Alexis, IL

977wmoi.com

Mary Josephine Carle

Mary Josephine Carle, 66, of London Mills, Illinois, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at 9:21 a.m. in the emergency room at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Mary was born July 21, 1956 in Monmouth, Illinois the daughter of Samuel Floyd and June Eloise (Rickels) Larkins. Mary is survived by her husband, William Carle; two sons, Billy (Jennifer) Carle of New Boston, Illinois and Joseph (Nicole) Carle of London Mills; two daughters, Candy (Harold) Wheatley of London Mills and Barbara Wheatley of Havana, Illinois; eleven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren with another on the way. Mary is also survived by two sisters, Lillian (Garvin) Main of Knoxville, Illinois and Frances Allen of Galesburg. Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandy White and Ida Cauthon.
LONDON MILLS, IL
977wmoi.com

Flynn Scores 25, Metcalf Posts Double Double in Monmouth College Win at Knox

MONMOUTH, ILL. (01/28/2023) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team overcame an early deficit and controlled the entire second half in an 85-78 win over Knox College. The Fighting Scots (12-8, 8-3) got another new career high from Delcan Flynn (Monmouth, Illinois) while Jordan Metcalf (Aledo, Illinois) recorded another double double.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Harlan Nets 24 But Monmouth College Falls at Knox in Women’s Basketball

MONMOUTH, ILL. (01/28/2023) The Monmouth College women’s basketball team dropped a close contest against Knox College on Saturday with a 57-53 setback. The Fighting Scots (9-11, 5-6) tied the game four times but never led in the first of two meetings between the rivals in a two-week span. Knox...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Gary G. Bayles

Gary G. Bayles, 81, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 2:25 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 15, 1941 in Rushville, IL, the son of Jerry and Ruth (Olander) Bayles. Gary was raised in Rushville and moved to Monmouth when he was in high school. He graduated from Monmouth High School in 1959.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Gerald “Gerry” L. Armstrong

Gerald “Gerry” L. Armstrong, 74, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 6, 1948 in Galesburg, IL, the son of Leroy and Betty (Linder) Armstrong. Gerry was raised and educated in Cameron and graduated from Warren High School in 1966.
MONMOUTH, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
1470 WMBD

Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
PEORIA, IL
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city

Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
GALESBURG, IL
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years

An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
DAVENPORT, IA
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge

—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Caught on camera, stealing a camera: Galesburg Police investigating possible fraud, theft at Menards

Galesburg Police on Thursday responded to Menards for an ongoing fraud complaint. Police met with the store manager who said three male subjects came into the store on three separate occasions and purchased items using the same checks. The checks bounced due to a lack of funds. The checks were used on three different dates by three different people and had the same name on all of them. All three checks were written for a total of just over $1,100 – which were mainly for power tools. The checks belong to a man and a woman from Sheridan, Illinois. A driver’s license number written on the checks doesn’t exist in any Illinois database. At the time of the police report, the subject had not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL

