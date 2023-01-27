Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Why Micron Shares Are Moving
Micron Technology Inc MU shares are trading lower by 2.90% to $62.02 Monday afternoon. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
How Much $100 In AMC, Gamestop Would Be Worth If Stocks Hit Highs From Meme-Trade Halts 2 Years Ago
At the peak of the frenzy surrounding so-called "meme stocks" — brokerages and trading platforms restricted transactions in retail investor-boosted names like GameStop Corporation GME and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC on Jan. 28, 2021. The restrictions were placed by brokerages like Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab, E*Trade, or...
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock's Lifting the Nasdaq, but Here's Thursday's Biggest Winner
The Nasdaq moved higher on Thursday morning, keeping up positive momentum in 2023. Tesla shares jumped as the company defended against concerns about slowing demand. Qualtrics stock got a big boost after the experience management software specialist reported its latest financial results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Is Apple Stock Headed To $250? Why Gene Munster Says 'One Of The World's Greatest Companies' Is Poised To Double
Apple Inc AAPL was the last to feel the effects of the tech wreck. The stock fell out of the $2 trillion club to start the year, but one analyst saw a resurgence on the horizon. "This should be a $250 stock," Loup Funds' Gene Munster said Wednesday (Jan. 4)...
2 Chip Stocks to Buy Instead of NVIDIA In 2023
Regulatory actions and macroeconomic headwinds hampered the performance of the chip industry last year. However, technological advancements and lucrative government support could drive the industry’s long-term growth. Hence, quality chip...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Down Firmly In Negative Territory; Tech Stocks Drifting Lower
(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are down firmly in negative territory on Monday, with those from the technology sector suffering sharp losses as investors await earnings updates from top notch tech firms. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Bank of England and...
msn.com
Tesla, Intel, Pfizer, Visa, Northrop Grumman: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
U.S. markets surged on Thursday, following the release of fourth-quarter GDP data that came in better than expected. The U.S. economy grew by an estimated 2.9% in the last quarter of 2022 against economist expectations of 2.6% growth. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rose over 1%, while the Dow gained 0.61%. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Investopedia
Pfizer Facing Profit Drop After Record Year as COVID Vaccine Demand Fades
Drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) will see out the most lucrative year in its history with fourth-quarter results due early Tuesday and hope its 2023 guidance isn't too much of a letdown amid diminished demand for COVID-19 vaccines. The stock is down 14% this month versus a 2% decline for the S&P...
After-Hours Alert: Why NXP Semiconductors Stock Is Sliding
NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: NXP said fourth-quarter revenue was up 9% year-over-year to $3.31 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.3 billion, according to consensus estimates from Benzinga Pro. The chip company said full-year 2023 revenue increased across all of its focus end-markets.
Earnings Previews: Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, McDonald’s, Pfizer, UPS
Five companies, including three Dow Jones industrials, are on deck to report quarterly earnings before markets open on Tuesday.
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
investing.com
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
Why Genius Group Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Genius Group GNS shares are trading higher after the company's board approved the spinoff of its Entrepreneur Resorts subsidiary. Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd is a public listed company on the Seychelles MERJ Stock Exchange with a market cap of $37 million. 97% of outstanding shares are owned by Genius Group. The company operates a Bali resort, South Africa safari and co-working cafes in Bali and Singapore.
Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion
Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
Why These Analysts Are Warning Investors January Stock Market Rally 'Will Not Last'
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY is off to a strong start to 2023, and investors are hopeful that the stock market's 2022 struggles are now fully in the rearview mirror. Unfortunately, multiple market analysts are warning investors not to chase the recent market rally. Morgan Stanley's Take: On...
Here's Why Applied Materials Stock Is Moving
Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT shares are trading lower by 2.68% to $109.48 during Monday's session. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
Motley Fool
3 Beaten-Down Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now
CVS Health stock could soar more than 30%, according to Wall Street analysts. Johnson & Johnson could benefit from a weaker dollar and the upcoming spinoff of its consumer health unit. UnitedHealth Group has beaten the S&P 500 in nine of the past 10 years and could do it again...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0