Bloomington, IN

Selection Committee names finalists for Marion County judicial positions

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Judicial Selection Committee announced two panels of three nominees to fill two judicial vacancies. The Committee selected the following finalists for the vacancies created by the retirement of Judge Sheila A. Carlisle and Judge Steven R. Eichholtz:. For the vacancy created by the retirement...
MARION COUNTY, IN
NLCS board to meet in executive session on Feb. 2

BEDFORD – Members of the North Lawrence Community Schools board will meet on Thursday, Feb. 2 in an executive session at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place remotely. Where authorized by federal or state statute. To discuss the strategy with respect to initiation of litigation or litigation that...
BEDFORD, IN
Oolitic Town Council discuss water improvement projects, and potential funding

OOLITIC – Members of the Oolitic Town Council were presented Monday evening with the results of a study by Commonwealth Engineers, which identified 11 recommended improvements throughout the town water infrastructure, totaling nearly $7.7 million if all were completed. The different projects were listed in order of priority. Area...
OOLITIC, IN
County officials continue to work to keep the county running

BEDFORD – During the Lawrence County Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning, several department heads gave updates on their offices’ workings. County Surveyor Corey Allen requested permission to use $10,000 of his budgeted funds to contract for a section corner perpetuation. The county surveyors of Indiana, as required by...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives invest $1.9 million in Local Infrastructure Project

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington will receive $1.9 million in grant funding through the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program. The investment, which affects innovative infrastructure, was reviewed and approved by the Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). The Indiana Uplands is an 11-county region encompassing Brown, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen, and Washington counties.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Health Department closes nine Bloomington Subway restaurants

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Health Department closed nine Subway restaurants in Bloomington on Monday for operating without a valid license after the businesses changed ownership. According to Indiana code, a food license is not transferable so when a business changes hands new licenses are required. The Health Department...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department hiring seasonal employees

BLOOMINGTON – Looking for an outdoor job this summer? The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is hiring seasonal employees. Jobs range from outdoor maintenance and landscaping, summer day camps, lifeguards, maintenance and much more. The City of Bloomington is an equal opportunity employer.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Mitchell’s mayor candidate list increases to four

MITCHELL – As of Friday, three more candidates have filed to run for mayor of the city of Mitchell, joining Vicky Schlegel (R), who filed on Jan. 12. Since Jan. 26, three more candidates, Eugene Terrell Jr. (D), Nathan Jenkins (R) and Don Caudell II (R), have signed up to take part in the upcoming primary election.
MITCHELL, IN
INDems statement honoring Black History Month

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, today issued the following statement by Chair Mike Schmuhl and Vice Chair Myla Eldridge. “As we begin Black History Month, the Indiana Democratic Party honors the countless contributions and sacrifices made...
INDIANA STATE
Luke Tincher joins the DNR Division of Law Enforcement

INDIANA – Luke Tincher has joined the DNR Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Tincher will be assigned to Vermillion County. An Orange County native, Tincher graduated from Orleans High School....
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
Audubon members flock to Statehouse to advocate for conservation solutions to protect birds and wildlife

INDIANAPOLIS – Birds are facing both a climate and a biodiversity crisis. On Monday, Jan. 30, Indiana residents and concerned Audubon members and experts from across the state will “flock” together for Audubon Great Lakes Advocacy Day at the Indiana Statehouse to meet with elected officials to advocate for protections for birds, other wildlife and Indiana’s precious natural resources.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
45th Annual Jasper Strassenfest is scheduled for August 3-6

JASPER – The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced the theme for the 45th Annual Jasper Strassenfest to be held August 3rd through the 6th in downtown Jasper. This year’s theme will be “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns.”. The theme was chosen to celebrate Jasper’s designation as the...
Officials are working together to keep jail numbers low

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day told the commissioners Tuesday morning he is actively addressing staffing shortages at the Lawrence County Jail and Central Dispatch. Sheriff Day has invited 23 people to complete testing for jail positions. In the jail, the department is currently short one male jailer...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Police Log: February 1, 2023

5:57 a.m. Medical emergency at Bliss House. An IU Lifeline ambulance responded. 10:25 a.m. Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of F Street. 10:25 a.m. Medical emergency at Centerstone. AN IU Lifeline ambulance responded. 11:23 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of O Street. An IU Lifeline ambulance...
BEDFORD, IN

