Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Madison Middle School student charged with inducing panic after making a "kill list"
MADISON TWP — A 12-year-old boy was suspended from Madison Middle School after he made a “kill list” with the names of five other students on a school computer. According to a report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the boy typed the list and showed it to some students “a few days later.”
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Upper Arlington unleashes full fury on Galloway Westland
Upper Arlington recorded a big victory over Galloway Westland 75-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 17, Galloway Westland faced off against Dublin Scioto . Click here for a recap. Upper Arlington took on Marysville on January 21 at Upper Arlington High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Kenton paints near-perfect picture in win over Mt. Victory Ridgemont
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Kenton turned out the lights on Mt. Victory Ridgemont 70-19 on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Kenton and Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off on February 1, 2022 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange secures a win over Westerville Central
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange charged Westerville Central and collected a 61-49 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Westerville Central played in a 47-34 game on December 7, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Richland County property transfers: 101 Cairns Road sold for $2 million
MANSFIELD -- The January property transfers included the sale of 101 Cairns Road, National Material Company, in Mansfield. It was sold for $2 million to OA35, LLC from ETT Investments, L.P. and MTT Investments, L.P. Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office....
richlandsource.com
Sunbury Big Walnut staggers Caledonia River Valley with resounding performance
Sunbury Big Walnut dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-34 win over Caledonia River Valley on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South . For more, click here. Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Pleasant on January 20 at Marion Pleasant High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners get economic development update
MANSFIELD -- Economic development efforts often follow a similar track. Some deals you win. Some deals you lose. Sometimes it rains -- or you have no idea even how the game was scored. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Canal Winchester Harvest Prep edges Plain City Jonathan Alder
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep poked just enough holes in Plain City Jonathan Alder's defense to garner a taut, 51-45 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 25, Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off against Bellefontaine . For a full recap, click here. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on January 20 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Northmor claims gritty victory against Wynford
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Northmor defeated Wynford 57-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 20, Northmor faced off against Cardington-Lincoln . For results, click here. Wynford took on Carey on January 21 at Carey High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Family Tradition: Loudonville's Vermilya owns single-game scoring record
LOUDONVILLE — Nothing Corri Vermilya does on a basketball court surprises Loudonville coach Tyler Bates anymore. Bates, who has quietly rebuilt one of north central Ohio’s most tradition-rich small-school programs during his 10 seasons, never raised an eyebrow when his do-it-all junior broke Loudonville’s single-game scoring record with an impossible 59 points in a 71-68 win against Ohio Cardinal Conference leader Mansfield Senior on Jan. 17.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Westerville North overcomes Columbus Bishop Watterson
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Westerville North will take its 53-43 victory over Columbus Bishop Watterson in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Westerville North and Columbus Bishop Watterson squared off with November 30, 2021 at Westerville North High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Jim Gorman: 'Growing potatoes to growing young people' reason behind land donation for YMCA
BELLVILLE -- Jim Gorman spent most of his life as an industrialist. As president of the Gorman-Rupp Co., he oversaw the worldwide manufacturing and sales of the company’s pump systems from his Mansfield and Bellville plants -- and plants around the world.
richlandsource.com
Dresden Tri-Valley records thin win against Zanesville West Muskingum
With little to no wiggle room, Dresden Tri-Valley nosed past Zanesville West Muskingum 49-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville West Muskingum squared off with February 2, 2021 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Magnolia Sandy Valley wills its way past Sugarcreek Garaway in overtime
Magnolia Sandy Valley topped Sugarcreek Garaway in a 61-57 overtime thriller in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Magnolia Sandy Valley squared off with January 4, 2022 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
richlandsource.com
Tiffin Columbian slips past Lexington
Tiffin Columbian found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Lexington 53-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 30. In recent action on January 21, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Kenton. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Massillon clips New Philadelphia in tight tilt
Massillon edged New Philadelphia 49-47 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. In recent action on January 24, Massillon faced off against Youngstown Boardman . For more, click here. New Philadelphia took on Ashland on January 20 at New Philadelphia High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Zoom: Castalia Margaretta leaves Old Fort in its wake
Castalia Margaretta earned its community's accolades after a 68-39 win over Old Fort at Castalia Margaretta High on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on January 27, Old Fort squared off with Lakeside Marblehead Danbury in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Prevent a blood shortage – donate in February
MANSFIELD -- Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged...
richlandsource.com
Patchy, freezing drizzle may make area roads slick Sunday night, Monday morning
MANSFIELD — What would a new work week be without a bit of meteorological challenge?. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Sunday night for an area that includes Richland, Ashland, Knox and Crawford counties.
Comments / 0