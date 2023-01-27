Authorities search for church vandals

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s helping in identifying and locating the suspect or suspects responsible for vandalizing a church in the Birdland neighborhood.

Between 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022 and 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, vandalism took place at City View Church, located at 8404 Phyllis Place, said the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say the damages, which are estimated to be around $50,000, included a broken window and glass door, along with spray-painted derogatory slurs on several walls of the church exterior.

A broken window is seen at City View Church. (Photo released by San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect or suspects is encouraged to call SDPD’s Eastern Division at 858-495-7957 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. You can also send a web or mobile app tip here .

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

