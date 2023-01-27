ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Money

How to Check for Identity Theft

Identity theft is becoming more common with every technological advancement and the toll it takes keeps rising. It now accounts for billions of dollars in losses and can come in many forms, from making small purchases with someone else’s credit card to buying and renting properties using stolen information.
WKBW-TV

Best Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approval: No Credit Check Loans From Top Direct Lenders

When it comes to emergencies, everyone wants to have a great time without worrying about their financial situation and savings. That’s why people look for bad credit loans with guaranteed approval decisions. But finding the right lender can be tricky because many options are available online. So how do you know which one is the best choice? If you are looking for the best bad credit loans (guaranteed approval decisions), then our list of direct lenders will help you find the right one.
NBC Chicago

Millions of Wells Fargo Auto, Banking, Mortgage Customers Could See Payout From $3.7B Settlement

Millions of Wells Fargo customers with who held bank accounts, or auto loan or mortgage loan accounts with the bank from 2011-2022 may be entitled to a part of a $3.7 billion settlement after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found the bank subjected certain accounts to "illegal practices" in the form of misapplied auto loan payments, wrongful foreclosures, unwarranted overdraft fees and more.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

FICO Increases 400% For Tier 3 Lenders

As lenders reached the final stretch of a very challenging 2022, they were met with the news of yet another obstacle. One that adds an additional layer of financial strain to an already struggling industry. Obviously, any financial increase for our industry adversely impacts the American homebuyer. Especially when there is very little to zero margin that allows the lenders to absorb the increase. As most everyone knows at this point, FICO has increased their fees by 400% for Tier 3 Lenders.
Motley Fool

Credit Card Travel Rewards Might Get Harder to Use in 2023

If you want to use travel rewards this year, it's time to start planning. Travel demand is high to start the year, and that makes it harder to book with travel rewards. In addition, some airlines are tightening up qualification requirements for their elite status tiers, which could be an issue for frequent flyers.
CNBC

The best car insurance companies for young adults

Insuring a car can be expensive for anyone. But that's especially true when you're a young adult under the age of 25. That's because many car insurance companies consider your age and how long you've been driving when determining the amount you'll pay for coverage (also known as your premium).
LOUISIANA STATE
GOBankingRates

4 Best Banks for International Travelers

Whether the world is your office or your playground, the last place you want to be is out of the country when you realize that your bank is unreliable, inaccessible or unfamiliar to customers...
ValueWalk

How To Build Business Credit With Bad Personal Credit

Having bad personal credit, admittedly, doesn’t make it easy to build business credit. But it can certainly be done with the right approach. Here are some specific strategies on how to build business credit with bad personal credit to make yourself a more attractive borrower. Establish Your EIN. A...

