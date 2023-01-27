Read full article on original website
walter joyce
3d ago
judge bigley needs to be censured...if anybody gets hurt over this so called activist,racists rants ,they should sue this judge...
Andy Stephenson
2d ago
So many so called Americans in here. Ready to strip someone’s right to free speech away the moment they say something the other party disagrees with
Rick Nesbitt
2d ago
people are always so quick to support police. they are not all good law abiding citizens. look at Tyree Nichols.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Assault, harassment charges against former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Tony Moreno thrown out
A Pittsburgh judge on Monday threw out charges against a former city mayoral candidate who police accused of threatening a man with a shotgun. District Judge Mik Pappas dismissed a simple assault charge against Anthony “Tony” Moreno, 54, the Republican nominee for mayor in 2021, and a harassment charge was withdrawn during the hearing in Downtown Pittsburgh, court officials told the Tribune-Review.
Trial for Rialto shooting suspects delayed until March
The attempted homicide trials of two men charged in connection with a shooting last year in downtown Greensburg has been postponed until March. The joint trial for Evan Curley, 24, of Greensburg, and Stevin “Twogunz” German, 28, of Uniontown was to begin Feb. 6, but following in court discussions on Friday was pushed back a month and is now scheduled for March 20.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilkinsburg
A shooting at a GetGo on Sunday afternoon in Wilkinsburg left one man wounded. Police responded to a call that a man was suffering from a gunshot wound on a Penn Avenue GetGo at around 3:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Greensburg chief's resignation after charges was a service
On Tuesday, Shawn Denning embarrassed the people of Greensburg when he was arrested at City Hall on federal drug charges. He immediately did what may have been the best service he offered to those same people. He resigned as the chief of police. Denning, 41, is free on $250,000 unsecured...
1 injured in Wilkinsburg shooting
A man was injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny County police responded to a report of a shooting at the Get-Go on Penn Avenue at 3:43 p.m. First responders found a man there suffering multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Police said further investigation revealed the shooting...
Man shot in Beaver County, state police issue arrest warrant for suspect
ALIQUIPPA. Pa. — State police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect after a shooting in Beaver County. Officers were called to the area of Linmar Terrace in Aliquippa at around 5:12 a.m. Sunday for reports of a man shot. When they arrived they found 31-year-old Micquel Frison...
Deadly crash in Center Township has man facing homicide charges
A local man is facing homicide charges after a deadly crash on Route 119 in Center Township on Thursday night. State troopers were called to the scene around 11:30 and they learned that Elias Lopez Jimenez
wdadradio.com
INDIANA POLICE CHIEF SAYS FORMER CHIEF DETECTIVE HAS BLACKMAILED HIM
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl has come under fire from a former member of the police department, who says that “over (his) dead body” would Schawl remain the chief in 2023. Retired Borough Chief Detective John Scherf this week gave Schawl a multi-page document containing 71 specific...
wtae.com
Homemade explosive found at Washington County gas transmission facility
State police are investigating after a homemade explosive was found at a gas transmission facility. Troopers say the incendiary device was found wedged into the door of an industrial gas pipe at the facility on Redds Mills Road in Fallowfield Township, Washington County, on Jan. 26. Members of the State...
74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned deadly in Clarion County.State Police say 46-year-old Jeremy Dailey went to a home on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township and got into a fight with 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer.Troopers say Dailey shot Kemmer, who died at the scene.Dailey remains in jail this morning without bail.
wtae.com
Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County
MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
wtae.com
Woman testifies against husband accused of shooting her on I-579 in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man accused of shooting his wife on Interstate 579 and leaving her there appeared in court on Thursday afternoon. Thirty-seven-year-old Kevin Crew is facing a list of charges, including aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person. His wife used...
wtae.com
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was killed in a late-night ATV crash in Lawrence County. According to state police, the accident happened on US-224 near Jane Lane in Mahoning Township at 11:31 p.m. The ATV driver, identified as 30-year-old Corey Breckner, was driving when he passed another...
Police investigating after shots fired downtown
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after shots were fired downtown. According to police, officers in the area of 6th Avenue and Smithfield Street reported hearing multiple gunshots fired into the air at around 1:07 a.m. Sunday. Multiple incidents of property damages were found, including a parked car and...
wtae.com
Police investigating after early-morning Aliquippa shooting
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man was shot early Sunday morning in Aliquippa, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Around 5:12 a.m., Aliquippa police responded to calls of a man struck by gunfire near 383 Linmar Terrace. Micquel Frison, 31, of Pittsburgh, was found with a minor gunshot wound to the head.
WFMJ.com
Salem funeral director sentenced to 90 days in jail for trying to bribe judge in OVI case
A Salem funeral director has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for bribery. Fifty-seven-year-old Robert Greenisen had pled guilty to charges of bribery. He was sentenced in the Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas to 90 days in jail plus three years of community control. The bribery charges stem...
Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
Ex-Greensburg police chief resigned upon arrest on federal drug charges
Shawn Denning is out of the Greensburg police station and off the city payroll. Mayor Robb Bell confirmed Thursday that Denning “resigned immediately” as Greensburg’s police chief when he was arrested Tuesday at City Hall on federal drug charges. Denning, 41, of Delmont is accused of acting...
