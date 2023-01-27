PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who was shot and killed in a west Phoenix shooting Saturday night was allegedly trying to break into a residence, Phoenix police say. Police say as the suspect allegedly tried to break into the home near 44th and Whitton avenues, a woman inside called for help from a male family member. A man soon came to the front of the house to help and started arguing with the suspect. That’s when the man attempting the break-in made threats and raised up a black object.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO