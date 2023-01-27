ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now

Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Benzinga

Imagine The Shock Of Waking Up To Elon Musk Barefoot In Your Kitchen, It Happened To This Billionaire

The night before a major event for a company he founded, billionaire Richard Branson was woken up by Elon Musk. Here’s the strange but true story. What Happened: In July 2021, Richard Branson went to space at the age of 71, hitting the milestone aboard a spacecraft from Virgin Galactic SPCE. The flight beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos to space in a race between their respective space companies.
Bhawna Arora

Earn Money through Affiliate marketing

What if you could make money any time, from anywhere — even while you sleep?. This is the concept behind affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is the process by which an affiliate earns a commission for marketing another person’s or company’s products. The affiliate simply searches for a product they enjoy, then promotes that product and earns a piece of the profit from each sale they make. The sales are tracked via affiliate links from one website another.
Nick Davis

Side hustles growing in 2023

As we continue to see more aspects of our life go digital, so will businesses. The people who figure out how to build online even if their business is “blue collar” will ultimately win. Here are side hustles that will continue to grow in 2023.
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Antitrust Suit Against Google Ad Business Undermines a Growing Free Press Online

The Justice Department’s new antitrust lawsuit against Google‘s advertising business will surely draw raves from established newspaper, broadcast and cable-TV news publishers. The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Google illegally monopolizes the $250 billion U.S. market for digital ads. California, New York, Colorado, Virginia and many other states piled...
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy