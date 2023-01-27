Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
When will cold go?, Memphis incident update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Midday in KELOLAND. Here’s the latest in weather and news to start the afternoon with KELOLAND On The Go Midday. KELOLAND reporter Dan Santella will be updating us from Pierre today about Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller who was stripped of her committee assignments on Jan. 24. KELOLAND has been following the story.
dakotanewsnow.com
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 29. The driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the vehicle,...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a Jan. 29 fatal crash near Tea. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Michelle Nimick of Sioux Falls was travelling north on Interstate 29 when Nimick lost control while merging, entered the median and then rolled. Nimick was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: SFPD says missing boy found safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a missing boy from Sioux Falls has been located. They asked for help to find the 12 year old when he didn’t arrive at school Monday morning. Police updated their social media post to say the boy was found in just...
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
KELOLAND TV
SD law enforcement weighs in on Memphis traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Body cam footage of an arrest in Memphis that turned deadly is expected to be released at any time. As many cities prepare for the public’s response, Sioux Falls Police say there are no indications of anything happening here. But the impact Tyre Nichols death is still being felt across the country.
kelo.com
It’s wind chill advisory cold outside
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
mitchellnow.com
Attorney General, DCI rule Sioux Falls police officer shooting justified
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review indicates a Sioux Falls Police officer was justified in a shooting during an incident at a Sioux Falls business on Dec. 20, 2022. “This incident occurred in a tense, fast-changing environment where...
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
KELOLAND TV
Inwood community center damaged
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating casino robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are also investigating a robbery at an East 10th Street casino. Sioux Falls police say a man came into Boxcars Casino last night and threatened a cashier with a knife, grabbed cash and left. Police are hoping surveillance video helps them identify a...
dakotanewsnow.com
No one injured after overnight hit-and-run involving Vermillion Safe Ride bus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Vermillion Police Department, a driver struck the city’s Safe Ride bus and drove off. The accident happened overnight and the suspect’s license plate was left behind. No injuries were reported and the post has...
dakotanewsnow.com
Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
KELOLAND TV
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls murder trial continues Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday was day four of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder. Police arrested 36-year-old Ryan Aadland on October 17, 2020. He’s accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs. In the early morning hours of October 8, 2020,...
KELOLAND TV
Wind chill closes Great Bear today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind chill in the weather forecast has closed Great Bear Ski Valley for today, Jan. 30. The park will open at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, for skiing and snowboarding. Tubing will open at 4 p.m. KELOLAND meteorologists said wind chills of...
kelo.com
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
