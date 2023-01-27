ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Ranch, CO

9NEWS

PHOTOS: Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

2 people killed in east Denver crash

2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. 2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports. Arraignment for Platteville police officer.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

An Unlikely Dance Duo From Denver Brings Home First Prize

Faith Wailes and Jack Armstrong make an unlikely dance team. With a 21-year age difference between them (Armstrong is 61 and Wailes is 40), as well as different dance backgrounds, they didn't know how well a partnership would work when they started dancing together in October 2021. But just recently, they learned that they're one of the best duos in the world.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Below zero temperatures Monday morning. Denver’s weather will turn even colder Monday...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools

Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora neighborhood

Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate. Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora …. Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of...
AURORA, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Commentary: Denver's Pro-Housing Candidates Should Practice What They Preach

With so many candidates running for office in Denver this year, there’s a lot of uncertainty about what will happen on April 4. Amid all the uncertainty, however, one fact is clear: For perhaps the first time in Denver’s history, the vast majority of candidates running for office in Denver are running on pro-housing platforms.
DENVER, CO
tourcounsel.com

Outlets at Silverthorne | Outlet mall in Denver, Colorado

Just 20 minutes from ski resorts, the Outlets at Silverthorne is located in one of the most beautiful areas of Colorado. This outlet in Denver is very special because it is in the middle of the forest, you even have to cross a bridge over the river to visit all the stores.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado should kick lawns to the curb

Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking

Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
DENVER, CO

