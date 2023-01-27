ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.9 HOM

Popular Soup and Sandwich Shop Opening on Main Drag in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

If you typically visit Old Orchard Beach during the height of the summer, you know the main drag is bustling with plenty of food options. Most of those options center around pizza, French fries, lobster rolls, and ice cream. According to Saco Bay News, there will be a new option for those seeking soups, salads, and sandwiches, as a popular shop is moving right to the center of town.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
WMTW

Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
CBS Boston

L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location

PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham. 
FREEPORT, ME
Q97.9

Dunkin’ Boozy Beverages Served at Lost Valley in Auburn Today

Today the Dunkin' Winter Warrior tour is rolling into Lost Valley in Auburn. There will be a Dunkin’ sampling truck to hand out free iced coffee samples and Brownie Batter Donuts at an outdoor bar. Skiers who show their Dunkin’ Rewards membership today will also get 15% off their Lost Valley lift ticket price. There's gonna be cool Dunkin' swag and $5 Dunkin’ cards handed out left and right. There will even be an inflatable curling rink open to the public.
AUBURN, ME
earnthenecklace.com

Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?

The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to house fire in Casco

CASCO, Maine — Multiple towns responded to a fire at a Casco residence Friday evening. Crews were called to a home located in the area of 11 Varney Road at about 5:30 p.m., according to Cumberland County Dispatch. No injuries were reported in the fire, Raymond Fire Chief Bruce...
CASCO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest Portland bank robbery suspect

PORTLAND, Maine — A suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a Portland bank robbery the day before. Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a man allegedly "made threats to staff before demanding cash and fleeing with an undisclosed amount" at the Norway Savings Bank located at 446 Forest Ave, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Wells Couple lucky to survive second round of storms

WELLS, Maine — Sally Philibert and her husband were running extension cords from their generator — because her house lost power in Monday's storm — when a tree came crashing through the roof of her home. "I don't know what a nuclear explosion sounds like, but now...
WELLS, ME
