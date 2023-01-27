Read full article on original website
How to Watch “Vacation Home Nightmare” Lifetime movie premiere
Renting trip lodging means placing your trust in a host of strangers, an often forgotten truth that proves dangerous in this new Lifetime thriller. Watch the premiere of “Vacation Home Nightmare” tonight at 8/7c with a Philo subscription. About the movie:. When a woman settles into her temporary...
How to Watch “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” season 4 premiere
“90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” returns tonight at 8/7c on TLC. Stream the season premiere to meet the couples crossing continents for a chance at lasting love. TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” takes the popular show “90 Day Fiancé” and flips it, following American citizens as they pursue long-distance relationships. In the original, romantics from all over the world pack up their lives and move to the United States to begin the arduous K-1 visa process, which, after arriving, gives couples just 90 days to marry.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Rickey Smiley's Son Has Died
Comedian and radio legend Rickey Smiley is mourning the loss of his son. Host of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, he took to Instagram to reveal the devastating news about the death of his son, Brandon Smiley. "I just had bad news this morning," Smiley began in the video. "I'm on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus. Pray for Brandon's mother and his father Taurus and his sister Taylor, and everybody. I hate to announce this, but I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets," he concluded, noting that he wanted to let his fans know before news broke via tabloids. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
How to Watch “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” stream new episodes
“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continues tonight at 8/7c on NBC. Every Monday, watch previous competitors battle it out on the familiar, but formidable, AGT stage. Hosted by Terry Crews, “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” expands on the AGT franchise by reopening the audition process to performers from prior seasons. In the exciting new “Got Talent” spinoff, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel sit at their intimidating panel and hope to be impressed by fan-favorites from all over the world.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
How to Watch “1923” stream part 1 of the “Yellowstone” prequel
“Yellowstone” prequel “1923″ returns next month. Here’s where to watch season 1, episodes 1-4 in the meantime. “1923″, the second “Yellowstone” prequel after “1883″, follows another generation of Duttons for their hectic lives in rugged Montana. A powerful family in charge of an expansive stretch of land, they have deep ties in the area — dating back to their migration in “1883″. Corrupt politics, conflicts over property, family drama, and more abound in this Wild Western world.
