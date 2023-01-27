ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 15 News

Shooting suspect shot, killed by officer in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — A shooting suspect was shot and killed by officers in the West Valley early Monday morning. Police were first called to a shooting in the area of Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect dead after alleged home invasion attempt in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after allegedly trying to break into a home with three others in El Mirage Saturday evening. El Mirage Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot, killed in west Phoenix was allegedly attempting break in

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who was shot and killed in a west Phoenix shooting Saturday night was allegedly trying to break into a residence, Phoenix police say. Police say as the suspect allegedly tried to break into the home near 44th and Whitton avenues, a woman inside called for help from a male family member. A man soon came to the front of the house to help and started arguing with the suspect. That’s when the man attempting the break-in made threats and raised up a black object.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Home invasion suspect shot in El Mirage, police say

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A man has died after being shot during a home invasion in El Mirage Saturday night, according to the El Mirage Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening at about 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Thunderbird and El Mirage roads, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
12 News

Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say

PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies nearly a month after shooting at Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man has died nearly a month after he was shot by a teenage boy at a Phoenix bus stop. Investigators said 51-year-old Shawn Hall died at the hospital on Jan. 17. On Dec. 23, 2022, just before 5:30 p.m., investigators say a group...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Police investigate 2 deadly shootings less than two hours apart

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened less than 2 hours apart on Saturday night, and investigators say that the shooters opened fire to protect themselves in both cases. There's no indication that these shootings are related. 12th Street and Highland Avenue. Phoenix police say a...
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Police close park after hiker finds skull

PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Saturday, Jan. 14. During a search Saturday, police said detectives located...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC shooting prompts parents’ gun campaign

A year and four months have passed but the death of his 15-year-old son Christian still gnaws at Bruce Petillo’s heart. “We are devastated,” the Gilbert dad said. “You never come to terms with it. “The fact that this was a preventable accident makes it worse.”. It...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 15th Street and Kristal Way. When officers arrived around 8 a.m., they found a man with several gunshot wounds...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

One person killed in Scottsdale crash, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Scottsdale. The two-vehicle crash happened on Saturday near Thompson Peak Parkway and Grayhawk Drive, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. Police said one person was killed in the crash and a second individual rushed to the hospital. The the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ely Daily Times

Fatal crash on US-93 North of Ely

On Tuesday Jan. 17, at approximately 4:46 p.m., troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on US-93 near miler marker 97, in White Pine County. This location is about 42 miles north of Ely. Preliminary investigation determined that a red...
ELY, NV
AZFamily

One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle, car crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash that happened Saturday night in Goodyear. Goodyear police got a call reporting a crash that happened at Falcon Drive and Indian School Road late Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and car crash. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get the driver out of her vehicle, and the motorcycle rider was found with critical injuries at the scene.
GOODYEAR, AZ

