Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 59

walter joyce
3d ago

judge bigley needs to be censured...if anybody gets hurt over this so called activist,racists rants ,they should sue this judge...

Andy Stephenson
2d ago

So many so called Americans in here. Ready to strip someone’s right to free speech away the moment they say something the other party disagrees with

Rick Nesbitt
2d ago

people are always so quick to support police. they are not all good law abiding citizens. look at Tyree Nichols.

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Assault, harassment charges against former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Tony Moreno thrown out

A Pittsburgh judge on Monday threw out charges against a former city mayoral candidate who police accused of threatening a man with a shotgun. District Judge Mik Pappas dismissed a simple assault charge against Anthony “Tony” Moreno, 54, the Republican nominee for mayor in 2021, and a harassment charge was withdrawn during the hearing in Downtown Pittsburgh, court officials told the Tribune-Review.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Trial for Rialto shooting suspects delayed until March

The attempted homicide trials of two men charged in connection with a shooting last year in downtown Greensburg has been postponed until March. The joint trial for Evan Curley, 24, of Greensburg, and Stevin “Twogunz” German, 28, of Uniontown was to begin Feb. 6, but following in court discussions on Friday was pushed back a month and is now scheduled for March 20.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Greensburg chief's resignation after charges was a service

On Tuesday, Shawn Denning embarrassed the people of Greensburg when he was arrested at City Hall on federal drug charges. He immediately did what may have been the best service he offered to those same people. He resigned as the chief of police. Denning, 41, is free on $250,000 unsecured...
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

1 injured in Wilkinsburg shooting

A man was injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny County police responded to a report of a shooting at the Get-Go on Penn Avenue at 3:43 p.m. First responders found a man there suffering multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Police said further investigation revealed the shooting...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA POLICE CHIEF SAYS FORMER CHIEF DETECTIVE HAS BLACKMAILED HIM

Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl has come under fire from a former member of the police department, who says that “over (his) dead body” would Schawl remain the chief in 2023. Retired Borough Chief Detective John Scherf this week gave Schawl a multi-page document containing 71 specific...
INDIANA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned deadly in Clarion County.State Police say 46-year-old Jeremy Dailey went to a home on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township and got into a fight with 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer.Troopers say Dailey shot Kemmer, who died at the scene.Dailey remains in jail this morning without bail. 
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County

MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
CORSICA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating after shots fired downtown

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after shots were fired downtown. According to police, officers in the area of 6th Avenue and Smithfield Street reported hearing multiple gunshots fired into the air at around 1:07 a.m. Sunday. Multiple incidents of property damages were found, including a parked car and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police investigating after early-morning Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man was shot early Sunday morning in Aliquippa, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Around 5:12 a.m., Aliquippa police responded to calls of a man struck by gunfire near 383 Linmar Terrace. Micquel Frison, 31, of Pittsburgh, was found with a minor gunshot wound to the head.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

