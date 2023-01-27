Read full article on original website
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3Heather WillardAurora, CO
Denver round-up: Casa Bonita hiring 500 people, Colfax rapid bus project progresses and more from local contributorsMike RomanoDenver, CO
Special education complaints rise, DougCo nonprofit can helpSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DenverTed RiversDenver, CO
PHOTOS: Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
Fort Morgan Times
Keeler: Dave Logan’s advice for Coach Prime, CU Buffs football on in-state recruiting? Lock the gates, or someone else will.
Deion Sanders assumed some adorable rounds — Coach Prime and Peggy Coppom need a reality show on the Pac-12 Network, or whatever’s left of it after Comcast collects — with CU icons this past week. Yet as of this past Thursday night, Dave Logan wasn’t one of them.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
KDVR.com
2 people killed in east Denver crash
2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. 2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports. Arraignment for Platteville police officer.
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
How much snow fell Saturday to Sunday in Colorado?
Bitterly cold temperatures arrived to the Denver metro area over the weekend, along with some light snow.
The Best Airbnbs In Denver, Colorado
The 'Mile High City' might be known for its beautiful mountains, but it also has noteworthy home design. Here are some of the chicest Airbnbs in the city.
Westword
An Unlikely Dance Duo From Denver Brings Home First Prize
Faith Wailes and Jack Armstrong make an unlikely dance team. With a 21-year age difference between them (Armstrong is 61 and Wailes is 40), as well as different dance backgrounds, they didn't know how well a partnership would work when they started dancing together in October 2021. But just recently, they learned that they're one of the best duos in the world.
KDVR.com
I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported
Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Below zero temperatures Monday morning. Denver’s weather will turn even colder Monday...
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
KDVR.com
Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora neighborhood
Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate. Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora …. Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
You’ll Need These Qualifications To Be The Cliff Diver at Colorado’s Casa Bonita
There's a full-time gig available in Colorado, and it may be precisely what you've been looking for. Have you considered pursuing a career as the cliff diver at Colorado's legendary Casa Bonita?. You may have missed this booth on career day. It's a legitimate job, and Casa Bonita at 6715...
Westword
Commentary: Denver's Pro-Housing Candidates Should Practice What They Preach
With so many candidates running for office in Denver this year, there’s a lot of uncertainty about what will happen on April 4. Amid all the uncertainty, however, one fact is clear: For perhaps the first time in Denver’s history, the vast majority of candidates running for office in Denver are running on pro-housing platforms.
coloradosun.com
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
tourcounsel.com
Outlets at Silverthorne | Outlet mall in Denver, Colorado
Just 20 minutes from ski resorts, the Outlets at Silverthorne is located in one of the most beautiful areas of Colorado. This outlet in Denver is very special because it is in the middle of the forest, you even have to cross a bridge over the river to visit all the stores.
Airfares at Colorado airport at lowest levels in 25 years
Local business leaders and city officials call it the Southwest effect — and for good reason. After Southwest Airlines brought service to the Colorado Springs Airport nearly two years ago, local air fares plunged to a 25-year low, according to recent federal transportation data. What’s more, the gap between...
Colorado should kick lawns to the curb
Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
5280.com
7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking
Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
