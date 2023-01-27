ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

iheart.com

Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape

One of the suspects in the rape case of LSU student Madison Brooks is now under arrest for a rape reported in Livingston Parish in 2020. The Walker Police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday, after a witness reportedly corroborated details about the earlier assault. Washington turned...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.

Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop, shoots and wounds driver

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who was struck by a vehicle during a weekend traffic stop shot and wounded the vehicle’s driver, Louisiana State Police said in a Sunday news release. It happened Saturday evening in the rural Ethel community, about 25 miles north of Baton Rouge in East Feliciana Parish. A […]
ETHEL, LA
an17.com

Florida man found guilty of Mandeville convenience store robbery

Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Friday, January 20, 2023, Daniel Martinez, age 26 of Florida, was found guilty as charged of one count of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a robbery that took place in Mandeville.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested after woman shot while in bed, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 29, following a shooting that left one person injured. Arrest documents said that Lionel Harris, 30, faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
METAIRIE, LA

