Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James
NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Lakers: A Blockbuster Celtics Trade That Might Benefit Both LA And Boston
There's almost no chance this will happen, though.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Cavs Rumored To Be Interested In Josh Hart
The NBA Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching and Cleveland has yet to make any moves. They aren't the only ones though. There have only been a handful of minor trades throughout the NBA this season and hopes are running out that the deadline will continue to the chaotic event we're used to seeing.
Hawks vs. Blazers prediction and odds for Monday, January 30 (How to bet over/under)
The Atlanta Hawks and Portland Blazers meet in Portland on Monday night with two teams looking to get back into strong standing in their respective conference playoff pictures. Trae Young is on the injury report for the Hawks with an ankle injury, so his status is up in the air,...
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
Dream trade target for Lakers is officially not on the market
The Los Angeles Lakers have the foundation to be a contending basketball team, the front office just has to commit to building on that foundation. LeBron James and Anthony Davis still make up the best duo in the league and the team is still well within striking distance of being a top-four team in the Western Conference.
Chiefs vs. Eagles prediction and odds for Super Bowl 57 (Philadelphia’s defense will be difference maker)
For the second time in six years, the Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl. This time, they’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. This game is going to be a duel between the two No. 1...
USC puts up a fight but loses at No. 9 Utah
It was bound to happen, and it took a top-10-ranked team to do it. Utah, which has been at or near the top of the Pac-12 Conference all season long and is enjoying one of its finest seasons ever, played a strong offensive game. An opponent finally solved the Lindsay Gottlieb-Beth Burns defense which has been carrying USC women’s basketball this season.
2x NBA All-Star Could Reportedly Be Traded
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond is a player who could potentially get traded.
Important Player Ruled Out For Lakers-Celtics Game
The Boston Celtics will be without one of their best players against the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA refs reverse course on major blown call
Saturday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, a 125-121 Celtics victory in overtime, would have ended differently if NBA officials made a crucial call had gone the Lakers’ way. Lakers forward LeBron James attempted the game-winning shot at the end of regulation and appeared to be fouled by Celtics guard Read more... The post NBA refs reverse course on major blown call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Trade candidate watch: Four popular wings
Salary: $17.5M in 2022-23, $18.8M player option in ‘23-24 Trent is a legitimate 3-and-D player in a league constantly looking for players in that mold. I’ve read nothing but good things about his work ethic, and he was praised for his professionalism after being briefly demoted to a reserve role early in the season.
LeBron James’ first tweet after blown call to end Lakers-Celtics regulation
Los Angeles Lakers fans are outraged after LeBron James wasn’t given the call to end regulation against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. The man himself isn’t happy, either. The Lakers star sent out a tweet shortly after the game, letting out his disbelief and frustration for his nearly...
Which Cleveland Browns Players Are Worth Trading In 2023
Here is the conclusion of my series looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason I had plenty of people tell me we should trade Kareem Hunt for a day 2 pick, this is the perfect example of fans overvaluing their own players. It is important to remember during a trade you are trading contracts and not purely players, it is why rookie contract Chase Claypool goes for a 2nd and $20m a year Amari Cooper goes for a 5th.
Listen to the hilariously hectic Philly police scanner after Eagles win
You can listen to the hectic Philadelphia police scanner as fans celebrate the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game and a berth in Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in their franchise’s history. For the first time since winning Super Bowl 52, the Eagles are heading back to the big game after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday evening. With this, that meant that the Eagles fanbase would be celebrating in public, which would create chaos.
