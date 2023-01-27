Read full article on original website
Related
5 Industrials Stocks That Are Diving - And May Rally
The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
How Much $100 In AMC, Gamestop Would Be Worth If Stocks Hit Highs From Meme-Trade Halts 2 Years Ago
At the peak of the frenzy surrounding so-called "meme stocks" — brokerages and trading platforms restricted transactions in retail investor-boosted names like GameStop Corporation GME and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC on Jan. 28, 2021. The restrictions were placed by brokerages like Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab, E*Trade, or...
Why Genius Group Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Genius Group GNS shares are trading higher after the company's board approved the spinoff of its Entrepreneur Resorts subsidiary. Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd is a public listed company on the Seychelles MERJ Stock Exchange with a market cap of $37 million. 97% of outstanding shares are owned by Genius Group. The company operates a Bali resort, South Africa safari and co-working cafes in Bali and Singapore.
10 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch This Week: Edible Garden, Getty Images And This Stock Moving Up 1,785 Places
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. High short interest and a high cost to borrow are among the common traits that could lead to a short squeeze. Here’s a look at the top five short...
Is Apple Stock Headed To $250? Why Gene Munster Says 'One Of The World's Greatest Companies' Is Poised To Double
Apple Inc AAPL was the last to feel the effects of the tech wreck. The stock fell out of the $2 trillion club to start the year, but one analyst saw a resurgence on the horizon. "This should be a $250 stock," Loup Funds' Gene Munster said Wednesday (Jan. 4)...
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
Tesla Analyst Reminds Musk Of Warren Buffett's Advice To Steve Jobs: 'If You Could Buy Dollar Bills For 80 Cents, It's A Very Good Thing To Do'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded notably from its early January intraday low of $104.64. Tesla investor and fund manager Gary Black renewed his calls for the company to buy back its shares despite the resurgence seen in the stock. What Happened: To make Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk...
S&P 500 Down 1%; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 175 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 33,777.39 while the NASDAQ fell 1.58% to 11,438.31. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.03% to 4,028.82. Check This Out: 5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For...
Carvana Stock Puts The Pedal To The Floor: What's Going On?
Heavily shorted Carvana Co CVNA shares are trading significantly higher Monday. Here's a look at what could be driving the action. What To Know: Carvana shares were crushed last year amid bankruptcy concerns. The stock fell alongside used vehicle prices for a majority of 2022. The steep declines in the used car market marked the biggest drawdown since 2008, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Index.
How The GameStop Chart Looks Following 2-Year Anniversary Of First Historic Short Squeeze
GameStop is trading in an uptrend, making a consistent series of higher highs and higher lows. The stock reached an all-time high of $120.75 two years ago on Jan. 28, 2020. GameStop Corporation GME was sliding over 5% on Monday in consolidation after surging about 14% on Friday. The gaming...
Caterpillar Set To Report Earnings Tuesday Before The Bell: Here's What Analysts Are Expecting
Construction and mining equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc CAT is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday before the opening bell, kicking off the earnings season for construction stocks, here’s what investors can expect. Earnings Outlook: The Street is estimating that Caterpillar will report earnings per share (EPS) of...
Dada Nexus, Bilibili And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE dipped 26.2% to $3.73. FiscalNote acquired geopolitical data and security intelligence company, Dragonfly. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. OBIO dropped 16.6% to...
Here's Why Alterity Therapeutics Shares Are Moving
Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ATHE shares are trading higher by 5.67% to $4.12 Monday morning after the company announced ATH434 prevents loss of brain cells in Parkinson's Disease animal model. Among findings, Alterity says the study found that ATH434 prevented a loss of smell in the younger mice and rescued it...
US Stocks Open Lower; Nasdaq Down 1%
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.14% to 33,931.09 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 11,504.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.54% to 4,048.50. Check This Out: 5...
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MGE Energy
Within the last quarter, MGE Energy MGEE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $66.0 versus the current price of MGE Energy at $71.51, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Western Digital Likely For Sharp Revenue Decline Taking Cue From Seagate, Intel & Microsoft, Analyst Says
Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross reiterated Neutral on Western Digital Corp WDC with a $42 price target. Western Digital will likely report 2Q23 results after the market on Jan. 31, 2023. The analyst estimates 2Q23 revenue of $2.93 billion (down 39% Y/Y), vs. consensus of $2.98 billion and guidance between...
Why These Analysts Are Warning Investors January Stock Market Rally 'Will Not Last'
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY is off to a strong start to 2023, and investors are hopeful that the stock market's 2022 struggles are now fully in the rearview mirror. Unfortunately, multiple market analysts are warning investors not to chase the recent market rally. Morgan Stanley's Take: On...
$1M Bet On Golden Entertainment? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Financial Sector From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Benzinga
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Digital Ally DGLY stock increased by 5.9% to $0.36 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 165.7K shares come close, making up 45.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million. Auddia AUUD stock...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0