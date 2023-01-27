ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 REITs With Shockingly High Dividend Yields

Industry experts predict the real estate sector will register slowed economic growth in 2023 amid higher-than-average inflation levels and growing recession fears. And real estate investment trusts (REITs) have historically remained well-positioned to weather economic uncertainties. Even though rental rates have been cooling over the past couple of months, they...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
CNBC

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023: Cramer says buy this hot stock now and load up on dips

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think new data from the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator will cause the central bank to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Jim tells Club members he is not compelled right now to do any buying or selling but would get into one portfolio stock before it's too late, and then load up whenever it falters. Jim also shares his outlook on the energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
NBC Chicago

The Federal Reserve Is Likely to Hike Interest Rates Again. What That Means for You

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike rates by a smaller one-quarter of a percentage point at this week's policy meeting as inflation starts to ease. Still, another interest rate increase will make borrowing more expensive. Here's what that means for your wallet. The Federal Reserve is widely expected...
u.today

Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

FICO Increases 400% For Tier 3 Lenders

As lenders reached the final stretch of a very challenging 2022, they were met with the news of yet another obstacle. One that adds an additional layer of financial strain to an already struggling industry. Obviously, any financial increase for our industry adversely impacts the American homebuyer. Especially when there is very little to zero margin that allows the lenders to absorb the increase. As most everyone knows at this point, FICO has increased their fees by 400% for Tier 3 Lenders.
Reuters

Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
u.today

John Deaton Has 'Zero Doubt' in Ripple’s Victory, Trillions of SHIB to Be Burned with Shibarium, Litecoin Sees Enormous Whale Activity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Ripple will win now, 'zero doubt,' CryptoLaw founder says, but there's a catch. Yesterday, CryptoLaw founder John Deaton commented on the ongoing case of Grayscale against the SEC concerning the conversion of GBTC into a Bitcoin ETF. Deaton tweeted that, in his opinion, Grayscale’s win is "more than possible," with the company’s chances to score a victory before the DC Circuit being 50/50, and before the U.S. Supreme Court, 75-80%. In a subsequent tweet, the lawyer suddenly switched to discussing the infamous Ripple-SEC legal battle, saying that if the case would go as far as to the U.S. Supreme Court, he has “zero doubts” that the Court will rule in favor of the fintech giant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy