Burlington County, NJ

News 12

American Christmas experience raises over $80K for Mount Vernon nonprofits

American Christmas' experience tour in Westchester has raised more than $80,000 for Mount Vernon nonprofit organizations. The Mount Vernon Boys and Girls Club, Northeast STEM Starter Academy and the Youth Community Outreach Program all benefitted from the profits generated off of this Christmas experience. American Christmas is a company that...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
News 12

UConn student dies on Storrs campus after possible medical emergency

Counselors and other services are available to students at the University of Connecticut following the death of a student. The school says safety personnel responded Thursday to a report of a medical emergency at the north residence complex at Storrs. They found the student unresponsive and they were later reported...
STORRS, CT

