Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Ice concerns prompt Paducah chamber to postpone Power in Partnership breakfast

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed Tuesday's Power in Partnership Breakfast due to concerns about attendees safely navigating winter weather hazards. According to a Wednesday release from the chamber, the breakfast will now be held on February 7. Scheduled speaker Dr. Brian Clardy will speak...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KYTC releases special statement on condition of roads, closures

PADUCAH, KY — Vehicles are sliding down hills and off roadways, leading to numerous calls for assistance from stranded and injured drivers — and first responders themselves. In a special statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said several of its own trucks slid off roadways while...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Former bookkeeper for volunteer fire department charged with theft

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A former bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department faces theft and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, Benton, Ky. was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 to $1 million one count of fraudulent use of a credit card less than $10,000.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape

Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes. Southeast Health signs letter of intent with Mercy Hospital. SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. Winter weather around...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

One lane open on I-24 Westbound following truck fire

LYON COUNTY, KY — Both westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked near mile marker 41 due to a truck fire, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Wednesday release, the truck's brakes likely overheated and caused the truck to catch fire. Crews expect the lanes to reopen...
LYON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Golconda, IL man accused of assaulting Paducah, KY restaurant cook

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Golconda, Illinois man faces a strangulation charge after Paducah police say he assaulted a cook at a Paducah restaurant. Michael Robbins, 41, of Golconda faces a charge of second-degree strangulation. He was found and arrested on January 27 by the Pope County Sheriff’s Department....
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

radionwtn.com

Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge To Close

The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, will close at 5:30 p.m., CST, today. Based on precipitation and dropping temperatures, the metal decking on the bridge is expected to ice over about dark. To avoid waiting until the ice causes a crash, the Brookport Bridge will close promptly at 5:30 p.m.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Frozen roads impact travel in Union City, Tennessee

UNION CITY, TN — Everyone in our viewing area got some kind of wintry weather Tuesday, from snow to sleet to freezing rain. In northwest Tennessee, ice covered the region. I was iced in at my parents' home in Union City. The town is hunkering down as this second wave of winter weather rolls through.
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police officers carrying handheld metal detectors

PADUCAH — The Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County has funded and donated 75 handheld metal detectors for officers and investigators. The initiative stemms from the raised concern for the safety of officers after the shooting death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash last year. Cash was killed by a man who'd been taken into custody in Marshall County. The man had a gun hidden on his person when he was arrested. State police have said the man was being interviewed by Cash and a Marshall County deputy when he asked to take a cigarette break. When the two deputies went outside with the man, that's when state police say the man pulled out the gun and shot Cash.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Icy road conditions hinder Paducah trash pickup

PADUCAH — Icy road conditions Tuesday morning caused the Paducah Public Works Department to temporarily suspend garbage pick-up. In a Tuesday release, the City of Paducah asked community members to leave their rollout containers at their designated collection points, even if their roads are not accessible. The city says...
PADUCAH, KY
wkms.org

Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah

Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
PADUCAH, KY

