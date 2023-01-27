ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, MO

KOLR10 News

Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion

OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Taney County Septic Tank Pump Out Program continues

The Taney County Office of Environmental Services has announced it will continue its Septic Tank Pump Out Program in 2023. This will mark the ninth year the service has been provided to qualifying Taney County property owners. The program will service a septic tank on a single-family residential property once every four years and 100% of the cost will be paid for the septic pump out. Any participating property owner will be responsible for locating their septic tank and having the service access exposed for the septic hauler.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Beef-A-Roo Opens New Restaurant In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield’s northside has a new restaurant. Beef-A-Roo, a fast-casual restaurant based in Rockford, Illinois, opened Friday near Kansas and Kearney, near Taco Bell. The restaurant will bring 30 to 40 full and part-time jobs to the area. This is the first owned and operated Beef-A-Roo...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fox5ny.com

Missouri farmer traps 'crazy-looking cat' that turns out to be wild African serval

AVA, Mo. - A Missouri family has seen some strange things prowl on their farmland in the Ozark Mountains, but discovering a wild African cat was a first. The Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, received an email on Jan. 17 from a farmer in Ava, Missouri, that he had caught an African serval in a live trap. He told the sanctuary that the cat had been meandering on his property for about 6 months.
AVA, MO
KOLR10 News

10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
PLEASANT HOPE, MO
KTLO

AR Highway 5 North closed due to overturned log truck

Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 North should use caution or find an alternate route. Baxter County 911 reports a log truck overturned in the area of Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery. At this time traffic is closed in both directions.Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
933kwto.com

IRS Seizes Assets from Springfield Restaurateur

The IRS has seized a yacht, several vehicles, and other assets from a Springfield restaurant owner accused of fraud. John Felts is accused of fraudulently applying for paycheck protection program loans and economic injury disaster loans. Felts owns several restaurants, including Taco Habitat, Hot Cluckers, and Bourbon and Beale. Federal...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Nixa City Council approves rezoning for area at Main-Tracker Rd. to build apartments

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Contentious zoning issues are common in any town that has regulations on what can be built and where. Springfield has certainly had its share lately ranging from changes requested at University Heights and Galloway to a coffee business winning the right to build on Sunshine in a heavy-traffic area across from an elementary school.
NIXA, MO
KTLO

Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI

An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Dylan Barket

Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00

Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
BENTON COUNTY, AR

