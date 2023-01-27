ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Garden Grove launches online survey of key city services

Garden Grove residents are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s community survey to provide input on key city services, such as public safety, homelessness, and affordable housing. The online survey is available now until Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at https://surveys.zencity.io/garden-grove/Ynb18H/?s=sd or by clickable digital ads on social media feeds.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 28, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 28, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Daytime temperatures are expected to drop well below average for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Garden Grove partners with Fountain Valley, Westminster to open navigation center in Garden Grove

In an effort to address homelessness in the Central Service Planning Area, established by the County of Orange Continuum of Care, the City of Garden Grove, in partnership with the Cities of Fountain Valley and Westminster, will open a local navigation center for emergency shelter rehabilitation and operations to serve individuals experiencing homelessness. The Central Cities Navigation Center, anticipated to open this fall, will be located at 13871 West Street in Garden Grove.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Two Long Beach teens arrested for the murder of Isaiah Saucedo

On Jan. 27, 2023, detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested a 16-year-old male resident of Long Beach and a 15-year-old male resident of Long Beach for the Jan. 6, 2023, murder of Isaiah Saucedo, a 20-year-old resident of the City of Long Beach. Detectives located and arrested...
LONG BEACH, CA
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department

A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

