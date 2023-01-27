Read full article on original website
A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start
A new Ford recall includes nearly 400,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs. It is Ford's first recall of 2023 after leading all automakers in 2022. The post A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford recalls nearly 383K SUVs to fix backup camera problem
Ford is recalling nearly 383,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the touch screens may not display a camera image when backing up.
Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022
Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Genesis GV70: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
Great products get noticed. The Genesis brand has rocketed upward in the public consciousness courtesy of a growing lineup of standout vehicles, including past 10Best winners such as the fun-loving G70 sports sedan and the luxurious GV80 utility vehicle. The latest model to earn our kudos is the GV70 compact...
KRMS Radio
Ford Recalls Thousands Of SUVS Due To Backup Camera Issues
Heads up Lake Area drivers. Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 383,000 SUVs as the touch screens may not display a camera image when backing up. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators, and some 2020 to 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. These models all have the...
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
2024 Ford Ranger For North America Spied Without Any Camouflage
Seeing a Ford Ranger on the streets of Detroit isn't a big deal, but this one is special. It's the next-generation model, which debuted for global markets over a year ago. That didn't include North America, and in the months since the debut, we've seen camouflaged test vehicles from time to time. Now, our spy photographers in Motown caught the new US-spec Ranger in full view, revealing everything on the outside.
Luxury Cars Recalled for Faulty Brakes - Here’s Who’s Affected
Carmaker says it will release an over-the-air software update to address a problem with the vehicles' braking systems.
Best SUVs for towing
To determine the cream of the heavy-hauling SUV crop, iSeeCars looked at the best SUVs for towing over 6,000 pounds.
Ford Explorers, Hyundai SUVs and Subarus among nearly 400,000 vehicles recalled this week
Faulty back-up cameras, brake systems and fuel tanks have landed nearly 400,000 vehicles under recall this week, according to the NHTSA.
Jalopnik
At $15,000, Could This 2013 Chevy Tahoe SSV Put You in the Spotlight?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Tahoe SSV claims the truck to be a “beast” and an “absolute workhorse.” Let’s see if it comes with an equally beastly price. Despite its relatively low mileage and seller’s boast of white-glove care, the...
Ford recalls 462,000 vehicles for rear camera display failure
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said Friday it is recalling 462,000 vehicles worldwide because video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying.
One of 190 2010 Porsche GT3 RS Coupes Being Sold By Ryan Friedman Motorcars
You’re not likely to run into another one quite like this. Modern Porsche has made a name for itself in the automobile industry by improving upon the concepts which made them famous in the first place. Rather than simply riding the coattails of their previous successes, the newer vehicles are focused on constant innovation. This particular vehicle is an example of what Porsche has been able to accomplish over its reign as Germany’s greatest sports car brand. Despite the car having been made in 2010, it still keeps up with today's supercars. So what is it about this Porsche 997.2 GT3 RS that makes it such an impressive performance car for anyone with a taste for German cars?
torquenews.com
Tesla Dominates: Electric Revolution in Full Swing with Top 10 Cars
Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has made a significant impact on the automobile industry by surging into the top 10 best-selling cars in the world. This is a remarkable achievement for the company, which was founded just over two decades ago. Tesla has been able to produce electric vehicles that are not only environmentally friendly but also offer unparalleled performance and functionality.
Jalopnik
It Took 6,000 Gallons of Water to Extinguish This Burning Tesla
Typically, it’s best for your car to not be on fire. But sometimes, life has other, more on-fire plans for your car. And if you happen to be driving an electric vehicle, those fires are notoriously hard to put out. In the case of the latest Tesla that set itself on fire, it took thousands of gallons of water to extinguish the flames.
