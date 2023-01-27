Read full article on original website
Related
3 REITs With Shockingly High Dividend Yields
Industry experts predict the real estate sector will register slowed economic growth in 2023 amid higher-than-average inflation levels and growing recession fears. And real estate investment trusts (REITs) have historically remained well-positioned to weather economic uncertainties. Even though rental rates have been cooling over the past couple of months, they...
Business Insider
Today's Mortgage and Refinance Rates: January 28, 2023 | Lower Rates Provide Boost to Home Sales
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates have trended down in recent...
Another week of declining mortgage rates fuels homebuyer demand:Freddie Mac
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.13% for the week ending Jan. 26, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
U.S. mortgage interest rates fall to lowest levels since September - MBA
Jan 18 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan dropped to its lowest level since September as more evidence inflation is past its peak sent Treasury yields lower, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday.
Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Monster Energy Stocks and Wait 3 Years
These energy companies expect to pay massive dividends in the coming years.
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
If management can hit its restructuring goals and a long cycle of investment in the industry plays out, then this equipment and services company is set to benefit.
Americans struggling to make car payments is highest since Great Recession
Car repossessions are on the rise as more consumers fall behind on their payments amid an inflation crisis that has squeezed millions of U.S. households.
Lucid spikes 98% on speculation Saudi investment fund may buy out remaining stake in the EV maker
Lucid stock skyrocketed on Friday on speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund would buy out the remaining stake. Saudi Arabia's PIF currently owns 65% of Lucid, and has not confirmed if it will buy the remaining shares. Shares were halted 12 times on the New York Stock Exchange Friday...
78% of Homeowners Regret Buying a House in 2022. Here's Why
They have their reasons, and they're valid ones.
CNBC
Friday, Jan. 27, 2023: Cramer says buy this hot stock now and load up on dips
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think new data from the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator will cause the central bank to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Jim tells Club members he is not compelled right now to do any buying or selling but would get into one portfolio stock before it's too late, and then load up whenever it falters. Jim also shares his outlook on the energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
Motley Fool
The Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks Down 57% to 91% to Buy Before It Does
The Nasdaq Composite rarely falls two years in a row. It has only happened twice since its inception in 1971. The index soars by an average of 33% in the first positive year following a loss. That's potentially good news for 2023. These five beaten-down tech stocks could be among...
NBC Chicago
The Federal Reserve Is Likely to Hike Interest Rates Again. What That Means for You
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike rates by a smaller one-quarter of a percentage point at this week's policy meeting as inflation starts to ease. Still, another interest rate increase will make borrowing more expensive. Here's what that means for your wallet. The Federal Reserve is widely expected...
u.today
Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
U.S. mortgage demand is up as interest rates decline slightly
U.S. mortgage demand is up by 27.9% for the week ending Jan. 13 as interest rates dropped to the lowest level since September, according to the Mortgage Banker's Association.
Record cash levels show investors remain unconvinced by the stock market's bullish transition in 2023, Bank of America says
Investors aren't fully buying into the stock market's bullish narrative this year, according to Bank of America. That's evidenced by fund flows and a record $5 trillion of cash sitting in US money market funds. BofA said the "pain trade" for stocks is still higher, but that investors should fade...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
FICO Increases 400% For Tier 3 Lenders
As lenders reached the final stretch of a very challenging 2022, they were met with the news of yet another obstacle. One that adds an additional layer of financial strain to an already struggling industry. Obviously, any financial increase for our industry adversely impacts the American homebuyer. Especially when there is very little to zero margin that allows the lenders to absorb the increase. As most everyone knows at this point, FICO has increased their fees by 400% for Tier 3 Lenders.
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
u.today
John Deaton Has 'Zero Doubt' in Ripple’s Victory, Trillions of SHIB to Be Burned with Shibarium, Litecoin Sees Enormous Whale Activity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Ripple will win now, 'zero doubt,' CryptoLaw founder says, but there's a catch. Yesterday, CryptoLaw founder John Deaton commented on the ongoing case of Grayscale against the SEC concerning the conversion of GBTC into a Bitcoin ETF. Deaton tweeted that, in his opinion, Grayscale’s win is "more than possible," with the company’s chances to score a victory before the DC Circuit being 50/50, and before the U.S. Supreme Court, 75-80%. In a subsequent tweet, the lawyer suddenly switched to discussing the infamous Ripple-SEC legal battle, saying that if the case would go as far as to the U.S. Supreme Court, he has “zero doubts” that the Court will rule in favor of the fintech giant.
Comments / 0