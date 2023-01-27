Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Jan. 30): Ames Continues to Slow Down the Pokes, How Bryan Nardo Fits in Stillwater
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • The Pokes went to the last match at No. 4 Iowa State with a chance to win the dual but fell to the Cyclones (PFB) • What’s a 3-3-5 defense and how does...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Fall to No. 4 Iowa State in Ames
Coming off a win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night, Oklahoma State wrestled the top-ranked dual team in the Big 12 on Sunday at Iowa State and fell, 18-11. The dual opened at 125 with Zach Blankenship falling to Caleb Fuessley. Daton Fix answered with a win at 133 to tie things back up at 3 heading into the 141-pound match.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 82-60 Victory against Ole Miss
STILLWATER — The Cowboys looked as comfortable as they have all season in a commanding win against an SEC opponent. Oklahoma State beat Ole Miss 82-60 on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena in the annual Remember the Ten game. The win also helped the Big 12 top the SEC 7-3 in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Recap: Cowboys Dominate Ole Miss in Big 12-SEC Challenge
STILLWATER — After a tough night in Austin midweek, the Cowboys controlled their Big 12-SEC Challenge foe for a full 40 minutes. Oklahoma State beat up on Ole Miss on Saturday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena, beating the Rebels 82-60. After already leading by double figures at the break, the Cowboys went on a 9-0 run early in the second half to put Ole Miss to bed early.
pokesreport.com
Are the Sooners Copycatting Oklahoma State in Football Recruiting?
STILLWATER – Okay, before the masses that regularly wear crimson and cream go crazy and start flooding social media with complaints about this site or anything and everything to do with Pokes Report and Oklahoma State, please read these clearly defined observations from covering the football recruiting process for 39-years.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State's New Running Back Commitment Vailahi Talks Decision
STILLWATER – We caught up brand new Oklahoma State running back commitment Sesi Vailahi (Say-see Vy-lah-hee) on his way to the airport with his family to fly back home to Salt Lake City. The 5-11, 190-pound all-around talented football athlete confirmed to us that the Cowboys coaches intend to play him at running back. He also confirmed the comparisons we had heard.
Oklahoma Adds Local Legacy From Carl Albert High School
Reed DeQuasie announced he'll be the latest DeQuasie to don the Crimson and Cream next season.
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
Dr. Nancy Scheinost, recruited by Dr. Nyla Khan, settles in at Oklahoma City’s Rheumatic Diseases Clinic
Oklahoma City – Dr. Nancy Scheinost recently garnered her state certifications and has settled in at the Rheumatic Diseases Clinic of Oklahoma in the MidTown area. From her previous position in Texas, she was recruited to the clinic by owner Dr. Nyla Khan, who dedicated herself to building for the future the professional setting her late husband, Mohammad Faisal Khan, had established and nurtured. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/rising-after-tragedy-rheumatic-diseases-clinic-names-new-lead-physician-together-for-a-stronger-future/article_85c052fa-5a1e-11ed-ba2b-bf8705ef16c8.html ) Dr. Scheinost is a good fit, it seems, as she combines traditional medical insights into the range of inflammatory diseases with innovative “functional medicine” approaches focused on the whole person. Scheinost gained much of...
3 must-do road trips 4 hours from Northwest Arkansas
Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
nwosu.edu
19 Northwestern Student Teachers Begin Assignments in Oklahoma Area Schools
Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 19 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience. The students will return to campus for seminars in March and their...
KTLO
Freezing rain hits Texas, icy conditions may cripple roads
(NEW YORK) — Texas is bracing for icy conditions that could cripple roads across major cities. Winter storm warnings are in effect for Dallas and Austin where up to half an inch of ice accumulation is expected. The freezing rain began Monday and may last through Wednesday morning. The...
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
tulsapeople.com
Booker T. hits big anniversary in 2023
Booker T. Washington High School is celebrating 110 years of unparalleled academic access for students. Opened by Ellis Walker Woods in 1913, BTW’s original four-room frame building was established to ensure Black children could receive an excellent education and make an impact on the world. Named one of the...
Timeline: Athena Brownfield case plays out in Oklahoma court
Following a series of interviews and court documents, we're getting a more complete picture of what happened to a little girl who is presumed dead.
tulsapeople.com
Sweet escape: Five Oklahoma destinations for chocolate this Valentine’s Day
Chocolate is perhaps the most traditional gift given every year for Valentine’s Day, and lucky for us, Oklahoma is a melting pot of locally made chocolates across the state. Why not pair a delicious treat with a little road trip with your sweetheart?. Guthrie is the original state capital....
KFOR
4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities for Oklahomans
4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities for Oklahomans. 4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities …. 4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities for Oklahomans. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. Epic misspent public education dollars. Epic misspent...
Lawsuit claims Oklahoma City Police Department unfairly targeted Muslim American Air Force Veteran
Oklahoma's Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed a lawsuit against the Oklahoma City Police Department, claiming a American Muslim Air Force veteran is being targeted by the department.
pdjnews.com
District Attorney sworn in as OBA President
Brian T. Hermanson, of Ponca City, took an oath Jan. 20 to serve as the 2023 Oklahoma Bar Association president. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “I have had the opportunity over the last 40-plus years to serve many OBA presidents…
Comments / 0