Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
ABC 15 News
Shooting suspect shot, killed by officer in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ — A shooting suspect was shot and killed by officers in the West Valley early Monday morning. Police were first called to a shooting in the area of Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with...
AZFamily
Suspect dead after alleged home invasion attempt in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after allegedly trying to break into a home with three others in El Mirage Saturday evening. El Mirage Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
Arizona man arrested in four Molotov cocktail incidents
Authorities say a man suspected in four Molotov cocktail incidents this month in Scottsdale that damaged at least two luxury cars has been arrested.
AZFamily
Man shot, killed in west Phoenix was allegedly attempting break in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who was shot and killed in a west Phoenix shooting Saturday night was allegedly trying to break into a residence, Phoenix police say. Police say as the suspect allegedly tried to break into the home near 44th and Whitton avenues, a woman inside called for help from a male family member. A man soon came to the front of the house to help and started arguing with the suspect. That’s when the man attempting the break-in made threats and raised up a black object.
Home invasion suspect shot in El Mirage, police say
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A man has died after being shot during a home invasion in El Mirage Saturday night, according to the El Mirage Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening at about 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Thunderbird and El Mirage roads, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.
Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence
Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. The post Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence appeared first on KYMA.
Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say
PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
AZFamily
Man dies nearly a month after shooting at Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man has died nearly a month after he was shot by a teenage boy at a Phoenix bus stop. Investigators said 51-year-old Shawn Hall died at the hospital on Jan. 17. On Dec. 23, 2022, just before 5:30 p.m., investigators say a group...
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police investigate 2 deadly shootings less than two hours apart
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened less than 2 hours apart on Saturday night, and investigators say that the shooters opened fire to protect themselves in both cases. There's no indication that these shootings are related. 12th Street and Highland Avenue. Phoenix police say a...
YAHOO!
Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office report shows constable shot Marcus Mungeam
A report released last week from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office proves that one of the constables involved in evicting Marcus Mungeam from his home in June ended up shooting him in the neck. Though they initially said the victim shot himself in the head, the office's report...
KGUN 9
Police close park after hiker finds skull
PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Saturday, Jan. 14. During a search Saturday, police said detectives located...
AZFamily
Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
East Valley Tribune
QC shooting prompts parents’ gun campaign
A year and four months have passed but the death of his 15-year-old son Christian still gnaws at Bruce Petillo’s heart. “We are devastated,” the Gilbert dad said. “You never come to terms with it. “The fact that this was a preventable accident makes it worse.”. It...
AZFamily
Man dead after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 15th Street and Kristal Way. When officers arrived around 8 a.m., they found a man with several gunshot wounds...
One person killed in Scottsdale crash, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Scottsdale. The two-vehicle crash happened on Saturday near Thompson Peak Parkway and Grayhawk Drive, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. Police said one person was killed in the crash and a second individual rushed to the hospital. The the...
ABC 15 News
ABC15 looks into what led up to deaths of teen girls found in water basin
MESA, Ariz. — ABC15 is looking into what led up to the deaths of two teenage girls who were reported as runaways from a Mesa group home in early January. Under state law, group homes and related facilities are limited in what they can and can’t do. In...
Ely Daily Times
Fatal crash on US-93 North of Ely
On Tuesday Jan. 17, at approximately 4:46 p.m., troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on US-93 near miler marker 97, in White Pine County. This location is about 42 miles north of Ely. Preliminary investigation determined that a red...
AZFamily
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle, car crash in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash that happened Saturday night in Goodyear. Goodyear police got a call reporting a crash that happened at Falcon Drive and Indian School Road late Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and car crash. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get the driver out of her vehicle, and the motorcycle rider was found with critical injuries at the scene.
Man dead, two suspects sought in shooting near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road
A man is dead and police are looking for two suspects after a shooting in west Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Comments / 1