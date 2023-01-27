ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wnypapers.com

UB School of Management to offer first STEM MBA in SUNY

University at Buffalo School of Management students can now expand their educational and career options through a new STEM pathway in the school’s full-time MBA program. STEM-designated degree programs are academic programs that fall under one or more of the approved categories from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for their focus on science, technology, engineering and math.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls State Park announces handicraft lottery

Applications for the 2023 Native American handicraft sales permits are now available for the upcoming summer season at Niagara Falls State Park. Applications are available at the DeVeaux Woods State Park Castellani Building, 3160 DeVeaux Woods Drive E., Niagara Falls, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; or online at https://parks.ny.gov/parks/46/. To have an application mailed, call 716-278-1770.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Silver Creek Superintendent Crandall Announces Retirement

A man who has been an educator in Chautauqua County for more than three decades will be retiring at the end of this school year. Todd Crandall, who currently serves as Superintendent of the Silver Creek Central School District, made his announcement in a letter to district families on Friday. Crandall, who spoke with WDOE News on Saturday, says he had planned on retiring last year, but was asked to stay on after the district had a new administrative team in place. He says the time has come for him to move on to the next chapter of his life...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Broken water line causes flooding near Love Canal

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A broken water line caused flooding in the area around Love Canal in Niagara Falls on Sunday morning, officials said. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that the water was from a six-inch drinking water line, that area being under the jurisdiction of the Niagara Falls Water […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Veterans Affairs to host PACT Act information and enrollment event

Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System and VA Buffalo Regional Office of the Veterans Benefit Administration will host a PACT Act information and enrollment event for PACT Act-eligible veterans and their families from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the George F. Lamm American Legion Post 622, 962 Wehrle Drive, Amherst. Representatives from the VA, New York state, and other veteran service organizations will be on hand to assist veterans and families determine eligibility and enrollment under new Veterans Affairs PACT Act legislation.
AMHERST, NY
wnypapers.com

The Big Easy in Buffalo celebrates Mardi Gras season with 3 shows

The Big Easy in Buffalo has announced three shows celebrating Mardi Gras season:. •Feb 18 – Mardi Graski with LeeRon Zydeco & The Buffalo Touch Polka Band – Sportsmen’s Tavern – Organizers said, “Two of Buffalo’s best reunite after last year’s sold-out show to play separately and together for a special ‘Mardi Graski’ concert that continues The Big Easy in Buffalo’s ‘Cultural Connections’ series.”
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

33rd annual 'Doctors with a Heart Day'

On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, Dr. Glenda R. Rose and Dr. Thomas G. Barba of Rose Chiropractic, P.C., in Lewiston, will sponsor the 33rd annual "Doctors with a Heart Day" for their patients. Nonperishable food items will be collected to benefit the Niagara Community Action Program (NiaCAP) food pantry, in exchange for chiropractic services.
LEWISTON, NY
CNY News

Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday

The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
EDEN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wedding Gets the Most Buffalo Late Night Catering Ever

Wedding season is typically from May until September, with October being another popular month for weddings in Western New York. Winter weddings are becoming popular lately and there are plenty of awesome indoor venues to hold your special day here in Buffalo. I was married last summer and did a...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22

From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
BUFFALO, NY

