San Jose, CA

The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
WDIO-TV

President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11, as most of the world has returned closer to normalcy nearly three years after they were first declared. The move to end the national emergency...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDIO-TV

Ex-Twitter execs to testify on block of Hunter Biden story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Twitter employees are expected to testify next week before the House Oversight Committee about the social media platform’s handling of reporting on President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. The scheduled testimony, confirmed by the committee Monday, will be the first time the three...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDIO-TV

Biden lawyer: FBI searches Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Del. home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home Wednesday as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president’s personal lawyer said. The search, the third of a Biden site in less than two months, follows the 13-hour,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDIO-TV

4 key suspects in Haiti presidential slaying in US custody

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were transferred to the United States for prosecution as the case stagnates in Haiti amid death threats that have spooked local judges, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. The suspects now in custody...
WDIO-TV

Dems urge Biden to halt aid to Peru over protest crackdown

MIAMI (AP) — A group of House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to suspend all U.S. security assistance to Peru over a “pattern of repression” of antigovernment protests that has resulted in more than 50 civilian deaths. The letter, sent Monday and a copy of which...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDIO-TV

Feds drop lobbying probe of retired general, lawyer says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has dropped its probe of retired four-star Gen. John Allen for his role in an alleged illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, his lawyer told The Associated Press. Attorney David Schertler said in a statement...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDIO-TV

Treasury to increase borrowing amid debt ceiling standoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday it plans to increase its borrowing during the first three months of 2023, even as the federal government is bumping up against a $31.4 trillion limit on its legal borrowing authority. The U.S. plans to borrow $932 billion during the January-to-March...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDIO-TV

China accuses Washington of wanting ‘technological hegemony’

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government accused Washington on Tuesday of pursuing “technology hegemony” following news reports the United States might step up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking all access to American suppliers. The possible move, reported by Bloomberg News, The Financial Times and The...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDIO-TV

Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson

WASHINGTON (AP) — New day, new tunnel. President Joe Biden is ready to showcase a $292 million mega grant that will be used to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, part of a broader effort to draw a contrast between his economic vision and that of Republicans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

