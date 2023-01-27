Read full article on original website
WATE
Are your teeth smile ready?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you ready to brighten up your smile in under five minutes?. Power Swabs, a nationally acclaimed teeth whitening product, is making it easy and simple to glow inside and out.
WATE
Vigil held for Tyre Nichols in downtown Knoxville
A vigil was held in downtown Knoxville Sunday evening honoring Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police in early January.
ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend
Chilhowee Park will be the destination for chocolate connoisseurs or those looking to get a jump on gifts for Valentine's Day as ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend.
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
Covenant Health donates 10 acres for ‘State-of-the-art’ healthcare training facility
Leaders from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health joined together at Parkwest Medical Center to officially transfer 10 acres of land to build on new state-of-the-art healthcare training facility in Knoxville.
How to get $10 tickets for Hamilton in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin alongside the show’s first performance in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre. There will be a limited number of tickets available for each performance for $10. The first lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27, and close at 12 p.m. Thursday, […]
WATE
Volunteer Assisted Transportation looking for 15-20 drivers in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Volunteer Assisted Transportation (VAT) is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven program that provides accessible and affordable transportation services to Knox County seniors and people living with disabilities who require assistance to travel safely. Program Manager Nancy Welch spoke about the need for more than a dozen...
WATE
Family faces rental issues in Knoxville
In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company.
‘We remember him as a photographer, as a skater,’ Knoxville activists hold candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville residents came together Sunday evening to hold a candlelight vigil to honor Tyre Nichols, who died after a police traffic stop in Memphis in early January. Protests broke out across the U.S. after footage of the incident was released on Friday. Community members gathered in front of the City County […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WATE
Vienna Coffee Company shares what pairs well with a croissant
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s nothing better than a fresh croissant paired with a nice cup of coffee. For those that enjoy that combination, Jan. 30 marks National Croissant Day. At Vienna Coffee Company Co. this is something you can enjoy on a daily basis. As they work...
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
WATE
Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in Sevierville
A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in Sevierville on Sunday afternoon.
utdailybeacon.com
Assistant Professor Georgi Gardiner named as one of Knoxville’s 40 Under 40
Georgi Gardiner is an assistant philosophy professor at the University of Tennessee and was recently named as one of the Knoxville News Sentinel’s 40 Under 40, an honor that recognizes leading young professionals in the East Tennessee area. In 2022, she also received the Chancellor’s Notable UT Woman Award.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood hires hundreds of new employees
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people went to a hiring event at Sevier County High School to work for one of Dolly Parton’s properties. The mass hiring event was for the 2023 season. Applicants must be at least 14 years old to apply. Kelly Ayers, the...
WATE
Endangered Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Maryville boy
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville.
Knoxville elderly woman with multiple health concerns found
Law enforcement is searching for a missing elderly woman who reportedly walked out of a facility.
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
