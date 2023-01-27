ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Tim’s Travels: Something sweet is at The Caramel House

ST. LOUIS – No matter how you say caramel, you will find just the right treat at The Caramel House on Olive Boulevard. Right now, the Chiefs are getting ready for Valentine’s Day with chocolate-covered strawberries! Get your Valentine’s Day order in now!. The Caramel House. 9639...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Let ‘Spells of the Sea’ cast a spell on your eyes, ears, and nose

ST. LOUIS – Spells of the Sea is the newest musical getting ready to launch with the Metro Theatre Company. It will run from February 5 to March 5. To get tickets, visit MetroTix.com. Monday we spoke with Artistic Director, Julia Flood, alongside Gwenny Govea, who stars in the musical and is its playwright.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tiger soup dumplings do right at Dumplings Right

FENTON, Mo. – The menu is simple and oh, so tasty at Tiger Soup Dumplings in Fenton. When you walk in and you can see your meal being made. It’s impressive as it is delicious. Dumplings can be fried to steamed, and you have a variety to choose from for lunch or dinner.
FENTON, MO
iKarateclub.com shows how to defend in close quarters

ST. LOUIS – In enclosed spaces, there is no luxury of keeping distance between you and an attacker. Seventh-degree black belt Ali Moseia showed us what to do and how to defend ourselves using elbows and knees. Plus, he introduced us to his student of the month. Self Defense...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
Crowds enjoy nice weekend weather in St. Louis, St. Charles

A seasonably-warm Saturday near the end of January gave many a reason to venture out of their homes and explore around the St. Louis area. Crowds enjoy nice weekend weather in St. Louis, St. …. A seasonably-warm Saturday near the end of January gave many a reason to venture out...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Freezing drizzle Monday with cold temperatures this week

ST. LOUIS – A wintery mix, primarily freezing drizzle, is falling through 9:00 a.m., glazing local highways, sidewalks, and windshields. The temperature high is set at 24. Overnight is going to be partly cloudy, with untreated icy spots and a temp low of 18. Tuesday through Thursday are going to have variable clouds and slowly moderating temps.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
East Alton Police help solve violent nationwide crime spree

A suspect’s cell phone and gun contained clues that would not just help them solve a violent crime in East Alton but also two other violent crimes, thousands of miles away. East Alton Police help solve violent nationwide crime …. A suspect’s cell phone and gun contained clues that...
EAST ALTON, IL
Hancock & Kelley: Getting a handle on crimes involving juveniles

ST. LOUIS – We begin with the violent crime wave being carried out by teenage gunmen in the City of St. Louis and beyond. In an exclusive interview with FOX 2, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones praised police for arresting three suspects allegedly behind more than a dozen carjackings, hold-ups, and a murder, within a 48-hour period.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

