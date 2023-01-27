Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Patrick Mahomes Received Advice from Tom Brady Ahead Chiefs vs. Bengals
Wouldn’t you love to eavesdrop on this conversation? Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady chatted this week about today’s AFC championship. The 27-year-old superstar needed tips from the 45-year-old king of quarterbacks. So what did they really talk about? We’re not exactly sure. They’re 3-3 against each other. And here’s what Mahomes said in regards to the conversation.
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman active vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs have their All-Pro tight end for Sunday evening’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Travis Kelce (back) is not among the seven players the Chiefs designated as inactive. Kelce entered the weekend designated as questionable after he surprisingly showed up...
How Chiefs’ 4th-string punt returner saved game vs. Bengals: ‘A full-circle moment’
Confetti fell from the sky at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium when Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub found receiver Skyy Moore on the field. “Redemption. That’s a redemption moment,” Toub told the Chiefs rookie as they embraced late Sunday night. “I told you you were gonna get a big one.”
What the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game. (It’s rare.)
The single most impactful player in the AFC Championship Game plays quarterback for the Chiefs. The biggest unknown in the AFC Championship Game is the quarterback for the Chiefs. You can see why the Vegas oddsmakers have had a tough time with this one. Patrick Mahomes will play through a...
Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike...
Chiefs vs Eagles: Opening Super Bowl Odds, Betting Promos & Bonuses
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in the early Super Bowl 57 odds released Sunday night on Kansas sports betting apps and across the country, minutes after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game.
2023 NFL Salary-Cap Space: Bears Have $92 Million to Spend
The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million per club, shattering the previous record of $208.2 million, set in ’22. Previous reports had indicated the cap was bound for a record high, but an increase of more than $16 million still qualifies as a surprising jump. From ’13 to ’20, the salary cap had been growing at a pace of only $10.74 million a year.
NFL Sets 2023 Salary Cap; Packers Outlook Doesn’t Improve
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL officially has set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million, the league announced on Monday. For the Green Bay Packers, who face another offseason of salary-cap gymnastics to keep a top-heavy roster inact, the positive is that’s a $16.6 million increase over last season. The bad news is the increase is right on par with projections. For instance, OverTheCap.com had been basing its team-by-team cap numbers on a $225.0 million cap, so it’s not as if the Packers just received the equivalent of inheriting a giant fortune from some long-forgotten relative.
Players the Saints Have Landed from Senior Bowl
It's Senior Bowl week, and there's plenty of reasons to be excited about. The Saints will have four coaches in Mobile, with two assistants on each team. The American Team will have Declan Doyle (tight ends) and Corey Robinson (safeties), while the National Team will have Ronald Curry (offensive coordinator) and D.J. Williams (tight ends).
Five Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch for Giants
Last week, we looked at which NFL Draft prospects the New York Giants could be interested in at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Today, we look at which prospects are participating in the Senior Bowl this week in which the Giants could be interested. Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o. The SEC has...
2025 In-State Quarterback K.J. Lacey Receives Offer from Alabama
The University of Alabama extended an offer to 2025 in-state quarterback K.J. Lacey on Sunday. The sophmore received the offer after after his second visit to Tuscaloosa on Saturday. The dual threat quarterback from Saraland High School in Alabama threw for 40 touchdowns last season, with 24 going to Crimson...
Bills Watch as Chiefs Top Bengals in AFC Title Thriller, Advance to Super Bowl vs. Eagles
The Buffalo Bills were seemingly destined to make a run to the Super Bowl after a season full of adversity. Instead, they were forced to watch from the couch on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship. But what they got to watch...
Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship
PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII. Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.
BREAKING: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Injured vs. Eagles, Exits as Seahawks Watch
The Seattle Seahawks are watching from home Sunday as their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers are experiencing early woes in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, Niners rookie quarterback Brock Purdy exited with what is being called an elbow injury...
Eagles Showed the 49ers the Meaning of Being Physical
PHILADELPHIA – After all the angst over Jalen Hurts’ injured right shoulder and the 0-2 record the Eagles had when their MVP candidate quarterback was forced to sit and heal, it turns out they didn’t really need him that much. Once again, the Eagles elected to run...
REPORT: Todd Monken Already Interviewed with NFL Team, Still to Meet with Bucs
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Georgia offensive coordinator, Todd Monken is not only expected to interview for the open Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinating position, but Monken has already interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens job as well. This coming off three seasons and two consecutive national titles at the...
