Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
UB School of Management to offer first STEM MBA in SUNY
University at Buffalo School of Management students can now expand their educational and career options through a new STEM pathway in the school’s full-time MBA program. STEM-designated degree programs are academic programs that fall under one or more of the approved categories from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for their focus on science, technology, engineering and math.
3 months after Buffalo State student’s death at UB, family demands answers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been just over three months since Roquishia Lewis’ son Tyler was stabbed to death at the University at Buffalo, and she is still waiting for answers. “My life is just destroyed because of this senseless crime, and I feel hopeless at this point,”...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls State Park announces handicraft lottery
Applications for the 2023 Native American handicraft sales permits are now available for the upcoming summer season at Niagara Falls State Park. Applications are available at the DeVeaux Woods State Park Castellani Building, 3160 DeVeaux Woods Drive E., Niagara Falls, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; or online at https://parks.ny.gov/parks/46/. To have an application mailed, call 716-278-1770.
wnypapers.com
Western New York Power Proceeds Allocation Board to recommend economic development funding
The Western New York Power Proceeds Allocation Board is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the visitor’s center of the New York Power Authority (NYPA) Niagara Power Project at 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston. The proceeds board is expected to make funding recommendations to apply the...
wnypapers.com
Ryan, Rivera urge action to close 'IDA retail ban loophole'; IDA calls allegations 'outrageous characterization of New York state law'
Ryan: Niagara County IDA projects highlight need to reform IDA retail ban. √ State legislators aim to change laws they say give industrial development agencies broad discretion over tax exemptions. On Friday, New York State Sen. Sean Ryan and Assembly member Jon Rivera urged action to close what they call...
chautauquatoday.com
Silver Creek Superintendent Crandall Announces Retirement
A man who has been an educator in Chautauqua County for more than three decades will be retiring at the end of this school year. Todd Crandall, who currently serves as Superintendent of the Silver Creek Central School District, made his announcement in a letter to district families on Friday. Crandall, who spoke with WDOE News on Saturday, says he had planned on retiring last year, but was asked to stay on after the district had a new administrative team in place. He says the time has come for him to move on to the next chapter of his life...
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon
Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
Buffalo’s Top Lawmaker Makes Stunning Announcement
The Buffalo Common Council is the legislative branch of the second largest city in New York State and it's made up of residents from the City of Buffalo's nine council districts. The Common Council is led by a Council President, who is picked from the 9 members of the council....
Drag Brunch tradition alive and well in Buffalo
It's a celebration of good food and good fun at Buffalo's original Drag Brunch. This event happens once a month at Tappo Pizza on Chandler Street, but it's been an ongoing tradition for 6 years now.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
College Basketball Phenom Grew Up Near Buffalo, New York
The college basketball season is getting exciting! As we get closer to the month of March and the regular season starts to wind down, the best of the best in college hoops are getting ready to join in on the madness!. No matter what happens or who you follow in...
Broken water line causes flooding near Love Canal
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A broken water line caused flooding in the area around Love Canal in Niagara Falls on Sunday morning, officials said. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that the water was from a six-inch drinking water line, that area being under the jurisdiction of the Niagara Falls Water […]
wnypapers.com
Veterans Affairs to host PACT Act information and enrollment event
Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System and VA Buffalo Regional Office of the Veterans Benefit Administration will host a PACT Act information and enrollment event for PACT Act-eligible veterans and their families from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the George F. Lamm American Legion Post 622, 962 Wehrle Drive, Amherst. Representatives from the VA, New York state, and other veteran service organizations will be on hand to assist veterans and families determine eligibility and enrollment under new Veterans Affairs PACT Act legislation.
Popular Buffalo Restaurant and Bar Announces One-Week Closure
It's late January, which means it's officially the dead of winter. This is pretty much the coldest time of the year and a time you don't see many people going out; opting instead to stay indoors. Wings and beef on weck are two comfort foods and two foods that Buffalo...
wnypapers.com
The Big Easy in Buffalo celebrates Mardi Gras season with 3 shows
The Big Easy in Buffalo has announced three shows celebrating Mardi Gras season:. •Feb 18 – Mardi Graski with LeeRon Zydeco & The Buffalo Touch Polka Band – Sportsmen’s Tavern – Organizers said, “Two of Buffalo’s best reunite after last year’s sold-out show to play separately and together for a special ‘Mardi Graski’ concert that continues The Big Easy in Buffalo’s ‘Cultural Connections’ series.”
wnypapers.com
33rd annual 'Doctors with a Heart Day'
On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, Dr. Glenda R. Rose and Dr. Thomas G. Barba of Rose Chiropractic, P.C., in Lewiston, will sponsor the 33rd annual "Doctors with a Heart Day" for their patients. Nonperishable food items will be collected to benefit the Niagara Community Action Program (NiaCAP) food pantry, in exchange for chiropractic services.
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
Wedding Gets the Most Buffalo Late Night Catering Ever
Wedding season is typically from May until September, with October being another popular month for weddings in Western New York. Winter weddings are becoming popular lately and there are plenty of awesome indoor venues to hold your special day here in Buffalo. I was married last summer and did a...
How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
Comments / 0