Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSDK
Saint Louis beats Davidson 74-70 for sixth straight victory
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Javon Pickett scored 14 points off the bench to spark Saint Louis to a 74-70 victory over Davidson on Friday night. Pickett finished 7 of 13 from the floor for the Billikens (15-6, 7-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), who upped their win streak to six. Javonte Perkins added 13 points and Yuri Collins scored 12.
Jalen Griffith leads Simeon to bounceback victory over Cape Girardeau Central at Show-Me Champions Classic
ST. LOUIS — The Simeon boys basketball team had a few days, and a road trip to St. Louis, to dwell on its second loss of the season. The Wolverines, led by Jalen Griffith, bounced back from Thursday’s two-point loss to Curie with an impressive 70-57 victory over Cape Girardeau (Mo.) Central on ...
NHL Odds: Blues vs. Jets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/30/2023
The Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues will meet for the third time in the 2022-23 NHL regular season Monday. The Jets are 2-0 this season versus St. Louis this season, but can they improve that to 3-0? Or will the Blues kick off their week with a skid-snapping victory in enemy territory? With […] The post NHL Odds: Blues vs. Jets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/30/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Fall To 2nd Ranked Columbia Friday Night, Prep Boys Scores
The Salem Wildcats fell to 2nd ranked Columbia at B.E. Gum last night 72-37. Dylan Murphy led the way with 24 points followed closely by Jack Steckler who poured in 21. Sophomore Sam Donald added 12. Connor Tennyson led the Wildcats with 12, Seth Bailey added 11. Columbia improves to 23-2 on the season while Salem will be back in action tonight as they head to DuQuoin.
Best NHL trade deadline destinations for Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko
St. Louis Blues star forward Vladimir Tarasenko won a Stanley Cup with the team in 2019, but his relationship with the organization has soured since, to the point where he requested a trade from the franchise in 2021. That request has never been rescinded, and there’s next to zero chance the team will be able […] The post Best NHL trade deadline destinations for Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rebuild of Krispy Kreme owned by Shaq expected to cost over $1M
CHARLOTTE — Krispy Kreme doughnuts are rising from the ashes and will be hot soon on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta. Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme Inc. announced that it began construction on a new shop set to replace its historic Midtown location, which caught fire twice in 2021. Krispy Kreme demolished the burned-out store and operated a temporary drive-thru shop at the site later that year.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for popular Italian restaurant Mama’s on The Hill […]
North Wilkesboro Speedway Executive Director updates fans on the 2023 All Star Race
On Friday afternoon Jessica Fickenscher the Executive Director for the 2023 All Star Race at North Wilkesboro took to SiriusXM Radio during track presidents day segments to update fans on progress at the track. For weeks fans have taken to social media to watch the progress at the track as...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area
If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
At least 20 cars involved in massive pileup on icy interstate Sunday night
ST. LOUIS — Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) confirmed at least two major incidents involving a massive pileup in the St. Louis are were caused by black ice Sunday night. MSHP Cpl. Logan Bolton said of two major accidents including one on Interstate 64 eastbound between DD and N...
NASCAR team’s Mooresville shop catches fire, sends 3 to hospital, firefighters say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A racing team’s shop caught fire in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital, firefighters said. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said they were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to Reaume Brothers Racing, a race shop on Fernwood Lane in Mooresville. An engine arriving at the scene confirmed there was a fire inside the building.
country1037fm.com
Tiny Pizzeria In North Carolina Makes Yelp List For Best In U.S. and Canada
A tiny pizzeria in uptown Charlotte makes an international list of top restaurants. When it comes to that delicious combination of cheese, bread , meat and other delicious toppings, Geno D’s Pizza is near the top of the list according to Yelp. Geno’s D’s is the little engine that...
stlmag.com
The best restaurants in St. Louis for toasted ravioli
Even Guy Fieri, TV’s spike-haired diner doyen, rav-raved about this Greek-Italian taverna’s crunchy quadrates, made in house and ideally eaten at the antique, polished wooden bar. The combination of pecorino and ricotta with ground beef make for a particularly cheesy appetizer. 2225 Macklin, 314-773-4455. Spinach and artichoke are...
Fire causes major traffic backups on I-64 near Ladue
LADUE, Mo. — Eastbound I-64 was closed past McKnight for a vehicle fire. Heavy smoke was rising from the scene. First responders have been able to put out the fire. There appear to be injuries in this fire. The fire broke out on one of St. Louis’ busiest commuter routes. Delaying traffic for over an […]
St. Louis Zoo Tops List of Best Zoo’s in The U.S.
So many zoos, so little time to visit them all. One has just been named the very best in the U.S. and it's right here in Missouri. Trying to find the best of the best of anything can seem impossible, but one website has found the very best when it comes to zoos in the U.S. Alwayspets.com ranked the best of the best when it comes to zoos and the St. Louis Zoo took the number one spot as being the one to beat. No surprise! The zoo sits on 90 acres in beautiful Forest Park and is always making sure that there are new exhibits and attractions for their guest.
FOX2now.com
“All Gone Wrong” – A gripping crime drama shot in St. Louis now streaming worldwide
St. LOUIS — Back to a major movie shot in St. Louis: it begins streaming worldwide today on services like Apple TV, iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play Cable on demand, just to name a few. It’s called “All Gone Wrong.”. “After a rookie undercover cop is...
KMOV
Local pastor carjacked at gunpoint by teens
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the latest victims of carjacking in St. Louis is a church pastor. The pastor said he is thankful to be alive after two boys, who appeared to be middle schoolers, put a gun to his face and took his van. Surveillance video obtained...
thewestsidegazette.com
A Detective’s Affair with an Eyewitness Landed an Innocent Man in Prison
Do you Need any more Convincing that the Criminal Justice System is Crooked?. A man was exonerated after spending six years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. A few alarming factors contributed to the false conviction, one of which included a scandalous romance between the lead homicide detective and a key witness, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0