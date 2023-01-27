Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paula Walker
Paula Walker, age 56, of Park City, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Glasgow. The Barren County native was born on March 13, 1966 to Paul Houchens, Sr. and Jean Pritchard Houchens. She was married to the late Keith Walker. Paula was a former press operator for R.R....
Linda Jo Davis
Linda Jo Davis, 74, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Donnelly’s, former employee of Canteen Vending and Kentucky State Bank and a member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late John Ralph Jones and Flossie Marie Rippy Jones Garrison.
William “Bill” Vien
William “Bill” Vien, 59, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his residence. A native of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Alfred “Joe” Vien and Constance “Connie” Vien. Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing,...
Robert “Bobby” Lee Sharp
Robert “Bobby” Lee Sharp, 99, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at NHC Healthcare. He was born October 11, 1923 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Oscar Sharp and Mona Stout Sharp. Bobby was a WWII United States Army veteran and fought in Germany and France. He worked as a welder all his life in upstate New York, Louisville and Hazard, Kentucky for his nephew, Roy.
Layla Fay Ladd
Layla Fay Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born August 30, 2008 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Gregory D. Ladd and Amanda C. Quigley Ladd. Layla attended Glasgow High School where she was in the Art Club. She loved drawing, playing video games, and makeup. Layla also loved animals, especially her parrot, Echo and her dog, Ginger; they were two of her closest friends. She will be loved always and missed by all that knew her.
David M. “Matt” Patterson
David M. “Matt” Patterson, age 47, of Magnolia, KY, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home. He was a self employed HVAC technician. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and smoking meat. He was the son of the late Leslie Vertress and the late Margie Vandiver...
Samuel Ralph Basile
Samuel Ralph Basile, Jr., 65, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Sabation Sam Basile, Sr. and Mary Lapari Basile. He was a member of Saint Helen’s Catholic Church. He is survived by...
Donna Kay Patterson
Donna Kay Patterson of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Austin Franklin and Christal Katie Neagle Franklin, was born on Friday, March 9, 1956 in Green County, Kentucky and departed this life on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at her home. She was 66 years, 10 months, and 20 days of age.
Glasgow Ind. Schools releases statement following death of student
GLASGOW — A student at Glasgow High School has died, according to a statement issued by Glasgow Independent Schools on Monday. The student, who was not identified in the post, died Friday, Jan. 27. A recent obituary issued by AF Crow and Son Funeral Home detailed the death of Layla F. Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, which said she was a student at Glasgow High School. She died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
Glasgow High’s Starr signs to play with University of the Cumberlands
GLASGOW — Glasgow High football player Chase Starr signed a letter of intent Friday to play with the University of the Cumberlands. Starr has played football for four years. During that time, he was named to the 2021 SKY Conference Second Team Defense, and the 2022 SKY Conference First Team Defense. He was also a part of the 2020 and 2021 District Championship teams and was named to the 2021 Regional Championship team.
Chimney fire erupts at Glasgow home
GLASGOW — Fire officials said a fire broke out at a home along Old Munfordville Road on Sunday. Flames were coming from the chimney of the home at 1891 Old Munfordville Road. Fire officials called it a “flue fire.”. A dry chemical extinguisher and ventilation fan were used...
Glasgow man arrested after domestic violence call
GLASGOW — Police arrested a man Sunday after a domestic complaint was made. Officers arrived at the scene of the complaint along East Wayne Street and located a female victim. She confirmed she had been assaulted and had visible injuries. Jamie A. Vaughn, 55, was identified as the suspect.
LISTEN: Quarles discusses campaign for governor ahead of visit to Barren County
GLASGOW — Dr. Ryan Quarles, a Republican candidate for governor in Kentucky, spoke with WCLU News ahead of a visit to Barren County on Tuesday. Here’s what we learned. Quarles, a Scott County native, was elected as the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture in 2015 and later re-elected in 2019. He won 117 of 120 counties in Kentucky, according to his campaign website.
Freezing rain expected overnight Monday, NWS says
GLASGOW — A wintry mix of rain and freezing rain is expected to impact the region Monday evening and Tuesday. Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said a slight drizzle should be expected Monday afternoon with cloudy skies and temperatures near 39. Rain is expected to on Monday evening and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will fall to 29 and ice accumulations of less than .1 of an inch are predicted.
