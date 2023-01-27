Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Business News: Watertown’s Sinclair Square opening February 1st
WATERTOWN, S.D.–After a summer, fall, and winter of on ongoing construction and detours, Montgomery’s main entrance on Highway 212 in Watertown will open on February 1st, the same day the highly-anticipated Lewis Drug store opens for business at Sinclair Square. In a news release to KWAT News, President...
KELOLAND TV
Eilers Furs will continue with 4th generation owner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier. “This right here is sheered...
gowatertown.net
Jenkins Living Center names new CEO
WATERTOWN, S.D.–After an extensive executive search process, the Jenkins Living Center Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc. in Watertown. Kasey is a native of Rapid City, SD, and has worked...
Expanding tennis and pickleball opportunity in Sioux Falls
Tennis and pickle ball lovers in Sioux Falls will have a new place to play -- hopefully by the end of the year.
Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers
South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night. Now, there are only three left: one in Rapid City, […] The post Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kelo.com
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
KELOLAND TV
Toys from around the world as lending library expands
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There are many different backgrounds and cultures represented here in Sioux Falls and around the state. That’s why one local organization wants to help kids learn about them at a young age. The amount of people checking out these boxes has been growing.
KELOLAND TV
Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
KELOLAND TV
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
KELOLAND TV
A look at KELOLAND’s Cow Cam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s calving season in KELOLAND. You don’t need to live on a farm to experience it — thanks to the KELOLAND Cow Cam. Viewers can get a live look into the calving process — no matter where they live.
KELOLAND TV
Luke Bryan will perform in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country artist Luke Bryan will perform on Oct. 12 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, according to a news release from the PREMIER Center. Bryan is a five-time country entertainer of the year. His stop in Sioux Falls is part of his “Country on Tour” that starts on June 15.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu: 1 new death reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll in the 2022-23 flu season is now at 25, according to the latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health. In the last week, one new flu-related death was reported in Codington County. For the week ending Jan. 21, there were 233 new flu cases and 12 new hospitalizations.
KELOLAND TV
When will cold go?, Memphis incident update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Midday in KELOLAND. Here’s the latest in weather and news to start the afternoon with KELOLAND On The Go Midday. KELOLAND reporter Dan Santella will be updating us from Pierre today about Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller who was stripped of her committee assignments on Jan. 24. KELOLAND has been following the story.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County Baptist Church makes bags for the homeless
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, about ten people filled bags with much needed items for the homeless in Sioux Falls at Lincoln Baptist Church. They collected the items throughout the months of November and December and included essential items such as body wash, lotion, toothbrushes, razors, socks and even some snacks. They also wrote encouraging notes for the recipients.
dakotanewsnow.com
Nearly 200 South Dakotans become American citizens in naturalization ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 198 individuals from 53 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls Friday. Countries of origin for the new U.S. citizens include Nigeria, Guatemala, Sudan, Burma, Nepal, and Mexico. Mayor Paul TenHaken shared...
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Plains Zoo announces board of directors for zoo and butterfly house merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The board, comprised of members of the previous separate boards for the zoo and butterfly house, as well as mayoral appointees and at-large members, will act as the unified governing body for the Great Plains Zoo and the Butterfly House and Aquarium. “We...
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
KELOLAND TV
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
