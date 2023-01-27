Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Two former Spartans playing in Senior Bowl on Saturday
A pair of former Michigan State All-Americans will represent the program in the premier college all-star showcase prior to the 2023 NFL draft. Wide receiver Jayden Reed and punter Bryce Baringer are both playing for the National Team in the Senior Bowl. The two will practice this week for NFL coaches and scouts and play in the game on Saturday (2:30 p.m., NFLN) at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in in Mobile, Ala.
Lions assistant head coach Duce Staley reportedly leaving for Panthers job
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell is going to need a new right-hand man. Duce Staley has accepted a job with the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN. Staley spent the last two years as the Detroit Lions’ assistant head coach and running backs coach. He was a trusted confidant for Campbell while becoming exceedingly popular with players, even the ones he rode the hardest.
How former Michigan State players are faring in the NBA, Europe and beyond
One former Michigan State player is in contention to make his fifth NBA All-Star game, another just dropped 33 points in a EuroLeague game and another is hanging up his sneakers after a dozen pro seasons. Here’s a look at former Michigan State players in professional basketball around the world...
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 31
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 31. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Jamaal Williams tired of NFL hypocrisy on TD dances: ‘They’re just being weenies’
ALLEN PARK -- Jamaal Williams is fed up with the NFL’s hypocrisy. The Detroit Lions running back was fined twice this past season for excessive celebration, first getting docked $13,261 for thrusting his hips following a Week 3 score against Minnesota, then another $18,566 for another hip-thrusting celebration in the Week 18 win against Green Bay.
Ex-WMU WR Skyy Moore going to Super Bowl after key punt return for Kansas City
KALAMAZOO, MI – Whether it was screens, slants, long passes or handoffs, Skyy Moore got the ball in his hands many different ways during his three seasons as a receiver at Western Michigan University. But one thing he didn’t do much of in Kalamazoo was return punts. After...
Lions’ Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown headed to Pro Bowl
ALLEN PARK -- Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown both turned into significant building blocks in Year 1. Sewell and St. Brown were named first alternates for the festivities, then officially were called up after the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl over the weekend. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and receiver A.J. Brown are now ineligible to participate in the Pro Bowl, opening the door for Sewell and St. Brown. They will join center Frank Ragnow, who was sent to the game on the strength of the coaches’ and players’ vote.
5 potential cap casualties for Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions head into the offseason with the 13th-most cap space in the league, but there are a few opportunities to continue carving out more room. Here’s a look at five guys whose contract situations could be under review for potential cap casualties this offseason.
QB Jared Goff becomes fourth Lions offensive player to earn Pro Bowl honors
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have added yet another player to the Pro Bowl, with quarterback Jared Goff earning the honor on Tuesday afternoon. He’ll join center Frank Ragnow, right tackle Penei Sewell and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at the festivities in Las Vegas later this week. This...
Super Bowl LVII: Darius Slay, Ndamukong Suh among ex-Lions on rosters
ALLEN PARK -- The last Detroit Lions regime couldn’t handle Darius Slay’s personality. The one before that couldn’t handle Ndamukong Suh’s contract situation. Now both players find themselves in a place the Lions have never been. The Super Bowl. Here’s a look at the former Lions...
