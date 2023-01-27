ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Policer discover two metal cans inside man’s rectum that contained drugs

By Lootpress News Staff
 3 days ago
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after bringing and hiding two metal cans of drugs inside his rectum into Southern Regional Jail.

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 12:30 pm, State Police were contacted about drugs being brought into SRJ. The Correctional Officer told troopers that Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies dropped John Sparks off for domestic battery charges. During an exam, an x-ray machine showed that Sparks had something in his rectum. Sparks went to the bathroom and removed a silver metal canister from his rectum, and inside contained a crystal-like substance. When Sparks was x-rayed again, it showed something else in his rectum. Sparks was returned to the bathroom, and a second canister was removed from his rectum containing white and brown powder.

One substance was meth, and the other substance was Heroin.

Sparks was charged with two counts of contraband in a correctional facility.

Angela Dawn
2d ago

The man risked dying to smuggle in some drugs. They should have x-ray machines at all jails and put an end to the contraband problem.

Biden's America is Awful ?
3d ago

Geewhiz. WTF. This is ignorance at the highest level. I would have died if I were the man or woman who had to detain that

Ebeezy
2d ago

i need to know the size of these cans.....soda cans? can of beans size cans? 28oz of tomato cans?? i got questions!!!

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
