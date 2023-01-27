Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
Mary Josephine Carle
Mary Josephine Carle, 66, of London Mills, Illinois, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at 9:21 a.m. in the emergency room at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Mary was born July 21, 1956 in Monmouth, Illinois the daughter of Samuel Floyd and June Eloise (Rickels) Larkins. Mary is survived by her husband, William Carle; two sons, Billy (Jennifer) Carle of New Boston, Illinois and Joseph (Nicole) Carle of London Mills; two daughters, Candy (Harold) Wheatley of London Mills and Barbara Wheatley of Havana, Illinois; eleven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren with another on the way. Mary is also survived by two sisters, Lillian (Garvin) Main of Knoxville, Illinois and Frances Allen of Galesburg. Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandy White and Ida Cauthon.
977wmoi.com
Flynn Scores 25, Metcalf Posts Double Double in Monmouth College Win at Knox
MONMOUTH, ILL. (01/28/2023) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team overcame an early deficit and controlled the entire second half in an 85-78 win over Knox College. The Fighting Scots (12-8, 8-3) got another new career high from Delcan Flynn (Monmouth, Illinois) while Jordan Metcalf (Aledo, Illinois) recorded another double double.
977wmoi.com
Harlan Nets 24 But Monmouth College Falls at Knox in Women’s Basketball
MONMOUTH, ILL. (01/28/2023) The Monmouth College women’s basketball team dropped a close contest against Knox College on Saturday with a 57-53 setback. The Fighting Scots (9-11, 5-6) tied the game four times but never led in the first of two meetings between the rivals in a two-week span. Knox...
977wmoi.com
Gary G. Bayles
Gary G. Bayles, 81, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 2:25 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 15, 1941 in Rushville, IL, the son of Jerry and Ruth (Olander) Bayles. Gary was raised in Rushville and moved to Monmouth when he was in high school. He graduated from Monmouth High School in 1959.
977wmoi.com
Gerald “Gerry” L. Armstrong
Gerald “Gerry” L. Armstrong, 74, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 6, 1948 in Galesburg, IL, the son of Leroy and Betty (Linder) Armstrong. Gerry was raised and educated in Cameron and graduated from Warren High School in 1966.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
RAGBRAI announces route, overnight towns for 2023 ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. RAGBRAI has announced the 2023 route and overnight towns for its 50th anniversary ride. The route will begin in Sioux City and...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Fighting Scots @ Knox College Prairie Fire Women’s Basketball on 1-28-23
The Monmouth College women’s basketball team travels to Knox College for a Midwest Conference match up against the Prairie Fire. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
See The Davenport House That’s Been Called A “Nightmare On Zillow Street”
A Davenport house that's on the market is drawing attention for it's fixer-upper looks. A group on Facebook, called "Nightmare On Zillow Street", looks at different homes in different parts of the country that have pretty rough listing pictures. In the last few months, there has been one in Geneseo and one in Garner.
What’s the Smallest Town in Illinois? – It’s Complicated
Illinois is like any other state in that it has large metro areas and tiny towns. Which one is the smallest? It's actually a somewhat complicated answer that appears to be a tie...or is it?. One of the sources I checked to learn which Illinois town has the honor of...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years
An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge
—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
Caught on camera, stealing a camera: Galesburg Police investigating possible fraud, theft at Menards
Galesburg Police on Thursday responded to Menards for an ongoing fraud complaint. Police met with the store manager who said three male subjects came into the store on three separate occasions and purchased items using the same checks. The checks bounced due to a lack of funds. The checks were used on three different dates by three different people and had the same name on all of them. All three checks were written for a total of just over $1,100 – which were mainly for power tools. The checks belong to a man and a woman from Sheridan, Illinois. A driver’s license number written on the checks doesn’t exist in any Illinois database. At the time of the police report, the subject had not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
Peoria County coroner identifies Galesburg woman killed in I-74 accident
The Peoria County coroner has identified the woman killed in a weather-related wreck on Interstate 74 on Thursday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Amanda Matuszyk was driving to work at the time of the accident. The 42-year-old Galesburg woman was a patient care technician at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, the coroner said.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Kewanee Boilermakers Boys Basketball on 1-27-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel to play the Kewanee Boilermakers in a Three Rivers Conference cross-division match up at Kewanee High School. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast, click HERE.
