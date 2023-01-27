Read full article on original website
New Milford Rep Shares Some of the Strangest Bills Being Introduced in CT
If you follow some of the action in the CT Capitol (Hartford), you might think our priorities are a bit out of whack. Bill Buckbee is a State Representative from New Milford, CT. Buckbee is a friend of the I-95 Morning Show so we asked him to join us and...
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police: Male and female duo burglarize 5 businesses in 4 days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Over the course of four days, officers assigned to the Westville and West Hills Police District in New Haven responded to five burglaries they believe involve the same thieves. New Haven Police gave a synopsis of each burglary. On January 24, a man walked into...
Recreation & Parks finds use for South Norwalk land taken via eminent domain
NORWALK, Conn. — The City plans to use South Norwalk property taken from the Cocchia family to create what Norwalk Superintendent of Parks and Public Property Ken Hughes called “a perfect secondary parks garage.”. Situated at 10 Tito Court, the land was obtained via eminent domain to overcome...
Retired Hamden firefighter, stroke victim receives accessible home makeover
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes. House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible. Turner retired […]
westportjournal.com
Police: ‘Erratic’ driver charged with DUI
WESTPORT — A Norwalk man, reportedly driving “erratically” on Post Road West last week, was charged with driving under the influence. The incident took place about 7:15 p.m. Jan. 22, police said, when they received reports of a driver who was speeding and weaving between the eastbound travel lanes.
Connecticut officials react to video of Tyre Nichols beating
Connecticut officials have weighed in since the release of the Tyre Nichols police body cam footage on Friday. Governor Lamont in a statement says “Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters, and my heart breaks for his family,
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
zip06.com
Westbrook Police Officer Resigns
A new police officer hired in August has resigned from her position. The town will now look to fill the post again. Last August, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) unanimously voted to hire a third full-time police officer. However, at a BOS meeting on Jan. 10, the board accepted the resignation of Officer Sabine Nyenhuis effective Jan. 20 (after press time).
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Tom Goldenberg running for New Haven mayor
(WTNH) – We continue our look at the 2023 city and town municipal races across Connecticut. Last week we had the mayor of New Haven and now we are speaking to one of his challengers. Tom Goldenberg is taking on Mayor Justin Elicker. Watch the video above for the...
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
Norwalk political notes: Rilling’s cane; Zoom criticism; missing dashboard
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. ENNA comments on eliminated ‘diversion signal’ plan. Mayor Harry Rilling said he’s recovering well after having a hip replacement last week. The surgery went “extremely well” and he’s already “walking without a cane for the most part,”...
19-Year-Old From Stratford Accused Of Stealing Car For Sale At Gunpoint In Milford
After a weeks-long investigation, a teenager from Fairfield County has been nabbed for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint that was for sale online in New Haven County. The incident took place in Milford around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Maple Street. The victim told Milford Police they...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Larceny Complaint Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist them in identifying a woman wanted in an investigation that is ongoing relating to a larceny complaint. Officer W.B. "Ben" Myers is seeking assistance in identifying this female shown in the two photos. The images were taken from surveillance footage. If...
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital
NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
Eyewitness News
14-year-old Woodbridge resident charged for their involvement in social media threat
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A 14-year-old Woodbridge resident was arrested for their involvement in a social media threat that was shared on Instagram. According to police, the threat was shared with multiple students on Saturday, January 28. The 14-year-old was charged with two counts of second-degree threatening and second-degree breach...
trumbulltimes.com
Gingerbread battle raises $15K for Make-A-Wish CT
TRUMBULL — Gingerbread houses turned into quite a windfall for Make-A-Wish Connecticut. New Haven-based businesses Richard Turlington Architects and AIA Connecticut recently held their fourth annual gingerbread competition to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut. This year, 17 teams participated, raising more than $15,000 for the charity — nearly as much as the first three years of the event combined.
Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
Eyewitness News
One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
