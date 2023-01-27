As the up-and-down nature of their season continues, the Chicago Bulls at least have felt good about relying on the recent steadiness from big man Nikola Vucevic. After contributing 26 points and 13 rebounds to Saturday's road victory against the Orlando Magic, Vucevic enters Tuesday's visit from the Los Angeles Clippers with 12 double-doubles in the past 14 games.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO