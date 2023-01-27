ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
MotorBiscuit

Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022

Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Genesis GV70: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs

Great products get noticed. The Genesis brand has rocketed upward in the public consciousness courtesy of a growing lineup of standout vehicles, including past 10Best winners such as the fun-loving G70 sports sedan and the luxurious GV80 utility vehicle. The latest model to earn our kudos is the GV70 compact...
KRMS Radio

Ford Recalls Thousands Of SUVS Due To Backup Camera Issues

Heads up Lake Area drivers. Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 383,000 SUVs as the touch screens may not display a camera image when backing up. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators, and some 2020 to 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. These models all have the...
torquenews.com

Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports

The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
Motor1.com

2024 Ford Ranger For North America Spied Without Any Camouflage

Seeing a Ford Ranger on the streets of Detroit isn't a big deal, but this one is special. It's the next-generation model, which debuted for global markets over a year ago. That didn't include North America, and in the months since the debut, we've seen camouflaged test vehicles from time to time. Now, our spy photographers in Motown caught the new US-spec Ranger in full view, revealing everything on the outside.
DETROIT, MI
KTSM

Best SUVs for towing

To determine the cream of the heavy-hauling SUV crop, iSeeCars looked at the best SUVs for towing over 6,000 pounds.
Motorious

One of 190 2010 Porsche GT3 RS Coupes Being Sold By Ryan Friedman Motorcars

You’re not likely to run into another one quite like this. Modern Porsche has made a name for itself in the automobile industry by improving upon the concepts which made them famous in the first place. Rather than simply riding the coattails of their previous successes, the newer vehicles are focused on constant innovation. This particular vehicle is an example of what Porsche has been able to accomplish over its reign as Germany’s greatest sports car brand. Despite the car having been made in 2010, it still keeps up with today's supercars. So what is it about this Porsche 997.2 GT3 RS that makes it such an impressive performance car for anyone with a taste for German cars?
torquenews.com

Tesla Dominates: Electric Revolution in Full Swing with Top 10 Cars

Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has made a significant impact on the automobile industry by surging into the top 10 best-selling cars in the world. This is a remarkable achievement for the company, which was founded just over two decades ago. Tesla has been able to produce electric vehicles that are not only environmentally friendly but also offer unparalleled performance and functionality.
Jalopnik

It Took 6,000 Gallons of Water to Extinguish This Burning Tesla

Typically, it’s best for your car to not be on fire. But sometimes, life has other, more on-fire plans for your car. And if you happen to be driving an electric vehicle, those fires are notoriously hard to put out. In the case of the latest Tesla that set itself on fire, it took thousands of gallons of water to extinguish the flames.
SACRAMENTO, CA

