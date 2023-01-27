Read full article on original website
Police: 17-year-old boy fatally shot in Cumberland County
Police say Iban Perez, 21, is now facing murder charges after he killed a 17-year-old boy and injured a girl.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for stabbing man multiple times in Mount Hope
Police say the incident happened on Jan. 14 around 2 p.m.
Evesham police issue warning about marijuana-laced animal crackers
The department said that officers recently confiscated “a highly concentrated bag of animal cracker edibles” from a child in the town.
Officials release video, 911 calls related to a deadly crash in Old Bridge that stemmed from police chase
The crash happened at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Route 9 South. One person was killed and two teenagers were placed under arrest.
More than 20 rabbits recovered by animal control in Toms River
Authorities say officials found more than 20 rabbits living in unsafe conditions on the property of a Toms River home.
Skull found in Pennsylvania identified as missing New Jersey man from 1984
The skull of a man found in 1986 on the banks of the Delaware River in Morrisville has been linked to a missing Trenton man from 1984, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced in a statement on Monday. The skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt who was 31 years...
Orangetown police: Suspect in custody after man shot at Nyack Plaza
Officers were called to 100 Nyack Plaza around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Quick action by Croton firefighters prevents car fire from spreading to homes
Croton-on-Hudson firefighters were busy once again this weekend. Firefighters say they were called to Mount Airy Road Saturday afternoon for a car that was on fire. Crews were on the scene within four minutes and contained the fire to the engine area. The car was parked right in front of...
American Christmas experience raises over $80K for Mount Vernon nonprofits
American Christmas' experience tour in Westchester has raised more than $80,000 for Mount Vernon nonprofit organizations. The Mount Vernon Boys and Girls Club, Northeast STEM Starter Academy and the Youth Community Outreach Program all benefitted from the profits generated off of this Christmas experience. American Christmas is a company that...
UConn student dies on Storrs campus after possible medical emergency
Counselors and other services are available to students at the University of Connecticut following the death of a student. The school says safety personnel responded Thursday to a report of a medical emergency at the north residence complex at Storrs. They found the student unresponsive and they were later reported...
Long Island’s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off with delicious deals
Participating restaurants are serving fixed-price menus for lunch and dinner.
Roselle Catholic High School basketball player collapses during game
Medical personnel went to Tariq Watson's side right away as players were ushered off the court. News 12 was told that Watson lost consciousness for a few minutes.
ONE YEAR LATER: The Blizzard of 2022; snow outlook for 2023
Meteorologist Alex Calamia takes a look back at last winter's record snowstorm and a look ahead at how the rest of winter 2023 might shape up.
