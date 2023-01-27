Read full article on original website
Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
KYTV
Hundreds find treasures at the 29th annual Greater Springfield Garage Sale
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just about anyone looking for a good deal could be found at the Greater Springfield Garage Sale on Saturday. The two-day annual event returned to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for its 29th year. More than 400 booths are set up for treasure seekers to find anything...
KYTV
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning. Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School. The first unit to arrive on the scene...
Ozarks First.com
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
KYTV
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
KYTV
Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taney County Septic Tank Pump Out Program continues
The Taney County Office of Environmental Services has announced it will continue its Septic Tank Pump Out Program in 2023. This will mark the ninth year the service has been provided to qualifying Taney County property owners. The program will service a septic tank on a single-family residential property once every four years and 100% of the cost will be paid for the septic pump out. Any participating property owner will be responsible for locating their septic tank and having the service access exposed for the septic hauler.
KTTS
Beef-A-Roo Opens New Restaurant In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield’s northside has a new restaurant. Beef-A-Roo, a fast-casual restaurant based in Rockford, Illinois, opened Friday near Kansas and Kearney, near Taco Bell. The restaurant will bring 30 to 40 full and part-time jobs to the area. This is the first owned and operated Beef-A-Roo...
KYTV
Man who was inside Glendale High School after shots fired says everyone was panicked
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A terrifying situation for students and parents as shots rang out near Glendale High School in Springfield on January 28. Police say a man in his 20s was caught in the gunfire as he was walking by Sunset and Linden. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. School officials placed...
KYTV
MoDOT to hold virtual public meeting on Sunshine Street bridge replacement project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A heavily traveled bridge in Springfield will soon be replaced and upgraded, but first, MoDOT officials are inviting the public to attend virtual meetings on the project. The bridge in question is the Missouri Route 413 bridge on Sunshine Street, just east of the Scenic Avenue...
fox5ny.com
Missouri farmer traps 'crazy-looking cat' that turns out to be wild African serval
AVA, Mo. - A Missouri family has seen some strange things prowl on their farmland in the Ozark Mountains, but discovering a wild African cat was a first. The Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, received an email on Jan. 17 from a farmer in Ava, Missouri, that he had caught an African serval in a live trap. He told the sanctuary that the cat had been meandering on his property for about 6 months.
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
KTLO
AR Highway 5 North closed due to overturned log truck
Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 North should use caution or find an alternate route. Baxter County 911 reports a log truck overturned in the area of Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery. At this time traffic is closed in both directions.Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
933kwto.com
IRS Seizes Assets from Springfield Restaurateur
The IRS has seized a yacht, several vehicles, and other assets from a Springfield restaurant owner accused of fraud. John Felts is accused of fraudulently applying for paycheck protection program loans and economic injury disaster loans. Felts owns several restaurants, including Taco Habitat, Hot Cluckers, and Bourbon and Beale. Federal...
Deadly accident after truck loses control in Avoca
A driver was killed after losing control of a truck this morning in Avoca.
KYTV
Nixa City Council approves rezoning for area at Main-Tracker Rd. to build apartments
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Contentious zoning issues are common in any town that has regulations on what can be built and where. Springfield has certainly had its share lately ranging from changes requested at University Heights and Galloway to a coffee business winning the right to build on Sunshine in a heavy-traffic area across from an elementary school.
KTLO
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00
Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
