Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
Construction on New Maine Turnpike Exit 35 Begins in February
There's a brand new exit on the Maine Turnpike that will begin construction in February that aims to alleviate some of the traffic issues in the region, but it will take some time before it's completed. Sargent Corporation will begin construction on a new Exit 35 in Saco at a...
Breathtaking Central Maine Home Has Serious B&B Possibilities
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of amazing homes in Central Maine. They come in all sizes, styles, and ages. However, there is no denying that some of the best homes are the more mature ones. For example, this classic colonial in Manchester, Maine. The home, which covers about 6,000...
Popular Soup and Sandwich Shop Opening on Main Drag in Old Orchard Beach, Maine
If you typically visit Old Orchard Beach during the height of the summer, you know the main drag is bustling with plenty of food options. Most of those options center around pizza, French fries, lobster rolls, and ice cream. According to Saco Bay News, there will be a new option for those seeking soups, salads, and sandwiches, as a popular shop is moving right to the center of town.
Owner of Arcadia in Portland Fakes British Accent During TV Interview
Arcadia, the very popular arcade bar on Congress Street in Portland, was host to the best pinball players in Maine in the International Flipper Pinball Associaton's Maine State Pinball Championship. That's a lot of words there, but in simple terms, the best 16 pinball players in Maine, as ranked by...
WMTW
Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
An Open Apology to ‘Daryl’ at the L.L.Bean Store in Freeport, Maine
What I want and you've got (forgiveness) may be hard to handle. But here it goes. I apologize in advance for the tardiness of this apology. It’s been roughly 30 years since I behaved childishly in your presence at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine. It had been a long...
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
Maine AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general's office. The attorney general's office said Tuesday that it had entered...
Who Is Dumping Tomatoes and Onions All Over This Town in Maine?
You know what they say: the first time someone dumps a bag of produce on the ground, it’s an accident. The second time someone drops a bag of produce on the ground, it’s a coincidence. The third time someone drops a bag of produce on the ground…it’s creepy....
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further Notice
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Dunkin’ Boozy Beverages Served at Lost Valley in Auburn Today
Today the Dunkin' Winter Warrior tour is rolling into Lost Valley in Auburn. There will be a Dunkin’ sampling truck to hand out free iced coffee samples and Brownie Batter Donuts at an outdoor bar. Skiers who show their Dunkin’ Rewards membership today will also get 15% off their Lost Valley lift ticket price. There's gonna be cool Dunkin' swag and $5 Dunkin’ cards handed out left and right. There will even be an inflatable curling rink open to the public.
earnthenecklace.com
Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?
The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
Crews respond to house fire in Casco
CASCO, Maine — Multiple towns responded to a fire at a Casco residence Friday evening. Crews were called to a home located in the area of 11 Varney Road at about 5:30 p.m., according to Cumberland County Dispatch. No injuries were reported in the fire, Raymond Fire Chief Bruce...
Live Directly Across The Street From Maine’s Famed OOB For $200K
For many people, living on (or, very near) the beach is the ultimate housing goal. The idea that you could step out of your door and onto a sandy beach is just magical. Even before the pandemic migrations caused the Maine housing market to go all bibbledy, the thought of owning a home on the ocean was completely unattainable for most of us.
Police arrest Portland bank robbery suspect
PORTLAND, Maine — A suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a Portland bank robbery the day before. Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a man allegedly "made threats to staff before demanding cash and fleeing with an undisclosed amount" at the Norway Savings Bank located at 446 Forest Ave, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
WMTW
Wells Couple lucky to survive second round of storms
WELLS, Maine — Sally Philibert and her husband were running extension cords from their generator — because her house lost power in Monday's storm — when a tree came crashing through the roof of her home. "I don't know what a nuclear explosion sounds like, but now...
95.9 WCYY
Augusta, ME
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0