Woman Alleges Conor McGregor Attacked Her Aboard Yacht: ‘I Thought That He Was Going To Kill Me’
Conor McGregor is facing some serious allegations. According to Majorca Daily Bulletin, the former two-division UFC Champion has been accused of hitting a woman on his yacht last summer in Ibiza, Spain. The incident allegedly took place following McGregor’s birthday bash on July 16th. The alleged victim, 42, says...
Conor McGregor accused of attacking woman on yacht in Ibiza: 'It was as if he was possessed'
Conor McGregor is back in the news, and once again it’s for something outside the MMA world. McGregor is under investigation for an alleged attack of a woman on board his yacht in Ibiza in Spain in July 2022, according to a report from Spain’s Majorca Daily Bulletin.
Yardbarker
McGregor posts his x-rated image online to show off his injuries
The former two time UFC Champion Conor McGregor was out for a cycle yesterday in his native city, when some motorist came very close to wiping out the 34 year Dubliner. The Irish man posted it all on his social media yesterday to give the updates to all his fans. Thankful the Irish man is alright and not badly injured.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death
LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
Enkyboys’ Randy Gonzalez shared heartbreaking last post with son Brice before TikToker’s tragic death at age 35
WEEKS before his tragic death, TikTok star Randy Gonzalez shared his last post with his son, Brice. The father-son duo with more than 15million followers on the platform shared a short five-second clip back in December. Brice could be seen comically yelling at Gonzalez, lip-synching along to a popular sound...
sportszion.com
UFC HOF Randy Couture warns Jake Paul to avoid facing experienced MMA fighters in PFL journey
Many people were skeptical of Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of MMA, including Randy Couture, who recently advised Jake to be extremely cautious when choosing his first PFL opponent. After remaining unbeaten for the entirety of his professional boxing career, which lasted for a total of four...
MMA Fighting
Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes
Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir daughter announced as UFC’s first ever NIL ambassador
The UFC has signed their very first-ever NIL ambassador, and they certainly could not have signed anyone better for that role given that it is none other than former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir‘s daughter. A name, image, and likeness deal, or NIL for short, is a contract that...
Diego Sanchez rips the Nevada State Athletic Commission for not sanctioning BKFC but allowing Power Slap
Diego Sanchez doesn’t get why the Nevada State Athletic Commission won’t sanction Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. BKFC has been sanctioned in several states but Nevada is the most prominent state the promotion and sport haven’t been allowed into. Yet, many have been critical of that decision after the NSAC allowed Power Slap to be a thing.
MMA Fighting
TUF 30 winner Mohammed Usman reveals surgery that delayed his return to the UFC, now targeting April fight
Mohammed Usman made quite an impact with his stunning knockout over Zac Pauga to become The Ultimate Fighter season 30 champion but that win came at a cost. It turns out Usman suffered a broken thumb during the fight but he still managed to use that same hand to land the punch that put Pauga away just 36 seconds into the second round. It wasn’t until later that he realized his hand was actually injured, which then required him to undergo surgery to repair the damage done.
KIVI-TV
'I could have been dead': Connor McGregor hit by car while riding bicycle
UFC star Connor McGregor is thankful to be alive after apparently being hit by a car while riding his bicycle. The mixed martial artist posted a video on Instagram after the apparent collision. "I could have been dead there," McGregor tells the motorist who is heard repeatedly apologizing. The video,...
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury share heated words after intense first faceoff
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have shared their first staredown, and they needed to be separated to prevent a brawl from breaking out. Ahead of the main event of Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde at OVO Arena Wembley in London, Paul and Fury had the opportunity to meet face-to-face for the first time, complete with entrances and interviews inside the boxing ring.
Eagle FC President and Cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why ‘The Eagle’ Left MMA
Shamil Zavurov, the Eagle FC president and cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has detailed why ‘The Eagle’ is stepping away from MMA. After retiring from the UFC in 2020, ‘The Eagle’ continued to have a significant influence in MMA as a coach and promoter. Earlier this month, the former UFC lightweight champion announced he wanted to dedicate more time to his family. Zavurov recently spoke with a reporter in Russian to discuss Nurmagomedov’s decision. He had this to say:
Bad Bunny is spotted with a blonde woman at an NBA game
Bad Bunny was seen in an NBA game, sitting next to a mystery blonde. Despite the fact that his face was completely covered up by a hoodie that covered the lower half of his face and some sunglasses, followers were able to recognize him, recording it and...
Former UFC champ Charles Oliveira reveals massive lion tattoo covering his entire back
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is no stranger to having ink on his body, but his latest addition is by far his largest yet. If you take a close look at Oliveira’s chest and arms, you will find many tattoos of family members and animals such as horses, gorillas, and elephants, among others. On his back, you will find a nod to Chute Boxe gym and his family name stretches from shoulder to shoulder, one of his most easily recognizable tattoos.
calfkicker.com
Conor McGregor thankful for judo following nasty bicycling accident
After suffering through a bad bike accident on Friday, Conor McGregor said he is “lucky to be alive.”. The event happened close to the 34-year-old home in Dublin, Ireland. He was riding his bicycle through a narrow two-way street. He uploaded a video after a vehicle knocked him off...
sportszion.com
“You couldn’t pay me a trillion pounds to take a dive” Tommy Fury shuts baseless ‘fight fixing’ accusation ahead of Jake Paul clash
Jake Paul is set to face the half-brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury, in the last week of February. Prior to the bout, talking to Rob Moore, TNT revealed that money was the only reason he had taken the fight. “If you want to slap millions of pounds in front...
hotnewhiphop.com
Anansa Sims Defends Matt Barnes Following Fight At 49ers Game
Anansa Sims wants people to know that Matt Barnes isn’t at fault for what happened with her ex-husband. Anansa Sims and Matt Barnes have been going through a lot over the past week. As we previously reported, Barnes got into an altercation with Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. This all happened at the 49ers game against the Dallas Cowboys. Overall, it was a heated incident that led to Barnes spitting on Patterson.
MMAmania.com
Eagle FC president discusses Khabib leaving MMA industry: ‘We asked him to stay with us’
The exact terms of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest step away from the mixed martial arts (MMA) world are still a little bit hazy to his teammates and business partners. Even the president of Eagle FC is unsure of how completely absent from the sport Nurmagomedov will be moving forward. Just...
