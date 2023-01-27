Read full article on original website
stoughtonnews.com
Boys hockey: Mason Pommerening leads McFarland past Stoughton
Junior Reis Nisius scored one goal, but the Stoughton boys hockey team couldn’t rally and lost to McFarland 7-1 on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Mandt Community Center. McFarland junior Mason Pommerening scored four goals to power the Spartans past the Vikings. The Spartans outshot the Vikings 50-18, including 17-5 in the first period when McFarland scored two goals. Stoughton (3-15, 2-8 Badger East) has lost four straight games.
stoughtonnews.com
Wrestling: Stoughton takes home Deerfield Scramble title
The Stoughton wrestling team had a pair of wrestlers finish first in their respective weight classes to lead the Vikings to the Deerfield Scramble title on Saturday, Jan., 28, at Deerfield High School. Stoughton celebrated Senior Night with a 43-27 Badger East dual win over Fort Atkinson on Friday, Jan....
stoughtonnews.com
Wrestling: Stoughton earns win over Fort Atkinson on Senior Night
The Stoughton wrestling team celebrated Senior Night with a 43-27 Badger East dual win over Fort Atkinson on Friday, Jan. 27, at Stoughton High School. Will Hollister got the Vikings on the board in the first match of the night with a 5-0 decision at 138 pounds against Robert Wildenauer. Cole Sarbacker (145) earned Stoughton’s first pin (1 minute, 40 seconds) of the dual against Louden Goutcher to give the Vikings a 9-6 advantage.
stoughtonnews.com
Boys basketball: Stoughton’s second-half rally comes up short against Beaver Dam
Stoughton’s offense has been in a flow as of late. The Vikings entered Friday’s game against Beaver Dam winners of eight of their last nine – averaging over 62 points per game during that stretch. Beaver Dam was able to get Stoughton out of its offensive rhythm...
stoughtonnews.com
Still spry at 70: Norwegian Dancers highlight Norse Weekend of Fun
The Norse Weekend of Fun is, of course, about all things Norwegian. And this year’s events will highlight one group in particular - the world-famous Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers, who are celebrating their 70th anniversary this year. The group’s big celebration is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb....
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Community Calendar
Available online from Jan 23 through Monday, Feb 6. Stoughton Wellness Coalition and Stoughton Area School District are co-hosting a virtual screening of the Movie "Screenagers.” If you are interested in watching the movie trailer or signing up for the screening, please click here. Are you watching kids scroll...
stoughtonnews.com
Mary Jean Schneeberger
Mary Jean Schneeberger, age 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare with her husband Hans by her side. She was born in Stoughton on Nov. 2, 1950, the daughter of Arnold and Mary (Lacy) Thompson. Mary and Hans Schneeberger have been together since 1971, they were married on Nov. 13, 1976.
stoughtonnews.com
Senior center stepping up to fill void in meals programs
Despite the chaos caused by a late-noticed county meals program cancellation, the Stoughton Area Senior Center is using its resources to keep them going, at least temporarily. The Stoughton Area Senior Center is one of more than a dozen in the area that had been served by a county contract - most recently with Verona-based Little John’s Kitchen - until owner and chef Dave Heide announced on Monday, Jan. 23 the kitchen would suspend operations, citing a lack of funding and space.
stoughtonnews.com
Vennevoll and Skaalendal Retirement Community gave in 2022
Members of the Vennevoll and Skaalendal Retirement Community ended 2022 on a giving note. According to a Jan. 25 news release from Skaalen Retirement Services, 17 area organizations received a financial gift for the programs they support from the residents of Vennevoll and Skaalendal. Those organizations selected to receive gifts include: Agrace Hospice, Alzheimer's Alliance, Lutherdale Bible Camp, RSVP, St. Vincent De Paul Society, Salvation Army, START, Stoughton Area Veteran’s Memorial Park, Stoughton Food Pantry, Stoughton Free Clinic, Stoughton Senior Center, Stoughton Seniors in Need, The Stoughton Youth Center, Three Gaits, Ukrainian Resettlement Group and Skaalen Retirement Services.
