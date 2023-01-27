Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 2003 Volkswagen GTI
Today's UCOTD is a 20-year-old sporty hatchback at a reasonable price. This 2003 Volkswagen GTI isn't expensive, but it is showing its age, as the seller admits. This manual-transmission, GLX-trim car has 158,000 miles on it, and the seller says it runs well and everything functions as it should. He or she also says the car has been well-cared for and maintained and the recent maintenance records are available. The car is stock -- no mods -- and the suspension is new.
Truth About Cars
Toyota Rumored to Be Considering Smaller Sibling for Tacoma, Hilux
Toyota executives are rumored to be considering the possibility of launching a smaller pickup to slot beneath the global phenomenon that is the Hilux, as well as the North American Tacoma. The news comes following an exchange between Leon Theron, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and South African...
BMW Alpina B5 GT Sedan And Wagon Debut With 625 HP
Alpina has unleashed its seventh-generation BMW 5 Series-based B5 GT sedan and wagon, limited to just 250 combined examples globally. The B5 GT is the firm's most powerful road car engine ever with BMW's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, tuned to produce 625 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. To put...
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle
The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
Classic Mini Cooper With Honda Engine Swap Sounds Sweet On The Dyno
In 1979, the Austin Mini Cooper was available with a range of four-cylinder engines. We aren't sure exactly what the purple Mini in this new Hoonigan video originally had under the hood. But we do know it was neither as big nor as powerful as the Japanese four-pot currently powering this iconic British machine.
Truth About Cars
Chevrolet Rolls Out Corvette Z06 GT3.R
In front of this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours, Chevy took the time to haul the covers off its newest mid-engined monster meant for customer racing – though you’ll have to wait until next year to see it on the track. The new Z06 GT3.R is intended to...
Tesla Rival Lucid's Shares Soar on Takeover Speculation
Shares of Lucid Motors rose on Friday after rumors of being acquired by a Saudi Arabia fund.
Genesis X Convertible Concept Headed to Production: Report
GenesisGenesis brand Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke allegedly told dealers that the stunning convertible concept is heading to production.
Electric vehicles more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at end of 2022: consulting firm
It was cheaper to fuel a gas-powered car for 100 miles than it was to charge a comparable electric vehicle in late 2022, according to Anderson Economic Group.
BBC
'Elon Musk has made me embarrassed to drive my Tesla now'
When Anne Marie Squeo received her fiery red Tesla sports utility vehicle in 2020, the 55-year-old marketing and communications professional felt like she had joined a special "club" of people who were doing something to help the environment, while still driving with style. But last year, as Tesla boss Elon...
Truth About Cars
Rare Rides Icons: The Lincoln Mark Series Cars, Feeling Continental (Part XXIX)
The successes the Lincoln Continental Mark series achieved with its triumphant return as the Mark III personal luxury coupe of 1969 ensured the Mark IV of 1972 was also a success. And when the Mark V debuted on its own (reused Thunderbird) platform in 1977, it brought the Mark name to a pinnacle of sales. Laden with trim, designer editions, and special commemorative super lux limited-run cars, it was a last-of moment: Lincoln was still selling true full-size cars while the rest of Detroit had already downsized. But the clock ran out on the enormous domestic luxury boat in 1979, and Lincoln needed a do-over for 1980. Enter a big misstep, the Mark VI.
New Ford Mustang GT on Barrett-Jackson auction to help diabetes
To aid the fight against diabetes, Ford is bringing the most powerful Mustang GT ever to Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction. The all-new, seventh-generation 2024 Mustang GT with VIN 001 will be ...
Is the Pickup Truck With the Lowest 2023 MSRP Actually the Cheapest To Buy?
Surcharges like destination fees can bump up truck prices, and the one with the lowest advertised price might end up costing you more. The post Is the Pickup Truck With the Lowest 2023 MSRP Actually the Cheapest To Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model 3 That Crashed At Pikes Peak Reborn As Mean Electric Track Weapon
The Tesla Model 3 that crashed while racing at Pikes Peak in 2020 made the rounds in the automotive news as a testament to the racing car's safety, seeing how Randy Probst, who was driving the Unplugged Performance-modified EV, came out of the wreck alive and well. And while Randy...
Audi S3 Spied With New Front And Rear
Ingolstadt's engineers have been testing numerous facelifted and refreshed models in the winter lately, including the Q8 SUV, and the Audi S3 is the latest spotted by our spy photographers. The example you see here is the hatchback, but the refinements made to this car's styling will be carried over to our USDM sedan almost exactly.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Motley Fool
3 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
Tesla is starting the year proving just how far ahead of the competition it is. The EV leader has a potential way to recover lost margins with future vehicle upgrades. Two other stocks help spread the bet geographically as well as by product offerings. You’re reading a free article with...
Top Speed
The Mercedes Metris Cargo Van Is A Better Truck Than Most Midsized Trucks
There are times when I miss owning a truck. Specifically, I miss the rough-and-tumble readiness to tackle any rutted and rugged trail I should need to traverse. I miss the trash-talking among neighbors for their choice of truck, as common as the trash talk of college football in my neck of the woods – the southeastern U.S. But most notably, I miss the ability to walk into any purveyor of home goods, a depot, you might call it, and purchase whatever tickles my fancy with nary a transportation concern crossing my mind. But whenever the desire hits to put a truck in my garage, I remember that modern midsized trucks are lackluster, and the feeling goes away. Now, those are harsh words, to be sure, but I’ve tested them all over the past few years — aside from the Honda Ridgeline because Honda hasn’t returned my calls in years, the jerks — and I wouldn’t consider buying one for a moment. Modern midsize trucks require too many sacrifices for on-road performance, and/or are too focused on being a family hauler than a working vehicle. That’s why I believe the Mercedes Metris cargo van is surprisingly a better working man’s truck than most of the smaller trucks available today.
MotorAuthority
BMW Alpina launches most powerful model yet with B5 GT
Long for the days when BMW's design team was more subtle in its approach to flaunting the performance of the M range?. Then look no further than Alpina, whose new B5 GT perfectly translates the subtle performance design language of past M car greats like the E39 M5 and E36 M3 for the modern era.
Carscoops
Watch A Ferrari 296 GTB In EV Mode Get Dusted By A VW E-Golf In A Roll Race
One of the benefits of owning a vehicle from the new wave of plug-in hybrid supercars is that they can be driven fully under electric power for a short amount of time. But that begs the question: does that EV mode still deliver supercar performance? As it turns out, not really, and that was evidenced by this Ferrari 296 GTB, which lost a roll race to a Volkswagen E-Golf.
