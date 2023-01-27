MITCHELL – As of Friday, three more candidates have filed to run for mayor of the city of Mitchell, joining Vicky Schlegel (R), who filed on Jan. 12. Since Jan. 26, three more candidates, Eugene Terrell Jr. (D), Nathan Jenkins (R) and Don Caudell II (R), have signed up to take part in the upcoming primary election.

