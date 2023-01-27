ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 288

Fedupw/itall
2d ago

So, the capsule just slipped through the Ole bolt hole huh ? ..I am still trying to figure out how though.. I mean if it's that dangerous and a person is not supposed to touch it or be near it , shouldn't it be in a container ? Bigger than a bolt hole ?? Someone make it make sense....

Reply(18)
176
Swim or drown
3d ago

they should be able to fly a drone or plane with radiation sensors and find it if it's still on the road. Something tells me that it wasn't lost but stolen!

Reply(10)
118
Phillip Susan Wallace
2d ago

It's the size of an Australian 10 cent piece. How big is an Australian 10 cent piece ? If someone finds it & sticks it in their pocket it would give " Burning a Hole in My Pocket " a whole new meaning. Really ? 🤣

Reply(3)
59
Related
The Independent

Warning as cancer-causing radioactive capsule lost in Australia

Authorities have sounded a radiation alert in parts of the Western Australia state on Saturday after a tiny radioactive capsule being transported from a mine was lost en-route to state capital Perth.Officials said the small silver capsule containing Caesium-137 was misplaced during transportation from a mine north of Newman – a small town from Kimberley region – to a storage facility in the northeast suburbs of Perth.An alert has been sounded for a “radioactive substance risk” in several areas, the department of fire and emergency services said.Newman is about 1,200km (750 miles) northeast of Perth.Exposure to Caesium-137 can increase...
MedicalXpress

A tiny radioactive capsule is lost on a highway in Western Australia. Here's what you need to know

On January 12 a truck pulled out of Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri iron ore mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and drove 1,400km south to Perth, arriving on January 16. Nine days later, on January 25, it was discovered the truck had lost a rather special piece of cargo somewhere along the way: a tiny capsule containing a highly radioactive substance, used in a radiation gauge on the mine site.
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
People

People

392K+
Followers
67K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy