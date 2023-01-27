Read full article on original website
BBC
Man jailed for killing 19-year-old woman in crash
A man has been jailed for 10 years for killing a 19-year-old woman in a crash. Luke Hawkes, 28, was driving a white Ford Transit van at high speed when it went through a red light and hit two cars on the A38 Taunton Road, near Bridgwater, Somerset, on 8 November.
BBC
Leila Borrington: Murder-accused woman says stepson fell from sofa
A woman accused of murdering her three-year-old stepson has denied tailoring her account to fit the evidence after she was told she was "twisting and turning" her story. Harvey Borrington was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021 and died two days later from head injuries. His stepmother Leila wept...
BBC
Natalie McNally murder: Man, 32, re-arrested over Lurgan killing
A 32-year-old man has been re-arrested on suspicion of Natalie McNally's murder. He was previously arrested on 19 December before being released. The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives. Ms McNally, who was 32, was 15 weeks pregnant when...
BBC
Drug driver who killed two passengers in crash jailed for almost 10 years
A driver high on cocaine, Valium and cannabis who killed two passengers after going at speeds of over 100mph has been jailed for almost 10 years. Taylor Hanlon, 27, lost control of his high-powered Subaru on the A706 near Kepscaith Farm in West Lothian on 29 August 2020. His car...
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
BBC
Jellica Burke 'was killed during game of hide-and-seek', court told
Warning: This article contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. A schoolgirl has told a murder trial that a toddler was killed during a game of hide-and-seek in a house in Dundee. Andrew Innes, 52, admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica but denies murder, claiming...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
BBC
Woman died after walking out of Priory Hospital Arnold
Police are investigating the death of patient who was able to walk out of a mental health unit on Christmas Day. Helen Tarry's body was discovered on farmland on Boxing Day morning, a short distance from the Priory Hospital Arnold, Nottinghamshire, where she was being treated on a secure ward.
BBC
Asaram: Indian guru jailed for life in second rape case
An Indian court has sentenced a self-styled spiritual guru to life imprisonment for raping one of his devotees. Asaram was found guilty of assaulting the woman several times between 2001 and 2006 at his ashram in the western state of Gujarat. The 81-year-old is currently serving a life sentence after...
BBC
Body found in hunt for teenager missing from Somerset
A body has been found in the hunt for a Somerset teenager missing for over four months. Freddy, 17, went missing from his family home in Stolford on 20 September. A member of the public found human remains on Steart Marshes near Bridgwater on Monday. Avon and Somerset Police said...
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
BBC
Mentally ill woman decapitated brother, court told
A woman attacked her brother with a knife and cut off his head while "in the grip of a very serious mental illness", a court has heard. Heaven Belal, 41, is accused of killing her brother Omar Belal in Edmonton in 2021. Psychiatrists agreed that Belal was suffering from delusions...
BBC
Assaults on 43 police officers in seven days, says PSNI chief constable
Forty-three police officers have been assaulted in 30 separate incidents the past week, the PSNI's chief constable has said. Their injuries included broken fingers and a dislocated knee. Several officers were spat on, Simon Byrne said in a tweet. The chief constable revealed that 18 people have been charged to...
BBC
Lurgan: Shane Whitla shot dead in drug feud, court told
A man who was shot dead in Lurgan is believed to have been the victim of a feud involving drugs debts, a court has heard. The claim was made during a bail application by Joshua Cotter, one of three men charged with the murder of Shane Whitla. The 39-year-old was...
BBC
Louise Kam: Two jailed for life over £4.6m property fraud murder
Two men have been given life sentences for strangling a businesswoman after a £4.6m plan to "plunder" her property went wrong. Louise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dumped in a rubbish bin. Kusai Al-Jundi, 25, of Harrow, London, and Romanian national Mohamed El-Abboud, 28,...
