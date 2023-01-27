ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Industrials Stocks That Are Diving - And May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Why Genius Group Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Genius Group GNS shares are trading higher after the company's board approved the spinoff of its Entrepreneur Resorts subsidiary. Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd is a public listed company on the Seychelles MERJ Stock Exchange with a market cap of $37 million. 97% of outstanding shares are owned by Genius Group. The company operates a Bali resort, South Africa safari and co-working cafes in Bali and Singapore.
S&P 500 Down 1%; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 175 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 33,777.39 while the NASDAQ fell 1.58% to 11,438.31. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.03% to 4,028.82. Check This Out: 5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For...
Carvana Stock Puts The Pedal To The Floor: What's Going On?

Heavily shorted Carvana Co CVNA shares are trading significantly higher Monday. Here's a look at what could be driving the action. What To Know: Carvana shares were crushed last year amid bankruptcy concerns. The stock fell alongside used vehicle prices for a majority of 2022. The steep declines in the used car market marked the biggest drawdown since 2008, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Index.
Dada Nexus, Bilibili And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE dipped 26.2% to $3.73. FiscalNote acquired geopolitical data and security intelligence company, Dragonfly. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. OBIO dropped 16.6% to...
Here's Why Alterity Therapeutics Shares Are Moving

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ATHE shares are trading higher by 5.67% to $4.12 Monday morning after the company announced ATH434 prevents loss of brain cells in Parkinson's Disease animal model. Among findings, Alterity says the study found that ATH434 prevented a loss of smell in the younger mice and rescued it...
US Stocks Open Lower; Nasdaq Down 1%

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.14% to 33,931.09 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 11,504.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.54% to 4,048.50. Check This Out: 5...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MGE Energy

Within the last quarter, MGE Energy MGEE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $66.0 versus the current price of MGE Energy at $71.51, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
$1M Bet On Golden Entertainment? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Digital Ally DGLY stock increased by 5.9% to $0.36 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 165.7K shares come close, making up 45.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million. Auddia AUUD stock...
