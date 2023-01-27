ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes Received Advice from Tom Brady Ahead Chiefs vs. Bengals

Wouldn’t you love to eavesdrop on this conversation? Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady chatted this week about today’s AFC championship. The 27-year-old superstar needed tips from the 45-year-old king of quarterbacks. So what did they really talk about? We’re not exactly sure. They’re 3-3 against each other. And here’s what Mahomes said in regards to the conversation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs vs Eagles: Opening Super Bowl Odds, Betting Promos & Bonuses

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in the early Super Bowl 57 odds released Sunday night on Kansas sports betting apps and across the country, minutes after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

2023 NFL Salary-Cap Space: Bears Have $92 Million to Spend

The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million per club, shattering the previous record of $208.2 million, set in ’22. Previous reports had indicated the cap was bound for a record high, but an increase of more than $16 million still qualifies as a surprising jump. From ’13 to ’20, the salary cap had been growing at a pace of only $10.74 million a year.
Wichita Eagle

NFL Sets 2023 Salary Cap; Packers Outlook Doesn’t Improve

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL officially has set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million, the league announced on Monday. For the Green Bay Packers, who face another offseason of salary-cap gymnastics to keep a top-heavy roster inact, the positive is that’s a $16.6 million increase over last season. The bad news is the increase is right on par with projections. For instance, OverTheCap.com had been basing its team-by-team cap numbers on a $225.0 million cap, so it’s not as if the Packers just received the equivalent of inheriting a giant fortune from some long-forgotten relative.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Players the Saints Have Landed from Senior Bowl

It's Senior Bowl week, and there's plenty of reasons to be excited about. The Saints will have four coaches in Mobile, with two assistants on each team. The American Team will have Declan Doyle (tight ends) and Corey Robinson (safeties), while the National Team will have Ronald Curry (offensive coordinator) and D.J. Williams (tight ends).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Five Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch for Giants

Last week, we looked at which NFL Draft prospects the New York Giants could be interested in at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Today, we look at which prospects are participating in the Senior Bowl this week in which the Giants could be interested. Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o. The SEC has...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wichita Eagle

2025 In-State Quarterback K.J. Lacey Receives Offer from Alabama

The University of Alabama extended an offer to 2025 in-state quarterback K.J. Lacey on Sunday. The sophmore received the offer after after his second visit to Tuscaloosa on Saturday. The dual threat quarterback from Saraland High School in Alabama threw for 40 touchdowns last season, with 24 going to Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship

PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII. Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

BREAKING: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Injured vs. Eagles, Exits as Seahawks Watch

The Seattle Seahawks are watching from home Sunday as their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers are experiencing early woes in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, Niners rookie quarterback Brock Purdy exited with what is being called an elbow injury...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Showed the 49ers the Meaning of Being Physical

PHILADELPHIA – After all the angst over Jalen Hurts’ injured right shoulder and the 0-2 record the Eagles had when their MVP candidate quarterback was forced to sit and heal, it turns out they didn’t really need him that much. Once again, the Eagles elected to run...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

REPORT: Todd Monken Already Interviewed with NFL Team, Still to Meet with Bucs

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Georgia offensive coordinator, Todd Monken is not only expected to interview for the open Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinating position, but Monken has already interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens job as well. This coming off three seasons and two consecutive national titles at the...
ATHENS, GA

