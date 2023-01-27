ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

Sheriff: KY woman dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Suspect detained in Illinois

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqlXT_0kTdIaih00

A man accused of shooting a woman in Pulaski County has been arrested in Illinois, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Sonny Powell, 48, was arrested in Lombard, Ill., and is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky, according to the sheriff’s office. Powell is being held at the DuPage County Detention Center in the meantime.

Powell isn’t facing any charges in Illinois, the sheriff’s office said.

Powell is accused of shooting a 44-year-old woman multiple times. The sheriff’s office said Thursday that the woman was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by an unknown man.

The woman eventually was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for treatment of her injuries, the sheriff’s office said. It’s not clear what her condition is.

The sheriff’s office identified Powell as the suspect after searching a residence on Normandy Lane in Somerset, where both Powell and the woman lived together, according to the sheriff’s office. The extent of the relationship between Powell and the victim is unknown, the sheriff’s office said.

While searching the home, investigators found evidence that indicated the shooting happened there, according to the sheriff’s office.

Comments / 0

Related
sam1039.com

Police Released Identity Of Man Killed In Pulaski County Crash

Police have released the names of those involved in a deadly Pulaski County crash. Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Deputies say Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90 as another car, driven by Casey Rose, was in a turning lane on KY-90 at Denny Lane. Investigators say Carrender crossed over and sideswiped Rose’s car. When deputies got to the scene, they found Rose’s car in the turning lane, but Carrender’s car went off the right shoulder and went over a cliff. Officials said there were four people inside Carrender’s car. The driver and two passengers were taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. The third passenger, 66-year-old Charles Lovell, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WGN News

GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
GARY, IN
wymt.com

KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Teen missing in Laurel County

Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. FOX 56 Meteorologist David Aldrich shares central Kentucky's Sunday evening forecast. Classic Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Justin’s 3 Ingredient …. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

SHERIFF: Three Wayne County men arrested after starting a fire

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Wayne County men were arrested after reportedly starting a fire in a grassy field. Saturday evening, deputies responded to Sexton Road for an out-of-control fire complaint. When they arrived, deputies found three men trying to put out the fire. Fire officials also responded to...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WGN News

Elgin man found dead by police after call of alleged battery

ELGIN, Ill. — A man was found dead by the Elgin Police Department after responding to a report of a battery early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West highland Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on a report of a battery. When police arrived on scene, they found a […]
ELGIN, IL
fox56news.com

Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water. Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water. Classic Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Justin’s 3...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Sheriff’s office obtains arrest warrant for suspect

Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was dropped off by an unknown male. Ms. Robinson was later transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Whitley County man convicted of 2021 murder

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a four-day jury trial, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said John Meadows was convicted of murder and tampering with physical evidence for the 2021 death of his girlfriend, Donna Lay. Lay was reported missing on January 27, 2021. Bowling added the jury utilized forensic...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Pulaski woman reportedly shot multiple times before dropped off at hospital

A Pulaski County woman was reportedly shot multiple times before she was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. According to a the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Natosha Robinson was shot multiple times at her residence and dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room and the man who dropped her off abruptly left.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Knox County Man Assaults Deputies During Disturbance Complaint Arrest

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says deputies were called out to a disturbance complaint at a home on Valentine Branch Road in Cannon. When the deputies arrived, the parents of 31-year-old Andrew Cox told them he was out of control, had locked himself in the bathroom and was attempting to flood the house. They told officers it was the most out of control he had ever been. When deputies forced the bathroom door open, Cox attacked them and tried to take one of the deputies’ tasers out of its holster. During the altercation, Cox broke a piece of wood off the bathroom door and threw it at one of the deputies and spat on them. Cox was eventually brought under control and taken into custody, but at the Knox County Detention Center he spat on and bit a deputy jailer. Cox was also wanted on two Knox County Bench Warrants for Parole Violations charges. One of the deputies was treated and released at the Barbourville ARH for injuries received during the arrest.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WGN News

Remains found in Lake County in 2022 identified as Chicago woman

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The human remains of a woman found last year in Libertyville have been identified as a 54-year-old woman from Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday. On Nov. 19, partial skeletal remains were found in a building in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. A K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
20K+
Followers
481
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy