Minnesota State

INDIANA STATE
KANSAS CITY, MO
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLive.com

Two former Spartans playing in Senior Bowl on Saturday

A pair of former Michigan State All-Americans will represent the program in the premier college all-star showcase prior to the 2023 NFL draft. Wide receiver Jayden Reed and punter Bryce Baringer are both playing for the National Team in the Senior Bowl. The two will practice this week for NFL coaches and scouts and play in the game on Saturday (2:30 p.m., NFLN) at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in in Mobile, Ala.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Lions assistant head coach Duce Staley reportedly leaving for Panthers job

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell is going to need a new right-hand man. Duce Staley has accepted a job with the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN. Staley spent the last two years as the Detroit Lions’ assistant head coach and running backs coach. He was a trusted confidant for Campbell while becoming exceedingly popular with players, even the ones he rode the hardest.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions’ Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown headed to Pro Bowl

ALLEN PARK -- Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown both turned into significant building blocks in Year 1. Sewell and St. Brown were named first alternates for the festivities, then officially were called up after the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl over the weekend. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and receiver A.J. Brown are now ineligible to participate in the Pro Bowl, opening the door for Sewell and St. Brown. They will join center Frank Ragnow, who was sent to the game on the strength of the coaches’ and players’ vote.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

5 potential cap casualties for Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions head into the offseason with the 13th-most cap space in the league, but there are a few opportunities to continue carving out more room. Here’s a look at five guys whose contract situations could be under review for potential cap casualties this offseason.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Super Bowl LVII: Darius Slay, Ndamukong Suh among ex-Lions on rosters

ALLEN PARK -- The last Detroit Lions regime couldn’t handle Darius Slay’s personality. The one before that couldn’t handle Ndamukong Suh’s contract situation. Now both players find themselves in a place the Lions have never been. The Super Bowl. Here’s a look at the former Lions...
DETROIT, MI

