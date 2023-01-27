Read full article on original website
Related
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
workboat.com
Avangrid moves to pull out of Massachusetts power agreements
Rebuffed by Massachusetts utility regulators, offshore wind developer Avangrid is appealing to the state courts for release from power purchase agreements for its Commonwealth Wind project. In a notice recently filed with the state Supreme Judicial Court of Suffolk County, Avangrid says that 1,200-megawatt Commonwealth Wind construction off Martha’s Vineyard...
McKnight's
Lawsuit alleging ‘warehousing’ of disabled people in nursing homes shining light on national issue
A federal class-action lawsuit is highlighting a challenge felt nationwide: the housing of disabled people in nursing homes without proper resources or a plan to transition them to more appropriate settings. The Massachusetts-based lawsuit accuses the state of leaving thousands of people with disabilities “to languish and often deteriorate” in...
When Are Mainers Getting That $450 to Help With Our Heating Bills?
Remember a few weeks ago the news most Mainers were getting help with heating costs?. Where is that assistance? According to WMTW, if you are eligible, you should start seeing those $450 winter energy assistance checks this week! The department of Administrative and Financial Services said the first round of payments will be in the mail by the end of this week.
File an abatement to request reduction of yearly real estate taxes
State officials are reminding you there's a chance to appeal how much you're being billed.
MA Families Facing Food Insecurities Could See Savings of $2,000 Per Year
Massachusetts is still struggling with food insecurity. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts ranks near the top of the list when it comes to families struggling to keep food on the table in their households. In the Berkshires, I have spoken with folks from local food pantries like the People's...
Dorchester wholesale bakery cited for over $440,000 in wage and labor citations
Dutch Maid Bakery and five Dorchester temp agencies were cited for 30 violations of state wage and labor laws by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office. A Dorchester wholesale bakery and five temp agencies that helped staff the bakery have been cited over $440,000 for 30 wage and labor violations by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.
Massachusetts Ranks Among Top States for Haunted Homes in the U.S.
With the long and rich history of the state of Massachusetts, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bay State would have a reputation for having some rumored haunted spots throughout the state. But what about haunted 'homes'? It turns out that in Massachusetts, there is a really good probably that if you are in the market for buying in a home, that house you're looking to buy might just be haunted.
Advocates asking state lawmakers to raise cash assistance benefits for low income families
The Lift Our Kids Coalition joined with State Lawmakers Thursday to advocate for low income families. The legislation, The Act to Lift Kids Out of Deep Poverty, would help those receiving cash assistance.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts groups rallying in support of newly filed rent control bill
Several Massachusetts groups are getting behind a rent control bill that they believe will have a positive impact on tenants. At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the front steps of the State House, rent control advocates will rally in support of newly filed rent control enabling legislation that “introduces a clearer framework for municipal rent control than other local option bills filed in recent years, with stronger tenant protections and stronger limits on rent increases,” according to supporters.
wgbh.org
Workforce shortages are at 'crisis point,' Healey says
Gov. Maura Healey recognizes that Massachusetts is an expensive place to work and live, so she told business leaders Thursday that the state should emphasize its offerings that can’t be tallied in a checkbook. “It’s a state that believes we should address climate issues, that stands for the right...
Some Info On Massachusetts Houses Featuring 2 Front Doors
Massachusetts homeowners: this may sound strange, but throughout The Bay State, single family residential dwellings have not one but TWO front doors as this feature is quite common in many American homes that were built in the 18th and 19th centuries! Here’s why:. The ultimate scenario proves that two...
Did you win? Somebody in the state is $33 million richer thanks to Mega Millions
Talk about getting 2023 off to a great start! If you’re a lottery player, this might be good news for you…. Somebody is over $33 million richer, courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery game. Lottery officials report the winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Massachusetts for the Tuesday, January 24 drawing.
Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts
We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey should settle, not litigate, disability lawsuit
EVERY DAY, thousands of Massachusetts residents with disabilities are admitted to segregated nursing facilities, be it to recover from medical procedures, to receive respite and care because they’re homeless, or because of a lack supportive services that are needed to remain at home and in their communities. While many eventually leave, thousands do not, even though they want to. As a class action lawsuit filed in October alleges, the determining factor between who stays and who goes often is a matter of race and class.
AOL Corp
SNAP Schedule: When Massachusetts Food Stamps Are Sent in February 2023
SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households supplement their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT card. Payments go out according to the same monthly schedule. Massachusetts SNAP recipients can expect their February payments over the first 14 days of the month, based on the last digit of their Social Security number.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road
I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
New Week Means New Mass State Police Sobriety Checkpoints For 2/3 & 2/4
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced more sobriety checkpoints for later this week. These sobriety checkpoints are being held on different days...
WSBS
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsbs.com
Comments / 0