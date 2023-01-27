Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape
One of the suspects in the rape case of LSU student Madison Brooks is now under arrest for a rape reported in Livingston Parish in 2020. The Walker Police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday, after a witness reportedly corroborated details about the earlier assault. Washington turned...
2 found dead off of Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
theadvocate.com
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
Deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop, shoots and wounds driver
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who was struck by a vehicle during a weekend traffic stop shot and wounded the vehicle’s driver, Louisiana State Police said in a Sunday news release. It happened Saturday evening in the rural Ethel community, about 25 miles north of Baton Rouge in East Feliciana Parish. A […]
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge NAACP says Louisiana should adopt new procedures after 5 Memphis police officers arrested when man was beaten, died in custody
A surveillance camera captured police officers in Memphis holding Tyre Nichols down as other officers kicked and beat him with a baton Jan. 7. "It's getting tougher and tougher to watch those videos in it's entirety," President of NAACP BR, Eugene Collins, said. The Memphis police department released four clips...
wbrz.com
New video: Traffic stop leads to gunfire; woman shot by East Feliciana deputy
ETHEL - New video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows the moment law enforcement fired more than a dozen shots at a woman who tried to flee a traffic stop in her car. The shooting, involving an East Feliciana sheriff's deputy, stemmed from a stop around 7:30 p.m. near...
theadvocate.com
2 men killed in shooting at Waffle House near Siegen Lane, sheriff's office says
Two men were killed when their car was shot up in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Rieger Road, near Siegen Lane early Monday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The department received a shooting report at 3 a.m.; when deputies arrived at the 10000 block of...
an17.com
Florida man found guilty of Mandeville convenience store robbery
Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Friday, January 20, 2023, Daniel Martinez, age 26 of Florida, was found guilty as charged of one count of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a robbery that took place in Mandeville.
wbrz.com
Female juvenile killed in Little Woods shooting, suspect arrested
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Little Woods Sunday (Jan. 29th).
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Child Cyber Crime Operation
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Child Cyber Crime Operation. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and unlawful use of social media as part of a joint operation involving multiple agencies. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet...
Man arrested after woman shot while in bed, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 29, following a shooting that left one person injured. Arrest documents said that Lionel Harris, 30, faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
Woman shot dead in Hammond, man charged with 1st degree murder
Cops say 24-year-old woman is dead after a passenger in a car with her opened fire. Hammond Police arrested a suspect overnight. “At approximately 7:11 pm, an officer with the Hammond Police Department was flagged down by a motorist,”
fox8live.com
Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50...
wbrz.com
Sheriff launches investigation into who leaked info to WBRZ about employee's theft arrest
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office launched a full scale investigation Friday after the WBRZ Investigative Unit published video of WBRSO employee Mandy Miller turning herself in on felony theft charges. After WBRZ published video of Miller turning herself in to the jail, sources said Kevin...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana Manhunt Tied to Miss. Officer Shooting, Home Invasion Ends With 8 In Custody
According to WAFB, a manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people being taken into custody. The incident happened Thursday, Jan. 26 and two of the people arrested had warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. WAFB reports that a large police presence was seen around the Jack in the...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
Man dies after vehicle crashes into canal in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Monday morning, Jan. 30. The crash reportedly happened on LA 449 south of LA 1024 in Livingston Parish. LSP identified the victim as Corey Bennett, 46, of Walker. According...
LSP: Deputy shoots person after being hit by car in East Feliciana Parish
ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police said they are investigating the case of a deputy shooting a driver after being hit by a car during a traffic stop. LSP said it happened on Payne Road near Line Road in the town of Ethel in East Feliciana Parish around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
