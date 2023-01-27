ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Are your teeth smile ready?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you ready to brighten up your smile in under five minutes?. Power Swabs, a nationally acclaimed teeth whitening product, is making it easy and simple to glow inside and out. Scott Defalco, lifestyle expert, is raving about these products that have given him results...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vigil held for Tyre Nichols in downtown Knoxville

A vigil was held in downtown Knoxville Sunday evening honoring Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police in early January. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Vigil held for Tyre Nichols in downtown Knoxville. A vigil was held in downtown Knoxville Sunday evening honoring Tyre...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How to get $10 tickets for Hamilton in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin alongside the show’s first performance in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre. There will be a limited number of tickets available for each performance for $10. The first lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27, and close at 12 p.m. Thursday, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Volunteer Assisted Transportation looking for 15-20 drivers in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Volunteer Assisted Transportation (VAT) is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven program that provides accessible and affordable transportation services to Knox County seniors and people living with disabilities who require assistance to travel safely. Program Manager Nancy Welch spoke about the need for more than a dozen...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

‘We remember him as a photographer, as a skater,’ Knoxville activists hold candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville residents came together Sunday evening to hold a candlelight vigil to honor Tyre Nichols, who died after a police traffic stop in Memphis in early January. Protests broke out across the U.S. after footage of the incident was released on Friday. Community members gathered in front of the City County […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vienna Coffee Company shares what pairs well with a croissant

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s nothing better than a fresh croissant paired with a nice cup of coffee. For those that enjoy that combination, Jan. 30 marks National Croissant Day. At Vienna Coffee Company Co. this is something you can enjoy on a daily basis. As they work...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
WATE

Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in Sevierville

A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in Sevierville on Sunday afternoon. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 6 am. Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in …. A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dollywood hires hundreds of new employees

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people went to a hiring event at Sevier County High School to work for one of Dolly Parton’s properties. The mass hiring event was for the 2023 season. Applicants must be at least 14 years old to apply. Kelly Ayers, the...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Endangered Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Maryville boy

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Endangered Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Maryville …. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville. WATE...
MARYVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy