You’re not likely to run into another one quite like this. Modern Porsche has made a name for itself in the automobile industry by improving upon the concepts which made them famous in the first place. Rather than simply riding the coattails of their previous successes, the newer vehicles are focused on constant innovation. This particular vehicle is an example of what Porsche has been able to accomplish over its reign as Germany’s greatest sports car brand. Despite the car having been made in 2010, it still keeps up with today's supercars. So what is it about this Porsche 997.2 GT3 RS that makes it such an impressive performance car for anyone with a taste for German cars?

12 DAYS AGO