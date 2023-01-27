ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Balboa Park reopens after high winds toppled trees

By Elizabeth Alvarez
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3IDx_0kTdElrC00

SAN DIEGO — Balboa Park officially reopened Friday morning after yesterday’s strong winds wreaked havoc on the park.

José Ysea, a Public Information Officer for the City of San Diego, told FOX 5 that there were a total of 35 large trees that toppled in the area. It prompted the city to close Balboa Park for the first time since the 1990s due to weather related issues.

SKY FOX flew over the area Friday morning giving viewers a bird’s-eye view of the mess left behind.

While the city has reopened the park, Ysea is warning people to stay clear of the areas that may be blocked off as the city works to remove trees and clear out the large branches and heavy tree limbs.

Tree falls onto woman in Balboa Park

“Our crews have been busy,” said Ysea. “They’re going to continue to be busy so while the park is reopened, we do ask for people’s patience and to be careful when they are going around the park because our crews are going to be actively cleaning up debris and picking up limbs.”

Experts are also assessing the condition of other trees still standing.

As far as the San Diego Zoo, which also sits in Balboa Park, zoo officials say it was not affected by the strong winds.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK

January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
ESCONDIDO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in El Cajon, CA

El Cajon is a touristy city in San Diego County, known as a valley area in California, as it’s surrounded by several mountains. Because of its location in San Diego, El Cajon experiences a Mediterranean climate that makes it a popular destination for outdoor activities. Several free attractions are...
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Blood all over north San Diego County

Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

House fire in Lemon Grove displaces family

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Heartland Fire Department says a family was displaced Saturday night after an unattended candle caused a fire in their Lemon Grove home. According to firefighters, the call about the fire in the 7800 block of Nichals St. came in at 8:24 p.m. Four children and one adult were all displaced, and major damage was done to the home.
LEMON GROVE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy