kidnapping
A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
ksgf.com
Man Found Guilty Of Killing Girlfriend In Republic
(KTTS News) — A man has been found guilty in the murder of his girlfriend in Republic in 2020. A Greene County judge found 46-year-old Shane Mackey guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Racheal Sanders. Police found broken glass and blood on the kitchen floor, living room...
KTLO
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy that distributed at least 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. Gregory D. Robinson, 45, Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison...
Multiple accidents resulting in closures of lanes on the highway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. As of Jan. 30 at 10:45 a.m., most highways south of I-44 are covered with winter precipitation. To check for accidents […]
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, what’s probably the most unusual found animal we’ve ever featured. Imagine people’s surprise when an African Serval cat started being seen in Ava. A brave family ended up trapping it and called the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs to take over from there.
ksgf.com
KSGF Happy Hour at Retro Metro
Join Nick Reed and Sarah Myers on Friday, February 3, at Retro Metro!. Retro Metro is located at 2150 W Republic Rd, Springfield, MO. Happy Hour runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and is come and go as you please. We hope to see you out there!
Laclede Record
ALAN WAYNE BARNES
Alan Wayne Barnes, 69, of Branson, died Monday Jan. 16, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Kathleen Barnes. Alan grew up on the family dairy farm in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1971. He attended college at CMSU in Warrensburg and graduated from SMSU in Springfield. Alan worked in the restaurant industry most of his life and was a well-known bartender at Lake of the Ozarks and in Branson. He loved people, never met a stranger, and was always willing to help someone less fortunate.
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of January
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years. Here’s a timeline of significant events that have happened in the month of January since 1831: 1831 Joseph Rountree and family and Sidney S. Ingram, his nephew arrived. This homesite was 2 1/2 […]
ksgf.com
Watch Out For Slick Spots Tonight, Monday
(KTTS News) — Slick spots are expected to be a problem across the Ozarks tonight and Monday morning. Freezing drizzle and snow has been reported. There were several slide offs and crashes reported Sunday afternoon in Springfield. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday for...
KYTV
Hundreds find treasures at the 29th annual Greater Springfield Garage Sale
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just about anyone looking for a good deal could be found at the Greater Springfield Garage Sale on Saturday. The two-day annual event returned to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for its 29th year. More than 400 booths are set up for treasure seekers to find anything...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Total Point Urgent Care Center opens in Hollister
A new healthcare practice is looking forward to treating patients in the Branson Tri-Lakes News coverage area. Total Point Urgent Care, located at 590 Birch Road in Hollister, opened its doors to the public on Thursday, Jan. 12. The facility treats injuries such as allergic reactions, asthma treatment, bug and minor animal bites, cold and flu, cuts, minor burns, strains and sprains. The facility also boasts on site labs and x-rays. Total Point Co-Founder Dr. Talal Zahoor said the idea is to make the experience more comfortable and convenient for the patient.
