Trumbull, CT

WTNH

Retired Hamden firefighter, stroke victim receives accessible home makeover

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes. House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible. Turner retired […]
HAMDEN, CT
westportjournal.com

Police: ‘Erratic’ driver charged with DUI

WESTPORT — A Norwalk man, reportedly driving “erratically” on Post Road West last week, was charged with driving under the influence. The incident took place about 7:15 p.m. Jan. 22, police said, when they received reports of a driver who was speeding and weaving between the eastbound travel lanes.
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

Westbrook Police Officer Resigns

A new police officer hired in August has resigned from her position. The town will now look to fill the post again. Last August, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) unanimously voted to hire a third full-time police officer. However, at a BOS meeting on Jan. 10, the board accepted the resignation of Officer Sabine Nyenhuis effective Jan. 20 (after press time).
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH

Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital

NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Gingerbread battle raises $15K for Make-A-Wish CT

TRUMBULL — Gingerbread houses turned into quite a windfall for Make-A-Wish Connecticut. New Haven-based businesses Richard Turlington Architects and AIA Connecticut recently held their fourth annual gingerbread competition to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut. This year, 17 teams participated, raising more than $15,000 for the charity — nearly as much as the first three years of the event combined.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
STAMFORD, CT

