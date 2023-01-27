ALLEN PARK -- Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown both turned into significant building blocks in Year 1. Sewell and St. Brown were named first alternates for the festivities, then officially were called up after the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl over the weekend. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and receiver A.J. Brown are now ineligible to participate in the Pro Bowl, opening the door for Sewell and St. Brown. They will join center Frank Ragnow, who was sent to the game on the strength of the coaches’ and players’ vote.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO