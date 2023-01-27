Read full article on original website
Related
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
WDIO-TV
President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11, as most of the world has returned closer to normalcy nearly three years after they were first declared. The move to end the national emergency...
WDIO-TV
Ex-Twitter execs to testify on block of Hunter Biden story
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Twitter employees are expected to testify next week before the House Oversight Committee about the social media platform’s handling of reporting on President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. The scheduled testimony, confirmed by the committee Monday, will be the first time the three...
WDIO-TV
Biden lawyer: FBI searches Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Del. home
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home Wednesday as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president’s personal lawyer said. The search, the third of a Biden site in less than two months, follows the 13-hour,...
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.
Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Stormy Daniels Thanks Donald Trump for 'Admitting' She Told Truth
A grand jury is hearing evidence into Trump's alleged involvement in paying Daniels hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
WDIO-TV
4 key suspects in Haiti presidential slaying in US custody
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were transferred to the United States for prosecution as the case stagnates in Haiti amid death threats that have spooked local judges, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. The suspects now in custody...
WDIO-TV
Dems urge Biden to halt aid to Peru over protest crackdown
MIAMI (AP) — A group of House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to suspend all U.S. security assistance to Peru over a “pattern of repression” of antigovernment protests that has resulted in more than 50 civilian deaths. The letter, sent Monday and a copy of which...
WDIO-TV
Feds drop lobbying probe of retired general, lawyer says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has dropped its probe of retired four-star Gen. John Allen for his role in an alleged illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, his lawyer told The Associated Press. Attorney David Schertler said in a statement...
WDIO-TV
Treasury to increase borrowing amid debt ceiling standoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday it plans to increase its borrowing during the first three months of 2023, even as the federal government is bumping up against a $31.4 trillion limit on its legal borrowing authority. The U.S. plans to borrow $932 billion during the January-to-March...
WDIO-TV
China accuses Washington of wanting ‘technological hegemony’
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government accused Washington on Tuesday of pursuing “technology hegemony” following news reports the United States might step up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking all access to American suppliers. The possible move, reported by Bloomberg News, The Financial Times and The...
WDIO-TV
Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson
WASHINGTON (AP) — New day, new tunnel. President Joe Biden is ready to showcase a $292 million mega grant that will be used to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, part of a broader effort to draw a contrast between his economic vision and that of Republicans.
Comments / 0