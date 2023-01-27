ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death

LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
MMA Fighting

Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes

Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
MMA Fighting

TUF 30 winner Mohammed Usman reveals surgery that delayed his return to the UFC, now targeting April fight

Mohammed Usman made quite an impact with his stunning knockout over Zac Pauga to become The Ultimate Fighter season 30 champion but that win came at a cost. It turns out Usman suffered a broken thumb during the fight but he still managed to use that same hand to land the punch that put Pauga away just 36 seconds into the second round. It wasn’t until later that he realized his hand was actually injured, which then required him to undergo surgery to repair the damage done.
KIVI-TV

'I could have been dead': Connor McGregor hit by car while riding bicycle

UFC star Connor McGregor is thankful to be alive after apparently being hit by a car while riding his bicycle. The mixed martial artist posted a video on Instagram after the apparent collision. "I could have been dead there," McGregor tells the motorist who is heard repeatedly apologizing. The video,...
MiddleEasy

Eagle FC President and Cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why ‘The Eagle’ Left MMA

Shamil Zavurov, the Eagle FC president and cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has detailed why ‘The Eagle’ is stepping away from MMA. After retiring from the UFC in 2020, ‘The Eagle’ continued to have a significant influence in MMA as a coach and promoter. Earlier this month, the former UFC lightweight champion announced he wanted to dedicate more time to his family. Zavurov recently spoke with a reporter in Russian to discuss Nurmagomedov’s decision. He had this to say:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UFC champ Charles Oliveira reveals massive lion tattoo covering his entire back

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is no stranger to having ink on his body, but his latest addition is by far his largest yet. If you take a close look at Oliveira’s chest and arms, you will find many tattoos of family members and animals such as horses, gorillas, and elephants, among others. On his back, you will find a nod to Chute Boxe gym and his family name stretches from shoulder to shoulder, one of his most easily recognizable tattoos.
calfkicker.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Anansa Sims Defends Matt Barnes Following Fight At 49ers Game

Anansa Sims wants people to know that Matt Barnes isn’t at fault for what happened with her ex-husband. Anansa Sims and Matt Barnes have been going through a lot over the past week. As we previously reported, Barnes got into an altercation with Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. This all happened at the 49ers game against the Dallas Cowboys. Overall, it was a heated incident that led to Barnes spitting on Patterson.

