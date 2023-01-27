ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Benzinga

Why Micron Shares Are Moving

Micron Technology Inc MU shares are trading lower by 2.90% to $62.02 Monday afternoon. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock's Lifting the Nasdaq, but Here's Thursday's Biggest Winner

The Nasdaq moved higher on Thursday morning, keeping up positive momentum in 2023. Tesla shares jumped as the company defended against concerns about slowing demand. Qualtrics stock got a big boost after the experience management software specialist reported its latest financial results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Entrepreneur

2 Chip Stocks to Buy Instead of NVIDIA In 2023

Regulatory actions and macroeconomic headwinds hampered the performance of the chip industry last year. However, technological advancements and lucrative government support could drive the industry’s long-term growth. Hence, quality chip...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Down Firmly In Negative Territory; Tech Stocks Drifting Lower

(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are down firmly in negative territory on Monday, with those from the technology sector suffering sharp losses as investors await earnings updates from top notch tech firms. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Bank of England and...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Tesla, Intel, Pfizer, Visa, Northrop Grumman: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

U.S. markets surged on Thursday, following the release of fourth-quarter GDP data that came in better than expected. The U.S. economy grew by an estimated 2.9% in the last quarter of 2022 against economist expectations of 2.6% growth. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rose over 1%, while the Dow gained 0.61%. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Investopedia

Pfizer Facing Profit Drop After Record Year as COVID Vaccine Demand Fades

Drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) will see out the most lucrative year in its history with fourth-quarter results due early Tuesday and hope its 2023 guidance isn't too much of a letdown amid diminished demand for COVID-19 vaccines. The stock is down 14% this month versus a 2% decline for the S&P...
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why NXP Semiconductors Stock Is Sliding

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: NXP said fourth-quarter revenue was up 9% year-over-year to $3.31 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.3 billion, according to consensus estimates from Benzinga Pro. The chip company said full-year 2023 revenue increased across all of its focus end-markets.
investing.com

1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel

Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
Benzinga

Why Genius Group Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Genius Group GNS shares are trading higher after the company's board approved the spinoff of its Entrepreneur Resorts subsidiary. Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd is a public listed company on the Seychelles MERJ Stock Exchange with a market cap of $37 million. 97% of outstanding shares are owned by Genius Group. The company operates a Bali resort, South Africa safari and co-working cafes in Bali and Singapore.
Benzinga

Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion

Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
Benzinga

Here's Why Applied Materials Stock Is Moving

Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT shares are trading lower by 2.68% to $109.48 during Monday's session. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

CVS Health stock could soar more than 30%, according to Wall Street analysts. Johnson & Johnson could benefit from a weaker dollar and the upcoming spinoff of its consumer health unit. UnitedHealth Group has beaten the S&P 500 in nine of the past 10 years and could do it again...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy