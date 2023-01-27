Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Ice concerns prompt Paducah chamber to postpone Power in Partnership breakfast
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed Tuesday's Power in Partnership Breakfast due to concerns about attendees safely navigating winter weather hazards. According to a Wednesday release from the chamber, the breakfast will now be held on February 7. Scheduled speaker Dr. Brian Clardy will speak...
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC releases special statement on condition of roads, closures
PADUCAH, KY — Vehicles are sliding down hills and off roadways, leading to numerous calls for assistance from stranded and injured drivers — and first responders themselves. In a special statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said several of its own trucks slid off roadways while...
wpsdlocal6.com
Gov. Andy Beshear awards $4.1 million from Cleaner Water Program in Paducah, McCracken County
PADUCAH — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $4.1 million from the Cleaner Water Program to the Paducah-McCracken County area. The $4.1 million will help the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency and Paducah Water start eight new projects over the next two years. The projects aim to update and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce addresses playing old version of 'My Old Kentucky Home' during annual business celebration
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is addressing an incident during last week's annual Dinner and Business Celebration. As part of the program, a local artist played the song "My Old Kentucky Home," accompanied by a recording. An older version of the song, which contains racist lyrics, was used over the speakers.
kbsi23.com
Former bookkeeper for volunteer fire department charged with theft
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A former bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department faces theft and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, Benton, Ky. was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 to $1 million one count of fraudulent use of a credit card less than $10,000.
wpsdlocal6.com
Massac Memorial: New imaging tech offers accessibility, better serves community
METROPOLIS, IL — Massac Memorial Hospital says their new Fujifilm technology will allow more patients to receive local care instead of driving to a larger city for imaging services. According to a Tuesday release from the hospital, they have installed a full portfolio of Fujifilm's digital radiography technology, including:...
wpsdlocal6.com
Icy conditions prompt closure of KY 95 between U.S. 62 and U.S. 68 in Marshall County
CALVERT CITY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they have blocked a section of KY 95 south of Calvert City due to icy conditions on the roadway. According to a Wednesday release, the closure is between mile point 4.1 at the U.S. 62 intersection and mile point 0 at the U.S. 68 intersection.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois community wears 'Blue for Graham' to honor child battling cancer
PADUCAH, Ky. - One of Illinois' most accomplished high school basketball coaches is asking for prayers this week. Massac County head coach Joe Hosman's grandson, Graham, is just a first grader. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer at the age of five. However, he managed to beat that cancer.
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
KFVS12
Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape
Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes. Southeast Health signs letter of intent with Mercy Hospital. SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. Winter weather around...
wpsdlocal6.com
One lane open on I-24 Westbound following truck fire
LYON COUNTY, KY — Both westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked near mile marker 41 due to a truck fire, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Wednesday release, the truck's brakes likely overheated and caused the truck to catch fire. Crews expect the lanes to reopen...
kbsi23.com
Golconda, IL man accused of assaulting Paducah, KY restaurant cook
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Golconda, Illinois man faces a strangulation charge after Paducah police say he assaulted a cook at a Paducah restaurant. Michael Robbins, 41, of Golconda faces a charge of second-degree strangulation. He was found and arrested on January 27 by the Pope County Sheriff’s Department....
wpsdlocal6.com
radionwtn.com
Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge To Close
The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, will close at 5:30 p.m., CST, today. Based on precipitation and dropping temperatures, the metal decking on the bridge is expected to ice over about dark. To avoid waiting until the ice causes a crash, the Brookport Bridge will close promptly at 5:30 p.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Frozen roads impact travel in Union City, Tennessee
UNION CITY, TN — Everyone in our viewing area got some kind of wintry weather Tuesday, from snow to sleet to freezing rain. In northwest Tennessee, ice covered the region. I was iced in at my parents' home in Union City. The town is hunkering down as this second wave of winter weather rolls through.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers carrying handheld metal detectors
PADUCAH — The Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County has funded and donated 75 handheld metal detectors for officers and investigators. The initiative stemms from the raised concern for the safety of officers after the shooting death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash last year. Cash was killed by a man who'd been taken into custody in Marshall County. The man had a gun hidden on his person when he was arrested. State police have said the man was being interviewed by Cash and a Marshall County deputy when he asked to take a cigarette break. When the two deputies went outside with the man, that's when state police say the man pulled out the gun and shot Cash.
wpsdlocal6.com
Icy road conditions hinder Paducah trash pickup
PADUCAH — Icy road conditions Tuesday morning caused the Paducah Public Works Department to temporarily suspend garbage pick-up. In a Tuesday release, the City of Paducah asked community members to leave their rollout containers at their designated collection points, even if their roads are not accessible. The city says...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ice creates hazardous road conditions in McCracken County, deputies overwhelmed with calls
PADUCAH — Sgt. Burrow of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office told Local 6 this morning he hadn't been across the whole county yet, but from what he observed, just about every road that isn't a highway or interstate is in bad condition. In a phone call with Local 6,...
wkms.org
Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah
Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
