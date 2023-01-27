These are the St. Louis area chefs and restaurants vying for 2023 James Beard Awards

Several St. Louis area chefs and restaurants distinguished themselves this week when they were recognized as semifinalists for the James Beard Awards.

Considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards honor exceptional talent in the culinary arts industry , according to a news release from the James Beard Foundation.

The awards celebrate excellence, from fine-dining experiences, to casual gems, to emerging talents and established masters. New this year is the award for Outstanding Bakery.

The nominees will be announced March 29, while the winners will be honored June 5 at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

St. Louis has semifinalists in several James Beard Award categories, including Outstanding Restaurateur, Outstanding Baker and more. Here’s a list of the semifinalists from St. Louis.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Outstanding Restaurateur describes a “restaurateur who uses their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations, and is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture, while contributing positively to their broader community,” according to the James Beard Foundation press release.

Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez of Take Root Hospitality are semifinalists in the category.

Take Root Hospitality is a St. Louis restaurant group that includes several operations. Vicia Restaurant , located in the Central West End, accepts reservations online for its three-course Farmers Feast menu. Vicia Restaurant received a James Beard Foundation semifinalist nomination for Best New Restaurant in 2018.

Winslow’s Table , another Take Root Hospitality offering, is located on Delmar Boulevard and serves brunch and coffee. Stop by for quiche, overnight oats, buttermilk berry pancakes or a chocolate shortbread cookie.

More information about Take Root Hospitality restaurants is available from the company’s Instagram page.

Outstanding Bakery

The Outstanding Bakery category recognizes “a baker of breads, pastries, or desserts that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community.”

La Pâtisserie Chouquette , located at 1626 Tower Grove Ave., is a semifinalist.

The bakery serves custom cakes, macarons, tiramisu brownies and more. You can also try the “Chef’s Survival Coffee.”

“This is the coffee that gets me through the day,” the drink’s description reads. “If you can really call (it) a coffee. Vietnamese coffee laced with Boba, crushed Oreos and sweet whipped cream. It’s my safe place .”

Outstanding Bar

“Expanded to include wine and other beverages, this award is presented to a wine bar, beer bar, cocktail bar, coffee bar, or any other business whose primary offering is beverage and that demonstrates consistent excellence in curating a selection or in the preparation of drinks, along with outstanding atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community,” the James Beard Foundation says.

The Gin Room , located at 3200 South Grand Blvd., is an Outstanding Bar semifinalist.

The bar offers a variety of specialty cocktails, gin and tonics and non-alcoholic mixes. The “Herbed Goddess” features zero-proof gin, a house herbal elixir, aloe vera and lime.

Best Chef: Midwest

Chefs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin compete for Best Chef: Midwest.

The Best Chef categories honor those who “set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions while contributing positively to their broader community.”

Two St. Louis chefs and one from a nearby Missouri suburb are finalists for Best Chef: Midwest.

Chef Nick Bognar, of iNDO, a southeast Asian restaurant , is among St. Louis’ Best Chef semifinalists. iNDO is located at 1641D Tower Grove Ave. and accepts online reservations. The restaurant utilizes a chef-curated serving style along with an a la carte menu.

Chef Rob Connoley of Bulrush specializes in cuisine of the Ozark Mountains. Connoley is a two-time James Beard semifinalist chef, according to Bulrush’s website. The establishment is located at 3307 Washington Ave. and serves an Ozark tasting menu Thursday through Sunday. Reservations can be made online.

Chef Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves is another local Best Chef semifinalist. Balkan Treat Box serves woodfired flatbreads, including vegetarian and vegan options. Dine-in, online ordering and catering service are available.

The full list of semifinalists is available at jamesbeard.org .