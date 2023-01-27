ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
TAPinto.net

West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network.   In the strongest terms possible...
TAPinto.net

Free B-I-N-G-O a Big Hit for Union Residents

UNION, NJ - Union residents enjoyed free Bingo Saturday afternoon, hosted by the Recreation Department in conjunction with the Boys and Girls Club of Union County. Residents were vying for prizes such as dinnerware, toaster ovens, spice racks, blenders, and more.  "This is a fun thing to do on a winter afternoon," said Sheila. This is the second year for the free Bingo at the Boys and Girls Club, said Assistant Director of the Union Recreation Department Carlos Torres.  "I know the Union Recreation Department focuses on our youth, but we wanted to branch out and focus on our adults as well.  This was a hit last year, and we know everyone will have a great time." Participants were treated to empanadas donated from Taino's Kitchen in Newark.
CBS New York

Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
Morristown Minute

Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today

Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Daily Voice

$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Wallington

A second-tier prizewinning Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Bergen County. The ticket from the Saturday, Jan. 28 drawing was sold at CK Foodmart, 41 Locust Ave., in Wallington. The winning numbers for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing were: 02, 18, 23, 27, and 47. The Red Power...
TAPinto.net

South Orange and Maplewood Police Chiefs Advise of Increased Security for Jewish Houses of Worship

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ – As many are aware, about 3am this morning, there was an act of Antisemitism in Bloomfield. An unknown male, wearing a facemask went up to the front door of Temple Ner Tamid and lit a glass bottle that was filled with a flammable liquid and something coming out of the top. The person lit the wick and threw the bottle at the front door. Fortunately, no damage was done as the bottle described as a Molotov cocktail did not ignite. He then took off down the driveway. Here in SOMA the Police Departments of both...
