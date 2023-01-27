BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Chiefs of Police Association responds to the video released showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death in Memphis, Tennessee. "After viewing the video of what occurred in Memphis, the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association is disheartened that these five (5) officers could be so void of human empathy and compassion that they would commit such a horrendous criminal act, an act which is really an affront to our very profession and our mission to protect and to serve.

