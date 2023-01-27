Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3Heather WillardAurora, CO
Special education complaints rise, DougCo nonprofit can helpSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DenverTed RiversDenver, CO
Opinion: RTD one-lap policy targets homeless peopleDavid HeitzLittleton, CO
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Albany Herald
Nuggets face struggling Pelicans amid rare stumble
The last time the Denver Nuggets lost consecutive games, it lit a fire that led to 19 victories in a stretch of 22 games, with the team's latest chance for a rebound Tuesday when the New Orleans Pelicans pay a visit. Since an out-of-character three-game skid in early December, Denver...
Albany Herald
Bulls to test home success vs. road-weary Clippers
As the up-and-down nature of their season continues, the Chicago Bulls at least have felt good about relying on the recent steadiness from big man Nikola Vucevic. After contributing 26 points and 13 rebounds to Saturday's road victory against the Orlando Magic, Vucevic enters Tuesday's visit from the Los Angeles Clippers with 12 double-doubles in the past 14 games.
Albany Herald
Bucks carry win streak into visit from offensive-minded Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks put their four-game winning streak on the line Tuesday when they play host to the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte opens a three-game road trip, fresh off stunning the Miami Heat in a 122-117 decision on Sunday to earn consecutive victories.
Albany Herald
Atlanta Hawks' Four Keys to Beating Portland Trail Blazers
The Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers are two teams that desperately need a win to improve their postseason odds. Additionally, the NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and almost every player on both rosters is fighting for their job.
Albany Herald
Eagles see majority of early action as Super Bowl spread shifts to -2
The early returns show that football bettors are lining up behind the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII. After emerging as the slight favorites Sunday night after the conclusion of conference championship weekend, the Eagles have solidified as two-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs at some major sportsbooks.
Albany Herald
NFL Championship Sunday MMQB: Eagles’ Mentality, Mahomes’s Historic Start
Welcome back to bye week in the NFL. The matchup is set for Super Bowl LVII after championship Sunday: The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes finally exacted AFC revenge on the Bengals, and the Eagles punched a ticket back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2017.
Albany Herald
Takeaways: 49ers QB Injuries, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets
The Eagles are headed back to their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season after defeating the 49ers 31–7 in the NFC championship Sunday. Here are five takeaways from what transpired at Lincoln Financial Field …
Comments / 0