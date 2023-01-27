Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
wbiw.com
Selection Committee names finalists for Marion County judicial positions
INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Judicial Selection Committee announced two panels of three nominees to fill two judicial vacancies. The Committee selected the following finalists for the vacancies created by the retirement of Judge Sheila A. Carlisle and Judge Steven R. Eichholtz:. For the vacancy created by the retirement...
wbiw.com
NLCS board to meet in executive session on Feb. 2
BEDFORD – Members of the North Lawrence Community Schools board will meet on Thursday, Feb. 2 in an executive session at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place remotely. Where authorized by federal or state statute. To discuss the strategy with respect to initiation of litigation or litigation that...
wbiw.com
Billie Tumey to fill Bedford City Clerk-Treasurer vacancy; Christopher Noel to fill vacant Marshall Township Trustee Board position
BEDFORD – Two candidates, Billie Tumey, for Bedford City Clerk-Treasurer, and Christopher Noel, for Marshall Township Trustee Board, have been appointed to fill vacant positions in the county by the Lawrence County GOP. As they were the only two to file for their respective roles, the Lawrence County Republican...
wbiw.com
The Lawrence County Commissioners take steps Tuesday to fill the Guthrie Township trustee and board of advisors
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners met Tuesday morning in a special meeting to discuss the fate of Guthrie Township. Currently, there is no trustee or board of advisors for the township, according to County Clerk Billie Tumey. Tumey told the commissioners that under Indiana Code 3-13-10-6.5 the commissioners...
wbiw.com
Oolitic Town Council discuss water improvement projects, and potential funding
OOLITIC – Members of the Oolitic Town Council were presented Monday evening with the results of a study by Commonwealth Engineers, which identified 11 recommended improvements throughout the town water infrastructure, totaling nearly $7.7 million if all were completed. The different projects were listed in order of priority. Area...
wbiw.com
County officials continue to work to keep the county running
BEDFORD – During the Lawrence County Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning, several department heads gave updates on their offices’ workings. County Surveyor Corey Allen requested permission to use $10,000 of his budgeted funds to contract for a section corner perpetuation. The county surveyors of Indiana, as required by...
wbiw.com
Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives invest $1.9 million in Local Infrastructure Project
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington will receive $1.9 million in grant funding through the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program. The investment, which affects innovative infrastructure, was reviewed and approved by the Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). The Indiana Uplands is an 11-county region encompassing Brown, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen, and Washington counties.
wbiw.com
Oolitic Town Council moves towards speed limit ordinance, 25 mph across town
OOLITIC – During Monday night’s meeting of the Oolitic Town Council, members approved an ordinance that alters speed limits throughout the town, creating a 25 mile per hour base limit for each street, except for alleys capped at 10 mph and school zone around Hoosier and 10th Streets at 20 mph.
wbiw.com
Health Department closes nine Bloomington Subway restaurants
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Health Department closed nine Subway restaurants in Bloomington on Monday for operating without a valid license after the businesses changed ownership. According to Indiana code, a food license is not transferable so when a business changes hands new licenses are required. The Health Department...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department hiring seasonal employees
BLOOMINGTON – Looking for an outdoor job this summer? The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is hiring seasonal employees. Jobs range from outdoor maintenance and landscaping, summer day camps, lifeguards, maintenance and much more. The City of Bloomington is an equal opportunity employer.
wbiw.com
Mitchell’s mayor candidate list increases to four
MITCHELL – As of Friday, three more candidates have filed to run for mayor of the city of Mitchell, joining Vicky Schlegel (R), who filed on Jan. 12. Since Jan. 26, three more candidates, Eugene Terrell Jr. (D), Nathan Jenkins (R) and Don Caudell II (R), have signed up to take part in the upcoming primary election.
wbiw.com
There is a new playground coming to Bryan Park and the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department wants your feedback
BLOOMINGTON – There’s a new playground coming to Bryan Park. Currently, installation is scheduled for 2024 and the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department wants your feedback. You are also invited to share your playground ideas in person on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Switchyard Park...
wbiw.com
Join the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for Coffee Time on Feb. 23
BEDFORD – Join the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Feb. 23 for its first Coffee Talk of 2023. Hosting the event is Hampton Inn-Bedford. They will provide a light breakfast at 7:30 a.m. with networking starting at 8 a.m. with a hard stop at 9 a.m. Coffee...
wbiw.com
INDems statement honoring Black History Month
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, today issued the following statement by Chair Mike Schmuhl and Vice Chair Myla Eldridge. “As we begin Black History Month, the Indiana Democratic Party honors the countless contributions and sacrifices made...
wbiw.com
Luke Tincher joins the DNR Division of Law Enforcement
INDIANA – Luke Tincher has joined the DNR Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Tincher will be assigned to Vermillion County. An Orange County native, Tincher graduated from Orleans High School....
wbiw.com
Probation office seeks permission to apply for three grants to help problem-solving courts
BEDFORD — The Lawrence County Commissioners approved permission to seek multiple grants at the Lawrence County Courthouse Tuesday morning. Chief Probation Officer Nedra Brock-Fleetwood sought permission to apply for three separate grants. The $10,000 grants if awarded are provided by the Indiana Supreme Court. The first one is for...
wbiw.com
Audubon members flock to Statehouse to advocate for conservation solutions to protect birds and wildlife
INDIANAPOLIS – Birds are facing both a climate and a biodiversity crisis. On Monday, Jan. 30, Indiana residents and concerned Audubon members and experts from across the state will “flock” together for Audubon Great Lakes Advocacy Day at the Indiana Statehouse to meet with elected officials to advocate for protections for birds, other wildlife and Indiana’s precious natural resources.
wbiw.com
45th Annual Jasper Strassenfest is scheduled for August 3-6
JASPER – The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced the theme for the 45th Annual Jasper Strassenfest to be held August 3rd through the 6th in downtown Jasper. This year’s theme will be “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns.”. The theme was chosen to celebrate Jasper’s designation as the...
wbiw.com
Officials are working together to keep jail numbers low
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day told the commissioners Tuesday morning he is actively addressing staffing shortages at the Lawrence County Jail and Central Dispatch. Sheriff Day has invited 23 people to complete testing for jail positions. In the jail, the department is currently short one male jailer...
wbiw.com
Police Log: February 1, 2023
5:57 a.m. Medical emergency at Bliss House. An IU Lifeline ambulance responded. 10:25 a.m. Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of F Street. 10:25 a.m. Medical emergency at Centerstone. AN IU Lifeline ambulance responded. 11:23 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of O Street. An IU Lifeline ambulance...
Comments / 0