Read full article on original website
Related
Which Banks Are the Best at Dealing With Identity Theft and Fraud?
Protect yourself from identity theft with these valuable tips.
How to Check for Identity Theft
Identity theft is becoming more common with every technological advancement and the toll it takes keeps rising. It now accounts for billions of dollars in losses and can come in many forms, from making small purchases with someone else’s credit card to buying and renting properties using stolen information.
What is a Good Credit Score?
Having a good credit score can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars on credit cards, mortgages, and other loans.
How cash payment app scams are swindling money
Cash App allows people to transfer money at a swfit rate; however, the Better Business Bureau warns that people have issues when they do use it.
Car insurance prices will jump in 2023. Here’s why — and how you can save
Experts expect insurance prices to rise about 8.4% in 2023.
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
The Federal Trade Commission has finalized its order, forcing Credit Karma to pay prospective customers $3 million for tricking them into applying for "pre-approved" credit card offers.
How To Protect Yourself From These 4 Banking Scams That May Target You
There are many benefits to keeping your funds in a bank account, but one of the main reasons many people keep their money at a bank rather than under the mattress is the added security this provides....
WKBW-TV
Best Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approval: No Credit Check Loans From Top Direct Lenders
When it comes to emergencies, everyone wants to have a great time without worrying about their financial situation and savings. That’s why people look for bad credit loans with guaranteed approval decisions. But finding the right lender can be tricky because many options are available online. So how do you know which one is the best choice? If you are looking for the best bad credit loans (guaranteed approval decisions), then our list of direct lenders will help you find the right one.
Banking Scams: Beware Fraudsters Impersonating Your Bank
Scams — and the criminals behind them — are getting more creative in separating victims from their money.
Millions of Wells Fargo Auto, Banking, Mortgage Customers Could See Payout From $3.7B Settlement
Millions of Wells Fargo customers with who held bank accounts, or auto loan or mortgage loan accounts with the bank from 2011-2022 may be entitled to a part of a $3.7 billion settlement after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found the bank subjected certain accounts to "illegal practices" in the form of misapplied auto loan payments, wrongful foreclosures, unwarranted overdraft fees and more.
Decade-high credit card, personal loan delinquency rates coming in 2023: TransUnion
TransUnion forecasted serious credit card and personal loan delinquencies will rise in 2023. Here's how you can pay down debt.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
FICO Increases 400% For Tier 3 Lenders
As lenders reached the final stretch of a very challenging 2022, they were met with the news of yet another obstacle. One that adds an additional layer of financial strain to an already struggling industry. Obviously, any financial increase for our industry adversely impacts the American homebuyer. Especially when there is very little to zero margin that allows the lenders to absorb the increase. As most everyone knows at this point, FICO has increased their fees by 400% for Tier 3 Lenders.
How Is Your Credit Card Company Treating You? - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Needs Your Input
How is your credit card company treating you? That's what a federal agency wants to know - the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). It conducts a Congressionally mandated study on the credit card industry every two years. So today, Jan. 24, the CFPB put out a request for information.
Motley Fool
Credit Card Travel Rewards Might Get Harder to Use in 2023
If you want to use travel rewards this year, it's time to start planning. Travel demand is high to start the year, and that makes it harder to book with travel rewards. In addition, some airlines are tightening up qualification requirements for their elite status tiers, which could be an issue for frequent flyers.
10 Hacks to Increase Your Credit Score Fast
Your credit score impacts everything from getting a favorable interest rate on a credit card to buying a home, paying for insurance, and more. If your current credit score is...
CNBC
The best car insurance companies for young adults
Insuring a car can be expensive for anyone. But that's especially true when you're a young adult under the age of 25. That's because many car insurance companies consider your age and how long you've been driving when determining the amount you'll pay for coverage (also known as your premium).
4 Best Banks for International Travelers
Whether the world is your office or your playground, the last place you want to be is out of the country when you realize that your bank is unreliable, inaccessible or unfamiliar to customers...
ValueWalk
How To Build Business Credit With Bad Personal Credit
Having bad personal credit, admittedly, doesn’t make it easy to build business credit. But it can certainly be done with the right approach. Here are some specific strategies on how to build business credit with bad personal credit to make yourself a more attractive borrower. Establish Your EIN. A...
Comments / 0