WCVB
Dozens in Boston continue to protest Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols
BOSTON — More than 100 people gathered near the steps of the Massachusetts State House to demand justice, change and accountability in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Those protesters then marched through the streets of downtown Boston, carrying signs and...
nbcboston.com
6th Memphis Officer Involved in Tyre Nichols' Fatal Arrest Relieved of Duty
A sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols, a department spokeswoman said Monday. Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died three days later at a hospital, Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. She did not disclose Hemphill's role in the arrest.
nbcboston.com
Protesters in Boston Demand Justice for Tyre Nichols: ‘I'm Angry, I'm Pissed Off'
More than a hundred protesters gathered in Boston on Saturday afternoon following the release of video footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died three days after a confrontation with police in Memphis, Tennessee. A rally was scheduled around 2 p.m. in the Boston Common....
Man Killed In Morning Boston Shooting: Police
Authorities in Boston are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Mattapan over the weekend.Police responded for a shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police report. 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 @bostonpolice on scene with a pers…
Rally Saturday in Boston to call for justice following police beating of Tyre Nichols
BOSTON — More rallies are planned Sunday following the release of video showing the deadly police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis earlier this month. Nichols, a Black man, died three days after a violent traffic stop on Jan. 7. Five former Memphis police officers, who are also Black, were fired and charged with murder.
‘That is somebody’s child’: BPD searching for teen’s killer after broad daylight shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police are searching for the gunman who murdered a teenager in broad daylight in Mattapan. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Babson and Fremont Streets. Neighbors told Boston 25 News that they heard between three and five gunshots and then saw the teenager’s...
NECN
Person Killed in Mattapan Shooting
A person has died following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday morning. Boston police responded to Babson Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police did not immediately provide an update on the victim's condition, but Boston EMS confirmed the person had died from...
Worcester police chief, city manager respond to release of Tyre Nichols video
WORCESTER — Police Chief Steven M. Sargent and City Manager Eric D. Batista both set out on social media Saturday in an effort to keep the peace in Worcester after Friday night's release of graphic police bodycam footage in Memphis, Tennessee, in the death of Tyre Nichols. Authorities released video footage Friday showing Nichols being beaten Jan. 7 by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and...
Authorities prepare for public outrage over release of Memphis police video
BOSTON - Boston community leaders are urging calm, as authorities prepare for the public release Friday night of what's expected to be disturbing police video out of Memphis. Five former police officers there are now facing murder charges after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was allegedly beaten. He died three days later. WBZ I-Team sources say Massachusetts State Police are now denying requests for time-off, as they prepare for possible public reaction to the video. "In Boston, there is a history of responding to crimes like this, so I would not be surprised if there is turnout on the street...
'Another senseless act of violence,' Young man killed in Mattapan shooting
BOSTON -- A young man is dead after a shooting in broad daylight on Sunday. It happened at the corner of Freemont and Babson Streets in Mattapan. "Upon arrival, they located the young male in the area of 119 Babson Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boston EMS responded to the scene but unfortunately, the young man did not survive his wounds," Superintendent Filipe Colon said. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he heard an SUV pull up in front of his driveway. "I noticed that a gentleman got out of the vehicle and walked next door of...
nbcboston.com
2 Stabbed Outside School in Dorchester, Police Say
Two people were stabbed outside a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday, police said. Both were expected to survive, according to the Boston Police Department. The stabbing took place outside TechBoston Academy, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the stabbings, if it involved the school or if...
Man killed in shooting in Methuen
METHUEN -- A man is dead after a shooting in Methuen early Sunday. Police were called to Haverhill Street around 2 a.m.. A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He was treated but later died from his injuries. It's unclear what led up to the shooting; no other information is available at this time. Police have not announced any arrests yet.
whdh.com
Crowd gathers in Boston for peaceful protest after Tyre Nichols video released
A crowd of peaceful protesters marched through the streets of Boston on Friday, hours after Memphis authorities released graphic video footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers. In the video, the officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons...
Protests call for action after college student was shot, killed by Cambridge Police
CAMBRIDGE -- Two rallies were held on Sunday to protest the death of a UMass Boston student. Sayed Faisal was shot and killed by Cambridge Police on January 4.Police said Faisal was holding a large knife when he jumped out a window. They said he then led them on a foot chase before allegedly moving toward officers and lunging at them with the knife, that's when an officer opened fire.People at the rallies said not enough is being done after Faisal's death. "This you know really hits close to home because it could have been me, it could have been any of us, it could have been my brother, it could have been any of my friends," said Suhail Purkar, organizer of the Somerville rally. "We have to put a stop to this violence, we have to change, we have to make changes in our institution," said Molly Fraust-Wylie of Safe Schools Somerville. The officer who shot Faisal is a seven-year veteran of the department. They are on paid administrative leave.
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
One person rushed to hospital after car crashes into Haverhill store
HAVERHILL, Mass — State Police are investigating a fiery car crash in Haverhill. A sedan smashed into the front of KC Carpets in Lafayette Square early Monday morning. The front drivers side was all pushed in. A deputy fire chief says one person had to be removed from the backseat and was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
Investigation into missing East Boston woman leads police to Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass — The search for a missing East Boston woman lead police to Somerville Thursday afternoon. Boston 25 News camera caught investigators scouring an Alston Street apartment, an effort related to finding Reina Morales Rojas, a source told Boston 25 News. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office,...
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night.
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
nbcboston.com
Rhode Island Police Investigating Dog's Suspicious Death
The mayor of East Providence, Rhode Island, announced the establishment of a reward fund Monday aimed at helping to get answers about a dog that was found dead last week. East Providence police said they began investigating the suspicious death of a Siberian Husky named Niko on Jan. 24. The dog had gotten loose from its home on Lakeside Avenue that morning and was found later that evening in the area of Forbes and Lunn streets with what appeared to be an injury to its head. Police said a veterinarian later determined that Niko had been shot with a pellet or small caliber round from a gun.
