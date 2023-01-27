Read full article on original website
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Some Google employees didn't realize they were laid off until their badges wouldn't let them into the office
Google notified 12,000 employees of their fate by overnight email, but those that didn't check their inbox got a tough surprise when swiping in.
If You Invested $100 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Offered To Eat A Happy Meal On TV, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The Happy Meal was launched globally by McDonald's in 1979 and remains a staple today. A look at how Dogecoin has performed since a challenge involving the Happy Meal was issued. Restaurant giant McDonald’s Corporation MCD has launched many new food items and marketing initiatives to drive sales over the...
Imagine The Shock Of Waking Up To Elon Musk Barefoot In Your Kitchen, It Happened To This Billionaire
The night before a major event for a company he founded, billionaire Richard Branson was woken up by Elon Musk. Here’s the strange but true story. What Happened: In July 2021, Richard Branson went to space at the age of 71, hitting the milestone aboard a spacecraft from Virgin Galactic SPCE. The flight beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos to space in a race between their respective space companies.
ChatGPT's creator OpenAI has doubled in value since 2021 as the language bot goes viral and Microsoft pours in $10 billion
OpenAI, the parent company of popular language bot ChatGPT, has skyrocketed in valuation and popularity since November. In 2021, the tech firm had roughly a $14 billion valuation, and is now valued at about $29 billion, according to Semafor. Microsoft this month agreed to a $10 billion investment in OpenAI.
I was working toward a promotion at Amazon when my manager started emailing me about needing coaching. Now I'm worried about losing my job.
Amazon told a manager that they could earn a promotion. Now they suspect Amazon put them on a performance-improvement plan — and is pushing them out.
Earn Money through Affiliate marketing
What if you could make money any time, from anywhere — even while you sleep?. This is the concept behind affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is the process by which an affiliate earns a commission for marketing another person’s or company’s products. The affiliate simply searches for a product they enjoy, then promotes that product and earns a piece of the profit from each sale they make. The sales are tracked via affiliate links from one website another.
Side hustles growing in 2023
As we continue to see more aspects of our life go digital, so will businesses. The people who figure out how to build online even if their business is “blue collar” will ultimately win. Here are side hustles that will continue to grow in 2023.
Opinion: Antitrust Suit Against Google Ad Business Undermines a Growing Free Press Online
The Justice Department’s new antitrust lawsuit against Google‘s advertising business will surely draw raves from established newspaper, broadcast and cable-TV news publishers. The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Google illegally monopolizes the $250 billion U.S. market for digital ads. California, New York, Colorado, Virginia and many other states piled...
Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Collapse 'Still Short' On Crypto Market: 'It Clearly Looks Manipulated, No Real Demand'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who predicted the 2022 collapse of Bitcoin BTC/USD is still bearish despite the current rallying in crypto market. What Happened: ‘Capo of Crypto’ told his 713,000 followers on Twitter that he continues to be “short” on the current crypto market. This comes...
