Bethlehem, PA

Pair of players ejected from 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game | Are brawling Eagles in jeopardy of missing Super Bowl?

A pair of players have been ejected from the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams and Philadelphia Eagles safety K’Von Wallace received matching 15-yard personal foul penalties and tossed from the game following a scrum late in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. During...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
UPDATE: Travis Kelce active? All-Kelce Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl in jeopardy

UPDATE (5:14 p.m.): ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Travis Kelce is active for the AFC Championship Game. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. By then, we will know if Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Why the Eagles will win the Super Bowl after statement-making win over 49ers in NFC Championship game

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts picked himself up from the grass in the south end zone of Lincoln Financial Field as nearly 70,000 fans jumped and screamed in unison. It was the final minute of the third quarter and Hurts had just scored his 15th rushing touchdown of the season – something no quarterback in NFL history had ever done – and had given the Eagles a 21-point lead, all but guaranteeing their spot in the Super Bowl.
