There are times when I miss owning a truck. Specifically, I miss the rough-and-tumble readiness to tackle any rutted and rugged trail I should need to traverse. I miss the trash-talking among neighbors for their choice of truck, as common as the trash talk of college football in my neck of the woods – the southeastern U.S. But most notably, I miss the ability to walk into any purveyor of home goods, a depot, you might call it, and purchase whatever tickles my fancy with nary a transportation concern crossing my mind. But whenever the desire hits to put a truck in my garage, I remember that modern midsized trucks are lackluster, and the feeling goes away. Now, those are harsh words, to be sure, but I’ve tested them all over the past few years — aside from the Honda Ridgeline because Honda hasn’t returned my calls in years, the jerks — and I wouldn’t consider buying one for a moment. Modern midsize trucks require too many sacrifices for on-road performance, and/or are too focused on being a family hauler than a working vehicle. That’s why I believe the Mercedes Metris cargo van is surprisingly a better working man’s truck than most of the smaller trucks available today.

