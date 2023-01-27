Read full article on original website
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Something sweet is at The Caramel House
ST. LOUIS – No matter how you say caramel, you will find just the right treat at The Caramel House on Olive Boulevard. Right now, the Chiefs are getting ready for Valentine’s Day with chocolate-covered strawberries! Get your Valentine’s Day order in now!. The Caramel House. 9639...
FOX2now.com
Let ‘Spells of the Sea’ cast a spell on your eyes, ears, and nose
ST. LOUIS – Spells of the Sea is the newest musical getting ready to launch with the Metro Theatre Company. It will run from February 5 to March 5. To get tickets, visit MetroTix.com. Monday we spoke with Artistic Director, Julia Flood, alongside Gwenny Govea, who stars in the musical and is its playwright.
FOX2now.com
Tiger soup dumplings do right at Dumplings Right
FENTON, Mo. – The menu is simple and oh, so tasty at Tiger Soup Dumplings in Fenton. When you walk in and you can see your meal being made. It’s impressive as it is delicious. Dumplings can be fried to steamed, and you have a variety to choose from for lunch or dinner.
St. Louis Rapper Isn’t Stuck in the Middle — His New Album Proves It
Kendall Davidson celebrate his new album Somewhere In Between at Blueberry Hill tomorrow
Why St. Louis tap water turns cloudy each winter
A new memo from the Department of Public Utilities explains the annual phenomenon.
FOX2now.com
iKarateclub.com shows how to defend in close quarters
ST. LOUIS – In enclosed spaces, there is no luxury of keeping distance between you and an attacker. Seventh-degree black belt Ali Moseia showed us what to do and how to defend ourselves using elbows and knees. Plus, he introduced us to his student of the month. Self Defense...
FOX2now.com
Crowds enjoy nice weekend weather in St. Louis, St. Charles
A seasonably-warm Saturday near the end of January gave many a reason to venture out of their homes and explore around the St. Louis area. Crowds enjoy nice weekend weather in St. Louis, St. …. A seasonably-warm Saturday near the end of January gave many a reason to venture out...
“All Gone Wrong” – A gripping crime drama shot in St. Louis now streaming worldwide
Back to a major movie shot in St. Louis, it begins streaming worldwide today on services like Apple TV, iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play Cable on demand, just to name a few. It's called "All Gone Wrong."
KSDK
Video of beating of Tyre Nichols sparks reactions from St. Louis community, mental health advocates
Communities all over the U.S. are reacting to the brutal video of the beating of Tyre Nichols. Local groups like the Ethical Society of Police, want to take action.
Gunfire rings out in East St. Louis church Sunday afternoon leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — During a Sunday afternoon church service in East St. Louis, two men opened fire at one another, wounding one another and an innocent bystander. One of the shooters would later die. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and...
Man accused of several crimes after meeting St. Louis woman on dating app
Police say a man is accused of several crimes over the past week after he met a St. Louis woman through a dating app.
Police: Child shot in south St. Louis
Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child.
FOX2now.com
Freezing drizzle Monday with cold temperatures this week
ST. LOUIS – A wintery mix, primarily freezing drizzle, is falling through 9:00 a.m., glazing local highways, sidewalks, and windshields. The temperature high is set at 24. Overnight is going to be partly cloudy, with untreated icy spots and a temp low of 18. Tuesday through Thursday are going to have variable clouds and slowly moderating temps.
FOX2now.com
Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis church, quickly crash
Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man's minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church. Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis …. Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man's minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.
FOX2now.com
East Alton Police help solve violent nationwide crime spree
A suspect’s cell phone and gun contained clues that would not just help them solve a violent crime in East Alton but also two other violent crimes, thousands of miles away. East Alton Police help solve violent nationwide crime …. A suspect’s cell phone and gun contained clues that...
5-year-old boy shot in the head Sunday night in LaSalle Park
ST. LOUIS — A 5-year-old boy was shot in the head Sunday night in the LaSalle Park neighborhood, according to police. The boy was in surgery around 9 p.m., police said. His medical status was last reported as critical. Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were...
KSDK
Caught on camera: A St. Louis man protects his property, chases away would-be thieves
The thieves were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter. This automotive piece holds precious metals worth thousands of dollars.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Getting a handle on crimes involving juveniles
ST. LOUIS – We begin with the violent crime wave being carried out by teenage gunmen in the City of St. Louis and beyond. In an exclusive interview with FOX 2, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones praised police for arresting three suspects allegedly behind more than a dozen carjackings, hold-ups, and a murder, within a 48-hour period.
